ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Fugitive Escapes Following Car Chase In Delco, Police Say

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man they say led police on a destructive chase across a suburban neighborhood. Officers in Nether Providence were on patrol just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when they heard about six gunshots ring out from the 400 block of Leiper Street, the department wrote in a statement.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WGMD Radio

Dover Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary

A Dover man is in custody after being arrested on attempted burglary, resisting arrest, among other charges. Police say a man identified as 27-year old Dwayne Tate tried to break into a home on South State Street on Monday night. When officers arrived, he tried to run away, at which time the officers used a taser. The investigation revealed that he had broken a window to the home. Tate is now at Sussex Correctional Institute on $12,500 secured bail.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Traffic stop leads to passengers arrest for weapons, drug charges

A Wilmington man is facing weapons-and-drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Route 13 and 273. Delaware State Police said a vehicle was pulled over for violations Monday night, and the smell of marijuana led to further investigation. According to police, a search of two occupants turned up some marijuana, a digital scale, some ammunition and a loaded .22-caliber Chiappa Semi-Automatic weapon in a bag that belonged to the passenger, 23-year-old Bobby Rhoades.
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27.com

New information released in Lancaster County homicide

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. The Coroner’s office says they responded to the 200 block of N. Second Street shortly after noon on November 30. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Lewis of Philadelphia, was found deceased at the scene seated in a parked vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Victim identified in Lancaster City shooting homicide

LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in the city. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials found Jones Jr. at the 300 block of S. Marshall Street around 11:45 a.m.
LANCASTER, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Goldsboro Man Accused of Threatening Car Repossession Man and Police With Shotgun

GOLDSBORO, Md. - We are learning more about the Goldsboro man accused of a 4-hour standoff with police on Monday. The Caroline County Sheriff's office says 40-year-old Thomas Lee Miller Jr. threatened a tow truck driver. The alleged victim, Joseph Lituski, tells WBOC that it happened at a home on Main Street in Goldsboro at around 12 p.m., as he was repossessing a car.
GOLDSBORO, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Suspect, Victim In Philly Decapitation Murder

Philadelphia police have identified the 41-year-old woman found decapitated in a Lawndale home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as Leila Al Raheel. Officers were called to the 300 block of Magee Avenue on the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, the department told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Police investigate fatal shooting near 10th & Madison

A 44-year-old man has died following a shooting Thursday afternoon near 10th and Madison Streets in Wilmington. City Police said the shooting victim was located at about 2:11 p.m. and taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Friday, police identified the deceased victim as Lerrie...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy