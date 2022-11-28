Read full article on original website
Atlantic City man arrested with stolen gun and drugs, police say
An Atlantic City man was arrested with a stolen gun and drugs during a surveillance operation Thursday, police said. Omar Morgan, 25, was seen making a drug deal as police watched the area of Tennessee and Atlantic avenues as the result of residence and business owners complaining about illegal drug activity, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
Atlantic County Man Sentenced For Selling Fatal Dose Of Heroin/Fentanyl
A 22-year-old man from Galloway was sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling a fatal mix of heroin and fentanyl, authorities said. Shemar Jackson was sentenced Friday, Dec. 2 on the charge of strict liability drug induced death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
fox29.com
Officials: Suspect dead after leading Delaware State Troopers on lengthy pursuit, carjacking two vehicles
NEWARK, Del. - A suspect is dead after Delaware State Police say he led them on a lengthy chase that involved two carjackings and multiple shots fired. Authorities say the incident began around 7:29 a.m. in Wilmington as troopers responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun. Trooper...
Suspect killed after 3 shootouts, 2 carjackings, long chase leading to I-95 closure, police say
A suspect allegedly involved in at least three incidents where shots were fired, two carjackings and a long chase with law enforcement officers Friday in Delaware was shot and killed. The incidents led to the closure of I-95 in both directions.
Fugitive Escapes Following Car Chase In Delco, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man they say led police on a destructive chase across a suburban neighborhood. Officers in Nether Providence were on patrol just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when they heard about six gunshots ring out from the 400 block of Leiper Street, the department wrote in a statement.
Atlantic County inmate faces new charges of beating teen girl unconscious
An Atlantic County inmate accused in the brutal attack of another inmate is now accused of beating a teenage girl unconscious. Shakur Aabid, 28, was ordered held this week in the assault of an underage girl inside an Atlantic City business earlier this year. Aabid already faces attempted murder charges...
WGMD Radio
Dover Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary
A Dover man is in custody after being arrested on attempted burglary, resisting arrest, among other charges. Police say a man identified as 27-year old Dwayne Tate tried to break into a home on South State Street on Monday night. When officers arrived, he tried to run away, at which time the officers used a taser. The investigation revealed that he had broken a window to the home. Tate is now at Sussex Correctional Institute on $12,500 secured bail.
WDEL 1150AM
Traffic stop leads to passengers arrest for weapons, drug charges
A Wilmington man is facing weapons-and-drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Route 13 and 273. Delaware State Police said a vehicle was pulled over for violations Monday night, and the smell of marijuana led to further investigation. According to police, a search of two occupants turned up some marijuana, a digital scale, some ammunition and a loaded .22-caliber Chiappa Semi-Automatic weapon in a bag that belonged to the passenger, 23-year-old Bobby Rhoades.
abc27.com
New information released in Lancaster County homicide
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. The Coroner’s office says they responded to the 200 block of N. Second Street shortly after noon on November 30. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Lewis of Philadelphia, was found deceased at the scene seated in a parked vehicle.
fox29.com
Officials: School bus struck by gunfire, I-95 closed after police pursuit near Newark, Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - An investigation is underway after an apparent police pursuit ended in gunfire, shutting down I-95 in both directions near Newark, Delaware. Around 8 a.m. Delaware State Police stated that both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Route 896 would be shut down for an ‘extended period’ due to police activity.
$20,000 reward for details leading to arrest of man suspected in PPA employee shooting
Philadelphia police are asking the public to help identify and find a man they believe shot an on-duty Philadelphia Parking Authority officer last week. Police released images of the suspect Wednesday.
School bus with 36 students on board shot up as man flees police in Delaware
A school bus with dozens of students on board was hit by gunfire during a gun battle and police chase that spanned a large part of New Castle County, Delaware on Friday.
abc27.com
Victim identified in Lancaster City shooting homicide
LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in the city. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials found Jones Jr. at the 300 block of S. Marshall Street around 11:45 a.m.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
Police warn of package thefts as porch pirate strikes Delaware home
The warning came just after someone stole packages from the victim's driveway in Pike Creek on Thursday.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: 2 suspects steal ATM from North Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is searching for two suspects who were caught stealing from a North Philadelphia gas station on Thanksgiving. According to police, it was just after 5:00 a.m. when two men entered the Getty gas station at 2401 North Broad Street and took...
Inmate Who Was Beaten To Death In NJ Prison 'Always Took Care Of His Family,' Relative Says
Relatives of Martin Sanchez, a 41-year-old inmate who was beaten to death in a New Jersey State Prison, called him a family man. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the New Jersey Department of Corrections are investigating the recent homicide that occurred at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg.
WBOC
Goldsboro Man Accused of Threatening Car Repossession Man and Police With Shotgun
GOLDSBORO, Md. - We are learning more about the Goldsboro man accused of a 4-hour standoff with police on Monday. The Caroline County Sheriff's office says 40-year-old Thomas Lee Miller Jr. threatened a tow truck driver. The alleged victim, Joseph Lituski, tells WBOC that it happened at a home on Main Street in Goldsboro at around 12 p.m., as he was repossessing a car.
Police ID Suspect, Victim In Philly Decapitation Murder
Philadelphia police have identified the 41-year-old woman found decapitated in a Lawndale home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as Leila Al Raheel. Officers were called to the 300 block of Magee Avenue on the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, the department told Daily Voice.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington Police investigate fatal shooting near 10th & Madison
A 44-year-old man has died following a shooting Thursday afternoon near 10th and Madison Streets in Wilmington. City Police said the shooting victim was located at about 2:11 p.m. and taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Friday, police identified the deceased victim as Lerrie...
