ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
wabe.org

Condensed runoff timeline is helping fuel Georgia's daily early voting records

Those big daily numbers though aren’t only a sign of voters’ enthusiasm. Georgia’s new voting law condensed the runoff to four weeks. The law left a short window to return an absentee ballot and fewer days for early voting than during the nine-week runoff in 2021. So more people are lining up to vote early, in-person at once, especially in metro Atlanta, where wait times have been an hour or more at some early voting locations.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Sheree Ralston, wife of late Georgia House Speaker, announces candidacy for office

ATLANTA — Sheree Ralston, wife of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, announced Wednesday she's running to fill his vacant seat. “I’m running to complete the unfinished work of my husband, David Ralston, specifically as it relates to mental health reform and advancing and protecting the interests of Georgia’s 7th House District,” Sheree Ralston said in a statement. “David was our champion and voice at the Capitol, and, if elected, that’s what I intend to be as well.”
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Political strategists discuss Georgia's U.S. Senate race; Local community leaders discuss stopping youth violence

Julianne Thompson, a Republican strategist and the president of Main Street Network Strategies, and Fred Hicks, an Atlanta-based political strategist and analyst, discuss early voting for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff. Plus, “Closer Look” revisits conversations regarding curbing youth violence and the holistic approach to minimizing systemic barriers that promote...
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Governor announces second-term senior staff

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced the following senior staff appointees for his second term on Monday:. ▪ Current Chief of Staff Trey Kilpatrick, Executive Counsel David Dove, and Office of Planning and Budget Director and Chief Financial Officer Kelly Farr will remain in their positions.
GEORGIA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Releases Statement on Wednesday Morning’s Hoax Calls Regarding Gunmen on School Campuses

Governor Brian Kemp released a statement on this morning’s hoax calls regarding gunmen at several Georgia schools, including Savannah, Brunswick, and Camden. From Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Wednesday morning:. (2) UPDATE: Emergency responders have completed the search of Savannah High School and the Savannah Early College and have...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia Power wants to bill ratepayers for grid upgrade, shareholder gains

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A co-founder of an Atlanta organization that mentors underserved youth urged Georgia Power executives and state regulators on Tuesday to consider the families who are dressing their children before sunrise before making a final decision regarding a steep hike in electricity rates.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia agriculture officials seeking comment on controversial soil amendment rules

State agriculture officials are seeking public comment on new regulations to handle controversial soil amendments. The amendments, or fertilizer alternatives, have some Georgians upset about nuisance farmers. That's because some farmers use the amendments as an inexpensive and nitrogen-rich way to enhance their soil. But neighbors and environmental advocates consider...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Biggest Counties

Killer New EVs That Many Don't Realize Are Affordable. Census Reports: The 49 Most Miserable Cities In The U.S. Unsold Alaska Cruise Cabins Are Almost Being Given Away: See Prices. Camper Van Warehouse | Search Ads /. SPONSORED. Most Affordable Camper Vans. GundryMD /. MD: If You Have Dark Spots,...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Conversations on gun violence, gang recruitment in wake of Atlantic Station deadly shooting, Warnock versus Walker U.S. Senate race brings more personal attacks

Former Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Tanya Miller reflects on the recent deadly shooting at Atlantic Station that left at least one child dead and several other children injured. Miller joins host Lisa Rayam, and strategists Brian Robinson and Tharon Johnson to discuss citywide solutions, youth gun violence and Georgia’s loosened gun legislation.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy