drgnews.com
Stanley County students qualify for State FFA contests
Four Stanley County FFA members have qualified to compete at the State FFA Leadership Development Event competition tomorrow and Monday (Dec. 4-5, 2022, in Pierre. The Marketing Plan Team qualified for the state contest by placing second at our District 6 FFA contest. The team comprised of Spencer Sargent, Rachel Nemec, and Gabriella Pinela will be presenting their Marketing Plan on Dakota Limits Hunting business. The Marketing Plan contest consists of students taking an existing business in their community and preparing a plan to help that business grow taking into consideration their clients, the services the business offers, and current industry trends to further promote and expand that business. Students conduct a SWOT analysis and review the business’s past marketing strategies and prepare a presentation and portfolio which are then judged.
drgnews.com
Stanley County Student Council collects 400+ pairs of socks for Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center
The Stanley County Student Council collected over 400 pairs of socks from students and staff during the month of October. Shelby Bergeson, Missouri Shores Client Services Supervisor, said socks are always an item that is needed at the shelter, but something that is often overlooked.
drgnews.com
Team Guns wins 2022 Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns ‘n Hoses Blood Drive; Patients are the real winners
Team Guns has taken back the title of champions of the Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns and Hoses Blood Drive 218 to 202 over Team Hoses. Although the goal of 515 units wasn’t achieved, LifeServe Blood Center Territory Representative Abbie Arneson says the donations received were needed. This was the...
drgnews.com
Multiple day blood drive not the norm for LifeServe Blood Center, but COO excited for their role in Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns ‘n Hoses Blood Drive
The firefighters took the lead over law enforcement 86 to 43 yesterday (Nov. 30, 2022) after the first day of the Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns and Hoses blood drive in Fort Pierre. This is the first year the LifeServe Blood Center has been the blood collection provider for this annual...
drgnews.com
Team Hoses takes the lead after first day of 18th annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns ‘n Hoses Blood Drive; Event moves from Fort Pierre to Pierre today and tomorrow
The firefighters have taken the lead over law enforcement 86 to 43 after the first day of the Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns and Hoses blood drive yesterday (Nov. 30, 2022) in Fort Pierre. LifeServe Blood Center Territory Representative Abbie Arneson says because some people are able to donate double red...
drgnews.com
Pierre Gymnasts 6th At Lolly Forseth Invitational
SIOUX FALLS – Pierre Governor Gymnastics placed sixth of 11 teams Saturday at the Lolly Forseth Invitational at Jefferson High School, scoring 130.250 points. Nevaeh Karber was the best individual finisher for the Governors, taking 10th in all-around and tying for eighth in uneven parallel bars. Pierre Results –...
drgnews.com
December sobriety checkpoints to be held in Stanley, Lyman, Walworth, nine other South Dakota counties
South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety says 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties are scheduled to be held this month (Dec. 2022). December checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Stanley, Lyman, Walworth, Beadle, Brown, Lawrence, Meade, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington and Roberts. Officials remind drivers not to drink...
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre City Council holding special meeting today to discuss legal agreement
The Fort Pierre City Council will hold another special meeting today (Dec. 2, 2022). The meeting begins at noon CT and the only item on the agenda is approval of a legal agreement.. The public may attend the meetings in person or remotely. To access it:. using Zoom on a...
