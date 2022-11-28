ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Capital murder suspect arrested in Tyler after police chase

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials said they arrested a man in Tyler Friday evening, who was wanted for capital murder. Jason Edward Rhodes, 21, was arrested after a chase around 6:30 p.m., according to Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer. Christian said that Rhodes led officers on a chase in […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Halloween hit and run suspect sued by victim’s family

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old who was involved in an alleged hit and run on Oct. 30 has been sued to recover “significant losses,” according to a press release from the McGuire Firm. According to a press release, Noah Mireles was run over by a vehicle in Tyler, after leaving a Halloween party dressed […]
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Indicted Constble Out On Bond

Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Smith is out on a sealed bond. A federal grand jury indicted Smith for directing his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat. The order resulted in bodily injury to the suspect. Judge Jeremy Kernodle will hear the case on Jan. 9, and if convicted, Smith faces up to ten years in federal prison.
easttexasradio.com

Marshall Shooting Injuries Woman And Child

Marshall Police arrested Dameion Deon Redd, 43, of Marshall, in connection with a shooting that injured a woman and child early Monday morning. The call came in after midnight in the 2500 block of SE End Boulevard.
MARSHALL, TX
scttx.com

FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash

December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

CPSO Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust of Shreveport Man

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics agents made a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a Shreveport man after finding drugs, cash, and a minor in the car. On Tuesday, November 22, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's K9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with conducting a traffic stop and executing two search warrants on Emmanuel Barrett, 53.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Marshall man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman, child

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Monday shooting injuring a woman and child. The Marshall Police Department said Dameion Deon Redd, 43, was arrested following an investigation into the shooting incident that occurred just after 12 a.m. Monday morning in the 2500 block of East End Boulevard South. A department spokesperson said in a written statement that officers responded to 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims, a woman and a child, inside an apartment home. Both were transported to area hospitals.
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two males are in custody after around 20 vehicles were stolen from an auto auction in Greenwood overnight. On Nov. 30 around 6:45 a.m., officers were called out to the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction in the 8000 block of Greenwood Road about a theft of multiple vehicles. The Greenwood Police Department says surveillance video of the auction shows that around 1:20 a.m., a black car rammed the gate and got into the facility. Police say about 20 vehicles were stolen.
GREENWOOD, LA
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy