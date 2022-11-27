ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!

UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
BoxingNews24.com

David Avanesyan Says He Will Take Terence Crawford’s Belt

By Vince D’Writer: Initially David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) was preparing to defend his European welterweight title against Jon Miguez in November, but things changed after Avanesyan’s team received a pivotal phone call, that made them withdraw from the fight with Miguez, and accept the opportunity to battle an undefeated world champion, who sits at the top of the pound-for-pound list.
Boxing Scene

Photos: Troy Williamson, Josh Kelly - Face To Face at Final Presser

The intensity increased today at the press conference as both fighters expressed the magnitude of this British Super Welterweight title fight on Friday, ‘Judgement Night’, to decide who reigns king of the North East between Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) and current British champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5, December 2.
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney is “too smart” for Lomachenko says George Kambosos

By Sam Volz: George Kambosos Jr predicts that former three-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko will go down to defeat when he challenges Devin Haney for his undisputed lightweight championship in 2023. The former unified lightweight champion Kambosos says Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) lacks the size or, surprisingly, the ring IQ...
Boxing Scene

Jermell Charlo Lashes Out at Terence Crawford: He’s Just Jealous; Scared of Spence

Jermell Charlo knows who he’s siding with when it comes to the bungled Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. undisputed welterweight championship. Charlo, the undisputed 154-pound champion from Houston, recently backed his stablemate and fellow Texan Spence after talks between Crawford and Spence broke down earlier last month. Crawford mostly blamed Al Haymon, Spence’s advisor and the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, for the collapse in negotiations, saying that a lack of transparency from Haymon on certain financial matters was a major dealbreaker.
BoxingNews24.com

Bivol says Canelo filled with excuses about loss

By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol sees through the excuses that Canelo Alvarez is trying to hide behind after his loss to him last May. To whittle down the excuses from Canelo, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he’s still willing to fight him at 168 to help him with the weight.
Boxing Scene

Canelo Alvarez Picks Benavidez To Beat Plant: 'It's Going To Be Competitive'

Canelo Alvarez will be an interested observer once David Benavidez and Caleb Plant clash in 2023. The winner of the bout will become the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight champion Avlarez’s 168-pound WBC title. The 32-year-old Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) knocked out Plant last year in the...
Boxing Scene

Derek Chisora: I Won The Usyk Fight; I Just Hope For Fair Judging, Ref In Fury Fight

Derek Chisora doesn’t dispute the outcomes of his first two fights with Tyson Fury. Chisora’s upcoming opponent out-pointed him in their first fight, a 12-rounder in July 2011 at Wembley Arena in London. The undefeated Fury produced an even more decisive victory over Chisora in their rematch three years later, which was stopped by Chisora’s handlers after the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London.
BoxingNews24.com

Fury-Chisora 3: “Pension plan for Chisora before he retires” – Teddy Atlas

By Craig Daly: Teddy Atlas sees this Saturday’s headliner as a “pension plan” for Derek Chisora in being given a title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Atlas feels that the 38-year-old warhorse Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) has earned...
Boxing Scene

Josh Kelly Vows 'Top-Level Performance' Against Troy Williamson

The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
BoxingNews24.com

“Canelo is going to shut everybody up” – Richard Schaefer

By Allan Fox: Promoter Richard Schaefer is predicting that Canelo Alvarez will “shut” his doubters up and come back from his loss to Dmitry Bivol in 2023. The former Golden Boy promoter Schaefer attributes Canelo’s narrow 12 round unanimous defeat to WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) last May to an “off night,” which was caused by “stuff” going on in his personal life.
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury – Derek Chisora: Full Card Details, How To Watch

FIVE DAYS TO go until it is Tyson Fury time again, when the Gypsy King will rock up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on his old rival Derek Chisora for the WBC world heavyweight championship. There is heavyweight action at the double, because the WBA champion, the hulking...
Boxing Scene

Chisora: I Think Fury Was A Better Fighter When I Last Boxed Him; I’m Better Now

Tyson Fury has dethroned Wladimir Klitschko and defeated Deontay Wilder twice since the last time he fought Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury also has held every heavyweight title at one time or another since he stopped Chisora after the 10th round of their rematch in November 2014. Those accomplishments have enabled the brash Brit to become one of boxing’s biggest attractions since his second fight against Chisora eight years ago.
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury responds to Derek Chisora fight critics

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury lashed out at the critics of his fight against journeyman Derek Chisora today, basically saying that they shouldn’t criticize his title defense unless they’ve battled for a world title and punched in the face. WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is hyper-sensitive...
Boxing Scene

Tim Bradley Doesn't Like Caleb Plant's Chances Against Benavidez

Caleb Plant and David Benavidez have fulminated in the public eye for the better part of the past five years. With both fighters making their way up the super middleweight ranks and earning their own transient world title reigns, a matchup between them has finally come to fruition. Although the date and venue are still under wraps, both have revealed that their showdown will take place in the first quarter of 2023.
worldboxingnews.net

Simon Kean forced out of scheduled Eric Molina clash

Trifluvian Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs), who was supposed to have his 24th career fight on December 16 at Shawinigan’s Centre Gervais Auto, has been forced to forego his duel with Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs), due to a back injury he sustained in training. Although “Grizzly” is devastated...

