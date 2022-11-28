ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Clarence Gilyard Jr., ‘Die Hard' & ‘Matlock' Actor, Dead at 66

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of their own. Clarence Gilyard Jr.—an actor and college professor whose career spanned nearly four decades including roles in "Top Gun," "Die Hard," "Matlock" and "Walker, Texas Ranger," died on Nov. 28 at the age of 66. The University of Nevada, Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Maya Devi

Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
Ingram Atkinson

After eating metal throughout his life, Man decides to eat an entire Airplane

It's not everyday that someone consumes a whole plane. Michel Lotito is a French entertainer most notably known for eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. He took to eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. Lotito's stomach never suffered any serious damage and he was never hospitalized and always had a good appetite. Lotito holds two records in the Guinness Book of World Records: one for the amount of material eaten (1 ton) and another for the amount of metal eaten (9kg).
Black Enterprise

Georgia Tech Student Sweeps ‘Wheel of Fortune’, Leaving With A Mini Cooper and $35,750 Richer

A Georgia Tech sophomore secured the bag after testing his smarts on “Wheel of Fortune.”. On Monday night, Quincy Howard crushed an episode of an ongoing college week series on the longtime game show. He left with not only a whopping $35,750 but also a shiny red and black Mini Cooper, WRDW reports. And his parents bared big smiles while cheering the brainiac on.
GEORGIA STATE
Aabha Gopan

Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her Bag

A TikToker shared that one of her dates had slipped his AirPods into her bag to track her movements. Cory, a popular TikToker, was left scared after her date purposely placed his AirPods into her bag to follow her movements. In the video, which has now garnered over 56,000 views, she told her followers that she had a ‘weird, gut feeling’ about her date although she had gone out with him two times before this incident. But she still chose to give him the benefit of the doubt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Upworthy

Man who was kidnapped as a boy reunites with birth mom after posting hand-drawn map of home

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. A man who was abducted at the age of four has reconnected with his birth mother after over three decades, thanks to the power of the internet. Thirty-seven-year-old Li Jingwei—who now works in Guangdong Province in southern China—was able to find his way back to his birth family after a hand-drawn map of his childhood hometown went viral in China. According to VICE, although Li knew that he had been kidnapped as a child, he couldn't remember the names of his birth parents, his village or even his original name. However, he did remember the city he grew up in and certain notable landmarks around his home.
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I visited my parents’ old home

In most of the children’s books I browsed through as a last-born child, there was an address in southern England handwritten in the inside cover. I vaguely knew my parents and two siblings lived there at some point, and I grew up surrounded by minor monuments to that life in England: Dad’s records, the faux-Victorian framed mirror above the fireplace, and – Mum’s holy grail – a bedside Teasmade with an integrated lamp and clock. And I was fascinated by the pictures of my two older siblings hosting a birthday party, making a snowman, and posing in front of Buckingham Palace in our family albums. They seemed so removed from my reality of growing up in a small town in Kenya’s Rift Valley. I promised myself that I would one day visit Coulsdon, in the London borough of Croydon, then outgrew my fascination.
E! News

See One Love Without Borders Couple's Awkward First Night in Bed Together

Watch: Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup. What could be more awkward than a first date? How about spending the night with someone you literally just met. That's the case for Danna Richards in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode of Bravo's new series Love Without Borders. Traveling from Montana to Galway, Ireland to meet her potential soulmate, Danna and her match Brian awkwardly navigate spending their first night in bed together as a couple in the preview.
MONTANA STATE

