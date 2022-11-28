SmallRig has been aggressively pushing into the video lighting market with its series of LED RC lights and shows no signs of slowing down with its RC 350 and RC 450 COB LEDs. These new lights come hot off the heels of the RC 220 and takes aim at the more high-end professional market by offering a much more powerful system that employs an “AstralTech” optical system which the company says provides over 35% greater output than comparable competitors. The B-series (Bi-Color) of the lights offer color temperature control from 2,700K-6,500K, and the D-series (Daylight) produces a “critically precise” 5,600K output.

1 DAY AGO