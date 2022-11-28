Read full article on original website
More Matches Added To AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a good one. Tonight on AEW Rampage, a few matches were announced for next weeks Dynamite. First, after shaking hands on tonight’s show, the match was made official, The Acclaimed will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against FTR. Then, it was announced that Jade Cargill, Leila Grey and Red Velvet will battle Sky Blue, Madison Rayne and Keira Hogan in a six person tag match. This comes just two weeks after Keira Hogan was kicked from the baddies. We also saw Darby Allin challenge Samoa Joe to a match for the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe accepted on the terms that Wardlow and Sting will both be banned from ringside. Lastly, we will also hear from MJF following his dastardly attack on William Regal. You can see the full lineup below.
Viewership And Key Demo Drop For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
WWE Main Event Results (12/1/22)
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 1. Matches were taped on November 28 from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The show aired on Hulu Plus. You can find the results below. – Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke. – Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy. Follow...
Shane Taylor Arrives On AEW Rampage, Challenges Keith Lee To A Tag Team Match At Final Battle
Final Battle just got a lot bigger. Tonight on AEW Rampage, Keith Lee was set for an interview with Renee Paquette. But, he was interrupted by his former tag team partner and ROH star, Shane Taylor. Shane asked what’s been up with Keith leaving his family. He points to Keith leaving him six years ago and now walking out on Swerve. Shane then challenged Keith to a match, Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Keith Lee and any partner he could find. Shane walked away and then Swerve ended up behind Keith. Keith asked if he could trust Swerve, to which he just smiled.
Rhea Ripley Says She Is Going To Put Becky Lynch Down
Rhea Ripley wants a piece of The Man. Rhea Ripley is on an incredible hot streak as of late with fans. Since turning heel earlier this year, she has become one of the star attractions of the WWE Women’s division. When Becky Lynch returned, WWE teased a confrontation between...
Quetzalli Bulnes WWE Release Confirmed
Quetzalli Bulnes has confirmed her WWE on her TikTok, saying that she is no longer working for WWE. Bulnes was the host of WWE Ahora and interviewed WWE stars on El Brunch De WWE. I do not work in the place I used to do hosting work for 4 years....
Former Women’s Star Set To Return To WWE
Another return is on the way. We’ve seen a lot of returns to WWE recently under the Triple H regime. Now, another one is seemingly in line for a big return. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Tegan Nox is set to return to WWE and the deal to bring her in is “done.” You can see the full report below.
Charlotte Flair Training With Zoey Stark And Alba Fyre Ahead Of WWE Return
Charlotte Flair trains with some familiar faces ahead of her impending WWE return. The 14-time champion has been dropping hints lately, indicating towards her return. Charlotte Flair recently posted a photo on her Instagram story where she can be seen inside the squared circle in training mode with NXT prospects Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre, thanking the ladies for helping her out in the ring.
Sheamus Hits 100 Million Views On His YouTube Channel
Sheamus has been putting in work in more ways than one. Not only is he putting on banger after banger on WWE TV, but he’s also pumping out tons of YouTube content each week with his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube Channel where he takes WWE superstars and does their workout with them. Not only does it give Sheamus a new workout and a new outlook into different stars lives, but it also gives fans an inside look and a demonstration into the workouts of your favorite stars. Sheamus has had the likes of Ricochet, Rhea Ripley, Damien Priest, Bianca Belair and much more on his channel. Now, he’s hit a huge milestone has he posts that he has hit 100 million views on the channel!
Lineup Revealed For Next Weeks SmackDown
Next weeks show is taking shape. Tonight on SmackDown, the lineup for next weeks show was revealed. First, it was announced that The Usos will defend the Tag Team Titles on RAW against Matt Riddle and Elias. The winner of that championship match on RAW will then go to next weeks SmackDown and defend the Tag Titles against Sheamus and Drew Mclntyre. Plus, Shotzi will go one on one against Shayna Baszler next week. Shotzi is looking to get some revenge after Shayna’s torturing’s for the past few weeks. Lastly, SmackDown will be live in Pittsburgh, PA, the home of WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle. So, WWE will be holding a birthday celebration for Kurt in his hometown.
