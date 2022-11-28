Read full article on original website
Trumbull Co. water, sewer customers seeing increase in bills
Some Trumbull County residents have noticed increases in their water and sewer bills, and not everyone is happy about it.
Local Dollar General store reopens following remodel
The store is going to employ approximately six to 10 people.
newsonthegreen.com
County opens new maintenance depot
Ohio Department of Transportation recently opened a new maintenance facility on Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township. While ODOT has not given up on its maintenance facility on Route 7 in Hubbard Township, it plans a much smaller operation there. That left open an opportunity for the Trumbull County Engineer and several local governments, including Brookfield.
Small fire causes of temporary closure of restaurant
Firefighters were called to The Fireplace Restaurant at the 2000 block of East Western Reserve around 8:30 a.m.
WFMJ.com
More progress made on restoring power outages throughout Valley
More progress has been made in restoring power to residents of the Mahoning and Shenango Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, as of 2:30 p.m., outages in Mahoning County have mostly subsided with just 28 outages reported. Trumbull County is experiencing even more progress, with the county as a whole...
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 30th
Vindicator file photo / November 30, 1990 | Robin Soda, 17, of Niles, a student at the Gordon James Career Center in Lordstown, styled the hair of Josephine Gastor 32 years ago. Vocational education in Trumbull County was facing economic pressure in the 1990s and boards of education were discussing consolidation plans.
New ODOT construction aims to fix Northeast Ohio's most dangerous intersections
Last year, the Ohio Department of Transportation started work on 150 different construction projects to make some of the most dangerous intersections across the state safer.
WYTV.com
Local business receives award at Ohio State game
MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business was honored at the Ohio State game last week with a Small Business Saturday award. Spruce Home Décor won the 2022 United Healthcare Small Business Sweepstakes, which is hosted by Ohio State University, according to a press release. Spruce has...
Trumbull County agency hosting hiring event
IIt's from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at their building on North Park Avenue in Warren.
Power restored for most, 2,500+ outages reported in rain, high wind speeds
Over 2,500 people are without power throughout the Valley in the midst of bad weather Wednesday morning.
WYTV.com
Local realtor branches out to make dream homes possible
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.
Crews battle five water main breaks in 24 hours in Mahoning Co.
An Aqua Ohio official out of the Mahoning Valley says there have been five water main breaks in the past 24 hours that have left some without water for hours at a time.
Finding Amy Hambrick: ID made, but questions remain
Youngstown police have been investigating since human remains were found Aug. 26 in a wooded area on Thorn Hill Road on the East Side.
cleveland19.com
Hundreds of consumers file complaints with Attorney General after 19 Investigates report into Power Home Solar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Consumers continue to flood the office of the Ohio Attorney General with complaints regarding what they see as the questionable business practices of Power Home Solar, also known as Pink Energy, including questions about the company’s workmanship and their alleged failure to meet promises. 19...
27 First News
Local clock shop still ticking after 43 years
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Mahoning Avenue in Austintown sits a local gem of a business called Big Ben’s Clock Shop. What started as a hobby for owner Ben Mischey turned into a 43-year passion for clocks. Walking through Big Ben’s Clock Shop, you’ll find just about any...
whbc.com
Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
Local county in top 3 statewide in OSHP traffic report
While the Ohio State Highway Patrol tallied no fatal crashes in the tri-county area over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mahoning County was in the top three in the state for "reported activity."
cleveland19.com
Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
