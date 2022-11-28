Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Woman charged with kidnapping Overton child booked into Smith County Jail
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton woman accused of kidnapping a boy has been transferred to the Smith County Jail. Pamala Evonne Medlock, 59, has been accused of absconding with a young boy in November but was caught after a DPS trooper stopped her while driving westbound in Mitchell County toward Arizona on I-20.
SHERIFF: Man arrested in Henderson County after evading arrest in stolen 4-wheeler
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Tuesday after being accused of driving away in a 4-wheeler from a sheriff’s deputy, said officials. A deputy saw a man driving on a county road around 2:15 p.m. Law enforcement tried to conduct a traffic stop because the 4-wheeler did not […]
Capital murder suspect arrested in Tyler after police chase
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials said they arrested a man in Tyler Friday evening, who was wanted for capital murder. Jason Edward Rhodes, 21, was arrested after a chase around 6:30 p.m., according to Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer. Christian said that Rhodes led officers on a chase in […]
Tyler police searching for suspect in overnight shooting that injured 1
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is searching for the person(s) responsible for an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to the TPD, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of N. Moore Ave. and W. Mims St. on reports of a shooting.
Halloween hit and run suspect sued by victim’s family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old who was involved in an alleged hit and run on Oct. 30 has been sued to recover “significant losses,” according to a press release from the McGuire Firm. According to a press release, Noah Mireles was run over by a vehicle in Tyler, after leaving a Halloween party dressed […]
KLTV
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The family of a murdered East Texas teenager is struggling to understand how a suspect arrested in the case is now a free man. Earlier this week, a grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to indict Chad Carr for the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, a crime Carr was arrested for in September.
Man Arrested In Rusk County, TX After Attempting To Steal Car
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Shared Details About This Crime On Their Facebook Page. Two East Texas police departments were summoned to a gas station after a man who caught someone attempting to steal his car was shot and the suspect took off afterwards. The Incident Happened On Monday (Nov....
Suspended Smith County constable accused of theft seeks to remove judge from trial for second time
TYLER, Texas — Suspended Pct. 1 Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power is seeking to remove Judge Jack Skeen Jr. as judge for his trial for the second time. Traylor-Harris filed another request to recuse Skeen as the judge for his case on...
KSLA
Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
cbs19.tv
Family feels disappointed after grand jury dismisses Wood County cold murder case
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Wood County grand jury chose to not indict a man who was being charged with capital murder in connection with a 15-year-old Winnsboro cold case. Brittany McGlone, 19, was murdered back in 2007 and her family has been looking for answers since....
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Indicted Constble Out On Bond
Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Smith is out on a sealed bond. A federal grand jury indicted Smith for directing his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat. The order resulted in bodily injury to the suspect. Judge Jeremy Kernodle will hear the case on Jan. 9, and if convicted, Smith faces up to ten years in federal prison.
‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel in Texas crash
Police in Texas said they apprehended a "reckless driver" that turned out to be a dog after two vehicles were hit in a Walmart parking lot.
easttexasradio.com
Marshall Shooting Injuries Woman And Child
Marshall Police arrested Dameion Deon Redd, 43, of Marshall, in connection with a shooting that injured a woman and child early Monday morning. The call came in after midnight in the 2500 block of SE End Boulevard.
KLTV
Grand jury dismisses charge for man accused in Wood County cold murder case
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man who was arrested in September in connection with the death of a woman in 2007 has been released from jail. Wood County judicial records show the disposition for Chad Earl Carr, 40, as “charges dismissed.” He was booked out on Wednesday.
Missing teenager found, adult male arrested in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An investigation into a runaway juvenile resulted in her being found at a residence in Rusk County by law enforcement. Law enforcement has been searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 27. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, she was found at a residence off […]
scttx.com
FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash
December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
CPSO Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust of Shreveport Man
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics agents made a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a Shreveport man after finding drugs, cash, and a minor in the car. On Tuesday, November 22, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's K9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with conducting a traffic stop and executing two search warrants on Emmanuel Barrett, 53.
KLTV
Marshall man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman, child
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Monday shooting injuring a woman and child. The Marshall Police Department said Dameion Deon Redd, 43, was arrested following an investigation into the shooting incident that occurred just after 12 a.m. Monday morning in the 2500 block of East End Boulevard South. A department spokesperson said in a written statement that officers responded to 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims, a woman and a child, inside an apartment home. Both were transported to area hospitals.
KLTV
Traffic Alert: Mineola railroad crossings closed due to train breakdown
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the crossings in Mineola have been closed due to problems with a train, causing traffic to be redirected back to Loop 564. According to the city’s dispatch, a train broke down and must be addressed before most crossings can be re-opened. The crossing...
KSLA
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two males are in custody after around 20 vehicles were stolen from an auto auction in Greenwood overnight. On Nov. 30 around 6:45 a.m., officers were called out to the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction in the 8000 block of Greenwood Road about a theft of multiple vehicles. The Greenwood Police Department says surveillance video of the auction shows that around 1:20 a.m., a black car rammed the gate and got into the facility. Police say about 20 vehicles were stolen.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3