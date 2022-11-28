ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Stanley County students qualify for State FFA contests

Four Stanley County FFA members have qualified to compete at the State FFA Leadership Development Event competition tomorrow and Monday (Dec. 4-5, 2022, in Pierre. The Marketing Plan Team qualified for the state contest by placing second at our District 6 FFA contest. The team comprised of Spencer Sargent, Rachel Nemec, and Gabriella Pinela will be presenting their Marketing Plan on Dakota Limits Hunting business. The Marketing Plan contest consists of students taking an existing business in their community and preparing a plan to help that business grow taking into consideration their clients, the services the business offers, and current industry trends to further promote and expand that business. Students conduct a SWOT analysis and review the business’s past marketing strategies and prepare a presentation and portfolio which are then judged.
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
drgnews.com

Team Hoses takes the lead after first day of 18th annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns ‘n Hoses Blood Drive; Event moves from Fort Pierre to Pierre today and tomorrow

The firefighters have taken the lead over law enforcement 86 to 43 after the first day of the Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns and Hoses blood drive yesterday (Nov. 30, 2022) in Fort Pierre. LifeServe Blood Center Territory Representative Abbie Arneson says because some people are able to donate double red...
FORT PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre Gymnasts 6th At Lolly Forseth Invitational

SIOUX FALLS – Pierre Governor Gymnastics placed sixth of 11 teams Saturday at the Lolly Forseth Invitational at Jefferson High School, scoring 130.250 points. Nevaeh Karber was the best individual finisher for the Governors, taking 10th in all-around and tying for eighth in uneven parallel bars. Pierre Results –...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

December sobriety checkpoints to be held in Stanley, Lyman, Walworth, nine other South Dakota counties

South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety says 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties are scheduled to be held this month (Dec. 2022). December checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Stanley, Lyman, Walworth, Beadle, Brown, Lawrence, Meade, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington and Roberts. Officials remind drivers not to drink...
LYMAN COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy