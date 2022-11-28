Read full article on original website
KRDO
Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty in connection to Mitchell student’s death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Alexis Nicole Wilkins, age 27, of Colorado Springs pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl, resulting in death. According to the plea agreement, on December 3, 2021, a juvenile overdosed during class...
Advocate
Mother of Club Q Suspect Charged With Disorderly Conduct
The mother of the accused Club Q shooter was detained by police the day after the attack, according to court records released Monday. Laura Voepel, 45, was detained about 3:30 a.m. November 20 at a Colorado Springs apartment complex, The Denver Post reports. She was charged with resisting arrest, which is a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a petty offense. Police said she was yelling and refused to stop, and she then “became combative.”
Woman sues hospital, 4 security guards for 2021 prone death of her husband
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo — The widow of a man who was forced face down to the ground in the lobby of a Pueblo hospital filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the healthcare system and the security guards who interacted with him before his death. Attorneys for Dedra Jones, the widow...
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Who Helped Subdue The Shooter At A Colorado Springs Gay Club Has Spoken Out Publicly For The First Time
Thomas James, one of the two people who confronted a shooter in a gay bar in Colorado Springs and disarmed him, said he "simply wanted to save the family I found." James, a US Navy sailor who police said saved lives by acting to subdue the shooter at Club Q, issued his first public statement since the shooting. Five people were killed and at least 18 were injured that Saturday night.
Colorado governor visits gay club shooting memorial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday visited the memorial outside a gay club where five people were killed last week, solemnly walking along a line of flowers, crosses and signs bearing the photos and names of the victims outside the building with the club's owners.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs woman faces 20 years in prison for teen's death
WATCH - Club Q Shooting Referenced in National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin. In a bulletin release today by the Department of Homeland Security The Department directly referenced last week’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Updated: 4 hours ago. Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses how Matthew...
KKTV
Pueblo store employee chases, pins down robbery suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A store employee chased down an armed robber, pinning him until law enforcement. Pueblo police say the incident happened Sunday night at a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello. According to one of the store clerks, a man walked up to the counter with a knife and started yelling for the employee to give him money from the register.
“Highly agitated” suspect arrested by police
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were able to bring a suspect into custody after they refused verbal commands and were “highly agitated” according to police. At around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 CSPD officers were called to the 3900 block of Riviera Grove, east of North Powers Boulevard, about a […]
Pueblo patrol officers to receive salary increase
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced a salary increase for patrol officers starting Jan. 1, 2023. PPD said the City of Pueblo and the International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO Police Union #537) have agreed to a 7% pay increase for all police officers for 2023. Additionally, PPD says entrance-level pay is […]
KKTV
Authorities execute search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.
Gov. Polis attends ribbon cutting of veteran clinic
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Governor Jared Polis is attending the private ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Gov. Polis is joining Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts for the ceremony. Pitts served in the Army from 2003 to 2009 and […]
gilaherald.com
Editorial: Thoughts and prayers and vicious slurs
In this season of compassion, please send thoughts and prayers to Lauren Boebert. The Republican congresswoman from Colorado says she’s the victim of senseless violence. She’s not the type of victim killed or maimed at Club Q in Colorado Springs, a place for LBGTQ individuals and friends. Her victimhood is nothing like those harmed and killed in countless scenes of indiscriminate horror because of where they were, or who or what they were.
KRDO
Family files lawsuit against Centura-St. Mary Corwin and security guards in 2021 death of man
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of a Pueblo man who died in the lobby of Centura-St. Mary Corwin Hospital has now filed a lawsuit against the hospital and the four guards he interacted with before his death. According to court documents, 36-year-old Mathew Haskel Jones went to the hospital...
KKTV
Man wanted in connection to a Colorado Springs crime spree arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted in connection to a crime spree in Colorado Springs was back in jail Tuesday night. On Nov. 10, Colorado Springs Police asked the public to be on the lookout for Ricardo Huizar. Huizar was on parole Sept. 20 when police say they tried to pull him over. The vehicle he was driving was identified as one that was used in the robbery of a Dutch Bros earlier in the day.
Friends of Club Q victim launch college fundraiser for her 11-year-old daughter
Friends of Ashley Paugh, one of the 5 Club Q victims, have launched a college fundraiser for her 11-year-old daughter
Mass shooting victims demand centralized victim fund
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting survivors from all across the county gathered together for a press conference in support of victims of the Club Q shooting with an important message Sunday morning on Nov. 27. “We have one message. Give the Club Q victims 100% of the funds donated to them,” said Tiara Parker, a […]
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado governor attends opening of new clinic for military members and veterans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis was in Colorado Springs for the opening and ribbon cutting of the new Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock. WATCH at the top of this article. The clinic will serve post 9/11 veterans and military service members...
Officers arrest suspect shortly after stabbing
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect has been arrested after Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers responded to a call about an assault on North Academy Boulevard south of Austin Bluffs Parkway. At around 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 the victim entered a business saying they had been stabbed. CSPD along with the Colorado Springs […]
Car swipes police vehicle while at another crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for the driver of a vehicle after they sideswiped a police vehicle while the officer was on the scene of another crash. At around 4:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the intersection of Fountain Boulevard and South Powers Boulevard a CSPD officer was […]
KKTV
WATCH: Woman accused of pimping makes court appearance in Colorado Springs
Cell phone video shows stolen car drive on sidewalk, jump curb to avoid police. Sunday afternoon police were dispatched to a Starbucks near Dublin and Powers for a stolen vehicle. Updated: 3 hours ago. El Paso County surpasses possible homicide record. Updated: 3 hours ago. An investigation tied to Postmaster...
