ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cheryl Burke Pens Message to All Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners After Announcing Exit

By Kaitlin Simpson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8xu3_0jQCIPzJ00
Cheryl Burke at the 'Easter Sunday' film premiere Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Expressing her appreciation. Cheryl Burke sent a touching message to all of her former partners on Dancing With the Stars following her exit from the series.

Everything Cheryl Burke Has Said About Her 'DWTS' Tenure Through the Years

Read article

“To all of my dance partners who each has played a pivotal role in my life, THANK YOU,” the professional dancer, 38, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 26. “Thank you for the life lessons, for trusting me with your vulnerability, and for ALWAYS giving each dance your all.”

She continued: “Though there were times of blood, sweat, and tears, I can confidently say that regardless of it all, not a single one has ever let me down. Even if ‘dance mom’ Cheryl decided to take over rehearsal at times, ha, you knew that it came from a loving place so thank you again for trusting me, allowing me to mold you into dancers, and for the amazing ride that I’ll never forget. LOVE TO YOU ALL! 🤍.”

The post included a video slideshow with pictures of Burke and her celeb partners throughout her 26 seasons on the ballroom competition show. Some of the past contestants responded to the choreographer’s sweet message, including former NFL player Terrell Owens . “It was an absolute honor!! #DWTS #GETCHAPOPCORN #SEASON25,” commented the retired wide receiver, who performed with Burke in 2017.

'Dancing With the Stars' Winners Through the Years: Photos

Read article

The television personality announced her exit from DWTS earlier this month, one day before the finale of the show’s 31st season. Burke made her first appearance as a pro on the series, which currently airs on Disney+, in 2005. She won the mirrorball twice: first with Drew Lachey during her inaugural season and for a second time with Emmitt Smith in 2006. Burke was also partnered with Ian Ziering , AJ McLean , Ryan Lochte , Gilles Marini , Rob Kardashian and more over the years.

For what became her final season as a pro, the California native teamed up with weatherman Sam Champion . The pair were eliminated in week 4 , but Burke enjoyed the experience of working closely with someone with whom she already had a strong friendship in the real world.

“With this season in particular, there’s peace along with the whole elimination process,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in October before the duo were sent home. “Like, normally I’m a nervous, sweaty wreck, but with Sam, if I’m looking at the actual ability of all the celebrities? We are very blessed to still be in this competition, to be quite honest, and Sam knows that.”

Burke was not the only person to announce their departure from DWTS this month. Head judge Len Goodman also revealed he was leaving the show .

“This will be my last season judging on Dancing With the Stars . I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be part of such a wonderful show, but I’ve decided I would like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” the England native, 78, shared during the season 31 semifinals.

A Guide to All the 'DWTS' Pros and Their Spouses

Read article

Along with her career change, Burke also experienced a shift in her personal life this year after she filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence in February. “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” the dancer wrote via Instagram at the time.

The former couple were married for nearly three years before they called it quits, and their divorce was finalized in September.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Bachelor’ Alum Kendall Long Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Mitchell Sage: ‘We Get to Start Our Epic Adventure Together in a New Country’

Lovebirds for life! Kendall Long and boyfriend Mitchell Sage are engaged. The couple announced their happy news via Instagram on Tuesday, November 29.    "We're engaged!! 💍✨ It’s always been a HECK YES with you Mitch," Long, 31, captioned a photo of her and her fiancé sharing a sweet kiss. "I love your brain, I […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Us Weekly

Good Morning America’s Amy Robach and Husband Andrew Shue Sold Their New York Apartment Ahead of T.J. Holmes Affair Rumors: Details

Preparing to part ways? Amy Robach and her husband, Andrew Shue, sold their New York City apartment one week before the Good Morning America co-anchor was photographed getting cozy with coworker T.J. Holmes. Us Weekly confirmed that Robach, 49, and Shue, 55, listed their property in September. Two months later, the spacious apartment went off the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Good Morning America’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Trained for NYC Marathon With Andrew Shue Before Cozy Photos Surfaced

History together. Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes trained for and ran a marathon together earlier this month, before photos of them getting cozy surfaced. “Amazing group and incredible weather today. Our half marathon posse slaying the final long training run,” Robach, 49, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos in March. In […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

GMA’s T.J. Holmes Shared Cryptic Quote About Ending Relationships Before Deleting Social Media Amid Amy Robach Rumors

Dropping hints? T.J. Holmes shared — and subsequently deleted — a cryptic message about relationships shortly before his bond with Good Morning America costar Amy Robach made headlines. The 45-year-old journalist reportedly took to Instagram earlier this week and uploaded a photo from his dressing room with an excerpt that read: "End the relationship and […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Confesses ‘There’s Something Fundamentally Wrong’ With Janelle Romance as She Suggests a ‘Reset’

Ready to give up? Kody Brown and Janelle Brown have a sit down to discuss their crumbling relationship in an upcoming episode of Sister Wives. “I’m not someone who throws the towel in on a marriage,” Janelle, 53, confesses in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, December 4, episode of the TLC series. […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Maralee Nichols Celebrates Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo’s 1st Birthday: ‘My Greatest Blessing’

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Maralee Nichols/Instagram One whole year! Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson’s son, Theo, is celebrating his first birthday — and his mom was there to mark the special occasion. “I can not believe you are already one 🥹 Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life,” Nichols, 31, […]
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Plot twist! Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's love story may not be perfect, but it seemingly has a happy ending. Stiller and Taylor, who married in 2000 and have costarred in many projects together, announced their split in 2017. Two years later, they made waves at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards as they smiled for […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

254K+
Followers
25K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy