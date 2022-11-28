ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Yardbarker

Bengals Open As Betting Underdogs Against Kansas City Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals opened as three-point home underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday to go with a total of 51 points on SI Sportsbook. Joe Burrow can continue his incredible streak against the spread by keeping the monumental AFC battle close. Burrow's career betting stats: 22-18-1 straight...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chargers-Raiders, pick

The Chargers and Raiders have relocated multiple times since the franchises joined the AFL in 1960 as the longtime AFC West Division rivals meet Sunday. The Chargers started in Los Angeles, played in San Diego from 1961-2016 and moved back to L.A. in 2017. The Raiders played in Oakland from 1960-81, moved to Los Angeles from 1982-94, back to Oakland from 1995-2019 and the franchise relocated to Las Vegas in 2020.
Yardbarker

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chargers Week 13 Matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming to Allegiant Stadium for the first time since last year's epic season finale between the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. That game went down as an instant classic, as the grueling battle that would decide the final AFC playoff team came down to the wire, with Las Vegas earning the victory in overtime and stamping its ticket to the postseason.
LAS VEGAS, NV

