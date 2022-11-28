Read full article on original website
Man wanted for murder of Adrianna K. Taylor turns self in
The search for Anthony M. Kennedy, 43, who was wanted for the death of a 23-year-old Cleveland woman ended Wednesday when he turned himself in to the Allegheny County Police Department.
Body found in Cleveland Heights basement
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a decomposing body was found in the basement of a home in the 2700 block of Noble Road in Cleveland Heights. A city official tells 3News that police responded to the scene around 11:41 a.m. Tuesday where a person who recently purchased the property reportedly found the body.
Live-in boyfriend Anthony Kennedy, 43, arrested for murder of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor who was found buried in a backyard in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police have confirmed that live-in boyfriend Anthony Kennedy was arrested for the murder of Adrianna Taylor who was found buried...
Adarus Black sentenced to life in prison for murder of Na'Kia Crawford
Adarus Black was in court Wednesday afternoon to be sentenced for the shooting death of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford in Akron back in 2020.
Teen charged as adult with criminal homicide in kidnapping, death of Indiana County man
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide in connection with the kidnapping and death of an Indiana County man in October. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa was found dead in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township on Oct. 22 around 4 a.m.
Johnstown girl charged as adult in Indiana kidnapping, killing
A Johnstown girl accused with seven others in the kidnapping and slaying of an Indiana County man in October has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide, state police said Tuesday. Harmony R. Hayward, 14, originally was charged as a juvenile in the Oct. 20 stabbing death of Hayden...
Investigators arrest couple in connection to Cleveland murder
The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force arrested a couple wanted for a murder in Cleveland this summer.
18-year-old pleads guilty to killing man on Akron METRO Bus
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas to a May 2021 murder on an Akron METRO bus at the transit center in downtown Akron. Kavon Jackson was 17 at the time of the fatal shooting. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan...
FBI investigators seen at North Versailles home
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — An FBI investigation was taking place in North Versailles on Tuesday morning. See video from Sky 4: Click the video player above. Sky 4 video from the 400 block of Grandview Avenue showed federal agents going in and out of a house and wearing gloves.
3 gunned down in midafternoon outside a McKeesport home
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport police confirm three people were gunned down in the street outside of a home on Pirl Street Tuesday afternoon. Investigators were at the scene for hours, gathering evidence. Watch the breaking news report from McKeesport in the video above. McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alfer confirmed...
Couple arrested for murder outside of Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested a man and woman who were wanted for a murder that took place outside of a Cleveland apartment in August. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, My’Laisa Cordee Addison and Christian Michael Kendricks were located...
Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night found under bridge, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night on the city’s West side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said officers were called out to the area of Madison Avenue and W. 112th Street...
Local woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A local woman was sentenced in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood last February. Ausha Brown, 25, pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run in the 7600 block of Kelly Street, where police say she hit a pedestrian with her car. Pittsburgh police officers were flagged...
Cleveland pedestrian killed
Pianist Kofi Boakye was the crowd favorite, round after round, for the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition. Last week, he won the competition's grand prize of $20,000.
Two dozen rounds fired at Akron home: Police
Akron police are looking for the suspects who fired two dozen rounds at a home with people inside Friday evening.
Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect in Terrace Village shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in finding a man that is wanted for a shooting that happened last year. Shammond Sewell is charged with several counts, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and carrying a firearm without a license. RELATED: Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Terrace VillagePolice were called to a scene along Oak Hill Drive in Terrace Village after a shot spotter alert in March of last year. There they found a gunshot victim inside an apartment along Bentley Drive. Also, three vehicles and a building were hit by gunfire. Anyone with information is being asked to call the police.
Cuyahoga County judge’s son accused of murdering his wife will take the stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County judge’s son, charged with murdering his wife, will testify that he shot and killed the woman as she reached for a pistol that she already had fired inside the house three times, his defense attorney told jurors on Tuesday. Investigators found a .380-caliber...
Police: Man shot wife, left her on highway off-ramp
PITTSBURGH — Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man accused of shooting his wife before leaving her on the side of the highway with a gunshot wound. Pittsburgh police told WPXI the couple was driving into the city on Interstate 579 when Kevin Crew shot his wife. Crew was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations.
Cleveland police find missing 13-year-old
Cleveland police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Ohio Man Sentenced to Six Months In Jail for Punching Black Woman, Calling Her the ‘N-Word;’ Offers Apology In Court
An Ohio man, who was caught on video punching a Black woman in the face outside of a bar, has been sentenced to six months in jail. While in court for his sentencing, the man apologized, saying the experience has been an “eye-opener about his drinking.”. On Monday, Nov....
