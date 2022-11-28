In this season of compassion, please send thoughts and prayers to Lauren Boebert. The Republican congresswoman from Colorado says she’s the victim of senseless violence. She’s not the type of victim killed or maimed at Club Q in Colorado Springs, a place for LBGTQ individuals and friends. Her victimhood is nothing like those harmed and killed in countless scenes of indiscriminate horror because of where they were, or who or what they were.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO