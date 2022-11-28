Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
Related
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?
Amber Wilde lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 19-year-old pre-med student attended university on a full scholarship. She was an aspiring pediatrician who wanted to devote her life to helping others. Tragically, those hopes were dashed just three weeks later, when Amber vanished.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Tennessee
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in Tennessee.
Hidden in plain sight: A historic plane sat abandoned for years at Gulfport airport
A Twitter thread claims the the Martin 4-0-4, built in the 1950s, was one of the last of its kind in existence before it was disassembled in 2017. Here’s what we found out about the plane.
After man finds friend frozen solid, doctors were surprised by the unexpected
The human body is a phenomenal thing. When Jean Hilliard, then 19 years old, was returning home from a night out in 1980, her automobile skidded on a patch of ice and went into a ditch. She knew she would have to walk to get assistance because her wheels were totally buried in the snow.
Something Ain’t Right. Family Seeks Closure After Black Woman’s Mysterious Death During Trip to Mexico With Friends
A North Carolina woman was found dead in Mexico under mysterious circumstances that has left family members with questions. The family of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson is actively searching for answers after receiving conflicting reports about the events that took place in a villa in Cabo, according to NBC affiliate station WCBD-TV in Charleston. Robinson had reportedly gone to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to enjoy a weekend with a group of friends to celebrate one of their birthdays.
NBC San Diego
Clarence Gilyard Jr., ‘Die Hard' & ‘Matlock' Actor, Dead at 66
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of their own. Clarence Gilyard Jr.—an actor and college professor whose career spanned nearly four decades including roles in "Top Gun," "Die Hard," "Matlock" and "Walker, Texas Ranger," died on Nov. 28 at the age of 66. The University of Nevada, Las...
Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
Man in Wheelchair Horrified After Wife Wants 'Time Away' from Him
Is it okay for married couples to want time apart from one another?. Being married comes with the requirement to be flexible and adaptable for the sake of one’s partner. It’s a natural reality that sometimes the flexibility necessary isn’t going to make everyone happy.
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Alabama?
Believe it or not, we spend way more time in our vehicles than we'd want to believe. People Have Surprisingly Deep Connections With Their Cars. Have you or someone you know ever given a vehicle a pet name?. There are actually people with vehicles who consider their cars their legit...
Resurfaced Clip Shows Herschel Walker Blaming Wife’s Genes For Son Being An ‘Ugly’ Baby
A clip of Herschel Walker talking about his son being an ugly baby due to his wife’s bad genes has resurfaced on social media. The Twitter account PatriotTakes posted the video on Nov. 24. Walker also said his son was extremely book smart but “dumb as a brick” when...
After eating metal throughout his life, Man decides to eat an entire Airplane
It's not everyday that someone consumes a whole plane. Michel Lotito is a French entertainer most notably known for eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. He took to eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. Lotito's stomach never suffered any serious damage and he was never hospitalized and always had a good appetite. Lotito holds two records in the Guinness Book of World Records: one for the amount of material eaten (1 ton) and another for the amount of metal eaten (9kg).
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her Bag
A TikToker shared that one of her dates had slipped his AirPods into her bag to track her movements. Cory, a popular TikToker, was left scared after her date purposely placed his AirPods into her bag to follow her movements. In the video, which has now garnered over 56,000 views, she told her followers that she had a ‘weird, gut feeling’ about her date although she had gone out with him two times before this incident. But she still chose to give him the benefit of the doubt.
NBC Miami
Twelve-Year-Old Mississippi Boy Dies Playing Russian Roulette With Others
A 12-year-old boy is dead after playing Russian Roulette with peers in Jackson, Mississippi, police say. Jackson's Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn identified the boy as Markell Noah, according to NBC affiliate WLBT-TV. Noah was originally considered missing, but later found dead at an abandoned Jackson house. Following the boy's...
Georgia Tech Student Sweeps ‘Wheel of Fortune’, Leaving With A Mini Cooper and $35,750 Richer
A Georgia Tech sophomore secured the bag after testing his smarts on “Wheel of Fortune.”. On Monday night, Quincy Howard crushed an episode of an ongoing college week series on the longtime game show. He left with not only a whopping $35,750 but also a shiny red and black Mini Cooper, WRDW reports. And his parents bared big smiles while cheering the brainiac on.
Man Pretending Not To Know Fiancé After Her 'Meltdown' on a Plane Cheered
Studies have shown people are more likely to find their partner's behavior embarrassing if it is negative, and in front of strangers.
Upworthy
Man who was kidnapped as a boy reunites with birth mom after posting hand-drawn map of home
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. A man who was abducted at the age of four has reconnected with his birth mother after over three decades, thanks to the power of the internet. Thirty-seven-year-old Li Jingwei—who now works in Guangdong Province in southern China—was able to find his way back to his birth family after a hand-drawn map of his childhood hometown went viral in China. According to VICE, although Li knew that he had been kidnapped as a child, he couldn't remember the names of his birth parents, his village or even his original name. However, he did remember the city he grew up in and certain notable landmarks around his home.
New York Crowned Most Expensive City in the World in 2022
For the first time, New York City has been named the most expensive metropolis in the world in an annual survey. The Big Apple tied with Singapore for the top spot in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s report, with the pair toppling 2021’s leader Tel Aviv down to third place. While Singapore has been the world’s most expensive city eight times in the last 10 years, New York has made its first ascent to the top thanks in part to the dollar’s soaring value as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to fight inflation. Los Angeles and San Francisco also moved up the list into the top ten most expensive cities worldwide, while six other U.S. cities—Atlanta, Charlotte, Indianapolis, San Diego, Portland and Boston—were among the 10 cities around the world that made the biggest moves upward in the rankings.Read it at The Guardian
Ohio rules that Netflix,Hulu don’t have to pay local governments fees like cable providers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The streaming services Netflix and Hulu are not video service providers that would have to pay local governments in Ohio the same fees levied on cable operators, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in a case similar to lawsuits filed by hundreds of other municipalities nationally. At issue in Ohio is […]
Racist incident at Buckingham Palace casts shadow over Prince William's U.S. visit
Prince William is seeking to prevent the backlash over his godmother's treatment of a Black woman from undermining his trip to the United States.
Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene Compared COVID To Farts & Twitter's Not Even Trying Anymore
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was banned on Twitter in January 2022 for, as she quoted, "COVID misinformation." However, she's back and is still making posts about — you guessed it — coronavirus. According to Twitter, their COVID-19 policy is no longer enforced, which opened the floodgates for...
