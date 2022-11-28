Read full article on original website
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.
Exclusive: China operating over 100 police stations across the world with the help of some host nations, report claims
Beijing has set up more than 100 so-called overseas police stations across the globe to monitor, harass and in some cases repatriate Chinese citizens living in exile, using bilateral security arrangements struck with countries in Europe and Africa to gain a widespread presence internationally, a new report shared exclusively with CNN alleges.
As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home
A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated.
How a deadly fire ignited dissent over China's zero-Covid policy
Stunning scenes of dissent and defiance played out across China over the past week, marking the country's largest protests in decades -- and an unprecedented challenge to leader Xi Jinping.
5 things to know for Dec. 2: Trump, Rail strike, Student loans, China protests, NASA
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Russia's notorious Wagner group admits to recruiting Zambian inmate who died fighting in Ukraine
The owner of Russia's notorious Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, admits to recruiting a prisoner from Zambia who died fighting in Ukraine. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Hillary Clinton says US should not engage in nuclear talks with Iran as protestors stand up 'to their oppressors'
The US should not be negotiating with Iran "on anything right now," including a nuclear agreement, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday.
Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year
The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media.
Listen to Navalny's moving message to the Russian people
The fly-on-the-wall documentary "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny through his political rise, poisoning and search for the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide. Here is what it means
The killing of Shanquella Robinson is being investigated as a femicide, an unfamiliar term for many in the United States as this gender-motivated crime has not been defined by US legislation despite being a global issue.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Trump's Constitution statement makes Georgia election official chuckle
Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia's Secretary of State Office, reacts to former President Donald Trump's post on his social media app Truth Social, where he called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Trump calls for the termination of the Constitution in Truth Social post
Former President Donald Trump called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election and reinstate him to power Saturday in a continuation of his election denialism and pushing of fringe conspiracy theories.
Royal US trip overshadowed but Prince William still manages to get his message out
The Prince and Princess of Wales bring their US trip to a close with the Earthshot Prize award ceremony.
Trump's classic delay and divert legal strategy is running out of road
A trio of new defeats extended former President Donald Trump's legal losing streak as he seeks to delay or avoid scrutiny over his hoarding of classified documents and his 2020 election chicanery.
'Wrong, crazy and dangerous': Legal analyst blasts Trump's statement
CNN senior legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig reacts to former President Donald Trump's statement on his social media platform Truth Social.
Iranian athlete's family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered.
