ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsonthegreen.com

County opens new maintenance depot

Ohio Department of Transportation recently opened a new maintenance facility on Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township. While ODOT has not given up on its maintenance facility on Route 7 in Hubbard Township, it plans a much smaller operation there. That left open an opportunity for the Trumbull County Engineer and several local governments, including Brookfield.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

More progress made on restoring power outages throughout Valley

More progress has been made in restoring power to residents of the Mahoning and Shenango Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, as of 2:30 p.m., outages in Mahoning County have mostly subsided with just 28 outages reported. Trumbull County is experiencing even more progress, with the county as a whole...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 30th

Vindicator file photo / November 30, 1990 | Robin Soda, 17, of Niles, a student at the Gordon James Career Center in Lordstown, styled the hair of Josephine Gastor 32 years ago. Vocational education in Trumbull County was facing economic pressure in the 1990s and boards of education were discussing consolidation plans.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local business receives award at Ohio State game

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business was honored at the Ohio State game last week with a Small Business Saturday award. Spruce Home Décor won the 2022 United Healthcare Small Business Sweepstakes, which is hosted by Ohio State University, according to a press release. Spruce has...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local realtor branches out to make dream homes possible

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Local clock shop still ticking after 43 years

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Mahoning Avenue in Austintown sits a local gem of a business called Big Ben’s Clock Shop. What started as a hobby for owner Ben Mischey turned into a 43-year passion for clocks. Walking through Big Ben’s Clock Shop, you’ll find just about any...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy