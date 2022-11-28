Read full article on original website
Georgia moves forward with plan to implement work requirements for Medicaid coverage
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced that the state will begin a work-for-Medicaid program, called Georgia Pathways, in July 2023. The program will require low-income individuals to complete 80 hours of work or volunteering in order to qualify for Medicaid coverage. The program was first proposed and approved during the...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia voter with disability talks changes needed for accessibility
Transportation and accessibility remain a major issue for Georgians with disabilities. FOX 5 Atlanta talked to one voter who has some ideas about what needs to be changed.
wabe.org
Condensed runoff timeline is helping fuel Georgia's daily early voting records
Those big daily numbers though aren’t only a sign of voters’ enthusiasm. Georgia’s new voting law condensed the runoff to four weeks. The law left a short window to return an absentee ballot and fewer days for early voting than during the nine-week runoff in 2021. So more people are lining up to vote early, in-person at once, especially in metro Atlanta, where wait times have been an hour or more at some early voting locations.
wabe.org
Georgia could be only state to have Medicaid expansion come with work requirement
A recent federal court ruling has cleared the path for Georgia to move forward with its limited expansion of Medicaid. The idea, originally proposed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp when he took office in 2019, would require new participants to work or volunteer 80 hours each month. Following the federal...
Sheree Ralston, wife of late Georgia House Speaker, announces candidacy for office
ATLANTA — Sheree Ralston, wife of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, announced Wednesday she's running to fill his vacant seat. “I’m running to complete the unfinished work of my husband, David Ralston, specifically as it relates to mental health reform and advancing and protecting the interests of Georgia’s 7th House District,” Sheree Ralston said in a statement. “David was our champion and voice at the Capitol, and, if elected, that’s what I intend to be as well.”
wabe.org
Political strategists discuss Georgia's U.S. Senate race; Local community leaders discuss stopping youth violence
Julianne Thompson, a Republican strategist and the president of Main Street Network Strategies, and Fred Hicks, an Atlanta-based political strategist and analyst, discuss early voting for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff. Plus, “Closer Look” revisits conversations regarding curbing youth violence and the holistic approach to minimizing systemic barriers that promote...
wabe.org
New Georgia ‘Dirty Dozen’ update spotlights Clean Water Act’s power to rein in polluters
When pollution sullied Linda Smith’s childhood swimming hole on the Canoochee River more than two decades ago, she started documenting the damage with a bulky camcorder and educating herself about federal environmental protections. At first, Smith said her family struggled to bring attention to the oozy algal blooms floating...
Multiple Georgia schools target of false reports of active shooter
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Multiple Georgia school districts appear to have been the target of coordinated, false reports of an active shooter on campus Wednesday morning. So far, there have been no reports of injuries and no shooters have been found. Still, the situation caused chaos at multiple across the state starting around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
'The need is staggering' | Georgia nonprofits in need this Giving Tuesday. Here's how to help
ATLANTA — It's the season of giving, and nonprofits in Georgia are hoping you do just that this Giving Tuesday. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving focuses on giving back to charities and nonprofits in the community. CEO of the nonprofit Helping Mamas Jamie Lackey said inflation is bringing in fewer...
Governor announces second-term senior staff
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced the following senior staff appointees for his second term on Monday:. ▪ Current Chief of Staff Trey Kilpatrick, Executive Counsel David Dove, and Office of Planning and Budget Director and Chief Financial Officer Kelly Farr will remain in their positions.
Georgians show up in force for early runoff voting and more school busses will soon be going green
Nearly 200,000 people turned out for early voting, the federal government is providing funding for electric buses in Georgia, and Sen. Jon Ossoff is pushing for justice in the unsolved murder cases of lynching victims. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello Welcome to the New Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is...
Albany Herald
Georgia receives $6.4M federal grant to help with planning of broadband deployment
(The Center Square) — The feds are sending more than $6.4 million to Georgia to help the state plan to deploy high-speed internet, and a state lawmaker indicated that number could increase to more than $100 million. The money, awarded by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Releases Statement on Wednesday Morning’s Hoax Calls Regarding Gunmen on School Campuses
Governor Brian Kemp released a statement on this morning’s hoax calls regarding gunmen at several Georgia schools, including Savannah, Brunswick, and Camden. From Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Wednesday morning:. (2) UPDATE: Emergency responders have completed the search of Savannah High School and the Savannah Early College and have...
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia Power wants to bill ratepayers for grid upgrade, shareholder gains
By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A co-founder of an Atlanta organization that mentors underserved youth urged Georgia Power executives and state regulators on Tuesday to consider the families who are dressing their children before sunrise before making a final decision regarding a steep hike in electricity rates.
Georgia agriculture officials seeking comment on controversial soil amendment rules
State agriculture officials are seeking public comment on new regulations to handle controversial soil amendments. The amendments, or fertilizer alternatives, have some Georgians upset about nuisance farmers. That's because some farmers use the amendments as an inexpensive and nitrogen-rich way to enhance their soil. But neighbors and environmental advocates consider...
Addiction Alliance of Georgia opens new treatment center
She is a 44-year-old Atlanta resident battling addiction to alcohol and stimulants, including Adderall, a medication pre...
MSNBC
Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Biggest Counties
wabe.org
Conversations on gun violence, gang recruitment in wake of Atlantic Station deadly shooting, Warnock versus Walker U.S. Senate race brings more personal attacks
Former Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Tanya Miller reflects on the recent deadly shooting at Atlantic Station that left at least one child dead and several other children injured. Miller joins host Lisa Rayam, and strategists Brian Robinson and Tharon Johnson to discuss citywide solutions, youth gun violence and Georgia’s loosened gun legislation.
chattanoogacw.com
Surviving to thriving: Lafayette woman provides haven for struggling North Georgians
LAYFAYETTE, Ga. — Those on the verge of homelessness, often don't know where to turn. But one North Georgia non-profit is helping struggling North Georgians with resources before they end up on the streets. NewsChannel 9 and the McMahan Law Firm surprise the Lafayette woman behind The Haven in...
