Gran Turismo boss is 'considering' bringing the series to PC

By Kyle Campbell
 2 days ago
Polyphony Digital, the studio behind Gran Turismo, is seemingly interested in bringing its games to PC.

During an interview with GTPlanet, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi explained that putting Gran Turismo on PC is a strong possibility despite a few glaring technical hurdles (thanks, PC Gamer).

“Yes, I do think so,” Yamauchi said. “Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title. There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60 FPS natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”

Yamauchi’s point on the series being demanding on hardware is an interesting one. Mostly because Gran Turismo 7 runs excellently on aging PS4 consoles, which most modern gaming PCs are a significant step up from specs-wise — just saying!

Sony has been going all-in on PC ports of popular PlayStation games for more than a year. God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection have slowly made it onto desktops within the last year. So Gran Turismo making the jump isn’t a stretch by any means; whether it materializes is a different matter, though.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

