Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Body found in Cleveland Heights basement

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a decomposing body was found in the basement of a home in the 2700 block of Noble Road in Cleveland Heights. A city official tells 3News that police responded to the scene around 11:41 a.m. Tuesday where a person who recently purchased the property reportedly found the body.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Live-in boyfriend Anthony Kennedy, 43, arrested for murder of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor who was found buried in a backyard in Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police have confirmed that live-in boyfriend Anthony Kennedy was arrested for the murder of Adrianna Taylor who was found buried...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cleveland19.com

18-year-old pleads guilty to killing man on Akron METRO Bus

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas to a May 2021 murder on an Akron METRO bus at the transit center in downtown Akron. Kavon Jackson was 17 at the time of the fatal shooting. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan...
AKRON, OH
wtae.com

FBI investigators seen at North Versailles home

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — An FBI investigation was taking place in North Versailles on Tuesday morning. See video from Sky 4: Click the video player above. Sky 4 video from the 400 block of Grandview Avenue showed federal agents going in and out of a house and wearing gloves.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
wtae.com

3 gunned down in midafternoon outside a McKeesport home

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport police confirm three people were gunned down in the street outside of a home on Pirl Street Tuesday afternoon. Investigators were at the scene for hours, gathering evidence. Watch the breaking news report from McKeesport in the video above. McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alfer confirmed...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WKYC

Couple arrested for murder outside of Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested a man and woman who were wanted for a murder that took place outside of a Cleveland apartment in August. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, My’Laisa Cordee Addison and Christian Michael Kendricks were located...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland pedestrian killed

CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect in Terrace Village shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in finding a man that is wanted for a shooting that happened last year. Shammond Sewell is charged with several counts, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and carrying a firearm without a license. RELATED: Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Terrace VillagePolice were called to a scene along Oak Hill Drive in Terrace Village after a shot spotter alert in March of last year. There they found a gunshot victim inside an apartment along Bentley Drive. Also, three vehicles and a building were hit by gunfire. Anyone with information is being asked to call the police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Man shot wife, left her on highway off-ramp

PITTSBURGH — Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man accused of shooting his wife before leaving her on the side of the highway with a gunshot wound. Pittsburgh police told WPXI the couple was driving into the city on Interstate 579 when Kevin Crew shot his wife. Crew was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
