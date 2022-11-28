Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bengals Open As Betting Underdogs Against Kansas City Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals opened as three-point home underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday to go with a total of 51 points on SI Sportsbook. Joe Burrow can continue his incredible streak against the spread by keeping the monumental AFC battle close. Burrow's career betting stats: 22-18-1 straight...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Chargers are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers are -130 on the moneyline in the game. The Raiders are +110. The over/under for the game is...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chargers-Raiders, pick
The Chargers and Raiders have relocated multiple times since the franchises joined the AFL in 1960 as the longtime AFC West Division rivals meet Sunday. The Chargers started in Los Angeles, played in San Diego from 1961-2016 and moved back to L.A. in 2017. The Raiders played in Oakland from 1960-81, moved to Los Angeles from 1982-94, back to Oakland from 1995-2019 and the franchise relocated to Las Vegas in 2020.
Revisiting the Los Angeles Chargers Offense
Injures have continued to keep the Los Angeles Chargers offense from the ceiling that so many NFL observers think they can reach
atozsports.com
Raiders will have to be on their game against the Chargers’ defense in one particular area
The Las Vegas Raiders are finally on a winning streak where they played good football, especially on offense. We are starting to see the offense hit a stride and play good football consistently. Not to mention, they are closing out games too. However, it won’t be as easy in the...
Dolphins-Chargers game ready for prime time, gets flexed into NBC's ‘Sunday Night Football'
The Dolphins are off to an 8-3 start and on a five-game winning streak. And the TV execs and the rest of the NFL are noticing. The Dolphins announced Tuesday night that their Dec. 11 game in Los Angeles against the Chargers has been flexed from a 4:05 p.m. (Eastern) kickoff to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff...
Yardbarker
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chargers Week 13 Matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming to Allegiant Stadium for the first time since last year's epic season finale between the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. That game went down as an instant classic, as the grueling battle that would decide the final AFC playoff team came down to the wire, with Las Vegas earning the victory in overtime and stamping its ticket to the postseason.
Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 13 Update
Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for Week 13
NFL Flexes Broncos, Chiefs Game Out of Week 14 Sunday Night Football
Heading into the season, a showdown featuring the quarterback duel of Russell Wilson vs. Patrick Mahomes seemed ripe for a primetime slot. The NFL agreed, scheduling the Denver Broncos (3-8)-Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) Week 14 matchup for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”. We, however, live in a different time...
