Sheamus has been putting in work in more ways than one. Not only is he putting on banger after banger on WWE TV, but he’s also pumping out tons of YouTube content each week with his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube Channel where he takes WWE superstars and does their workout with them. Not only does it give Sheamus a new workout and a new outlook into different stars lives, but it also gives fans an inside look and a demonstration into the workouts of your favorite stars. Sheamus has had the likes of Ricochet, Rhea Ripley, Damien Priest, Bianca Belair and much more on his channel. Now, he’s hit a huge milestone has he posts that he has hit 100 million views on the channel!

2 HOURS AGO