Roman Reigns Asked For Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Storyline
WWE Survivor Series this past weekend saw a spot in the Men’s War Games where Kevin Owens landed a stiff slap on Roman Reigns, causing him to suffer a reported eardrum injury. This led to a bit of friction between the two rivals backstage. However, it seems like the issues have been resolved moving forward.
Seth Rollins Gives Heartfelt Message To Brodie Lee During WWE Live Event In Rochester, NY
Brodie Lee, also known as Luke Harper in WWE, tragically passed away back in 2020 due to illness. Brodie was under contract with AEW at the time after finishing up with WWE. But, not a day goes by that superstars from every company don’t think about the impact that Brodie left on the wrestling world. During last nights WWE live event in Brodie’s hometown of Rochester, New York, Seth Rollins main evented the show in a match against Austin Theory. Following the match, Seth Rollins got on the microphone and gave a heartfelt message to his late friend, saying that the match from last night was for him and every time they’re in Rochester, it’s for him. You can see the video below.
A Full Face Beat Down: Makeup, Wrestling and Mansplaining
Ah, to be Twitter’s Main Character of the Day. It certainly looks to be a wild ride, usually with unpredictable results. More often than not, it never bodes well for the one whom the Algorithm Gods deem as the social media sacrifice du jour; they typically had it coming by posting something that should have been deleted from their drafts and their minds.
Bron Breakker Believes Cora Jade Could Main Event WrestleMania
Earlier this year, Bron Breakker and Cora Jade made headlines after a photo hinted at them becoming an item. Breakker himself later confirmed that they are, in fact, dating. While speaking to WWE Deutschland on Instagram, Bron Breakker stated that he believes Cora Jade can headline WrestleMania. Obviously Cora Jade,...
December 26th RAW Plans Still Up In The Air
Plans are still undecided for the day after Christmas RAW. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, plans are still up in the air regarding the December 26th edition of Monday Night RAW. They also noted that WWE is planning two shows that night, one in Columbus, Ohio, and the other in Madison Square Garden.
New AEW Fight Forever Gameplay Leaks
We now know more of the AEW Fight Forever gameplay features as more footage has leaked. The footage features a chain grappling exchange between CM Punk and Kenny Omega, also featuring a camera change for pinfalls in the game. You can see the footage below. The AEW Fight Forever game...
Ethan Page And Matt Hardy Have Been Writing Their Own AEW Dark Storyline
The storyline on AEW Dark that involves Ethan Page and Matt Hardy continues to evolve. The storyline involving Matt Hardy and The Firm, particularly Ethan Page has been one of the best storylines in the company. This storyline has always featured Private Party. Fightful Select is now reporting that the entire storyline has been put together by Matt Hardy and Ethan Page and has received positive feedback on social media.
This Week’s IMPACT Viewership Drops Below 100,000
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston reports that IMPACT Wrestling on December 1 drew 74,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 109,000 viewers that the show recorded on November 17. IMPACT Wrestling’s pre-show, Before The IMPACT, drew 30,000 viewers on the promotion’s YouTube channel.
JBL To Hold Poker Tournament On RAW
It was announced during tonight’s Smackdown that this Monday on RAW, JBL will be holding a Poker tournament. No other details were revealed so far, so we’re not sure who will all be involved but we do know there will probably be some big money for the winner! In recent weeks, JBL and Baron Corbin have been playing some poker backstage and tried to steal money from Tozawa. But, Tozawa ended up beating them in a poker game and stealing all their money before stealing JBL’s hat later on in the night. Now, I guess it’s time for JBL to prove he’s no poker slouch.
Lineup Set For 12/2/22 NXT Level Up
Matches are set for Friday’s NXT Level Up. WWE has announced that the December 2nd episode of NXT Level Up will be headlined by Thea Hail versus Sol Ruca. Plus, Oro Mensah takes on Myles Borne and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will battle Tavion Heights. Don’t miss an...
