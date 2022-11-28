Read full article on original website
SmallRig’s RC 350 and 450 COB LED Lights Look Like a Huge Improvement
SmallRig has been aggressively pushing into the video lighting market with its series of LED RC lights and shows no signs of slowing down with its RC 350 and RC 450 COB LEDs. These new lights come hot off the heels of the RC 220 and takes aim at the more high-end professional market by offering a much more powerful system that employs an “AstralTech” optical system which the company says provides over 35% greater output than comparable competitors. The B-series (Bi-Color) of the lights offer color temperature control from 2,700K-6,500K, and the D-series (Daylight) produces a “critically precise” 5,600K output.
3D Printed Camera Pistol Grip is Inspired By Soviet Spy Equipment
A Redditor’s 3D-printable pistol grip for cameras takes the phrase “point and shoot” and makes it a lot more literal. Spotted by DPReview, Reddit user TH1813254617 — who goes by Tomcat — has created and shared a 3D printable pistol grip that can trigger a small mounted camera. According to Tomcat, the current state of the pistol grip is a work-in-progress and his plan is to create a modular photo rifle that includes a buttstock add-on for extra stability and weight support for longer lenses. The entire affair is inspired by the Soviet photosniper.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
Photonics chip allows light amplification
Scientists at EPFL have developed photonic integrated circuits that demonstrated a new principle of light amplification on a silicon chip. It can be employed for optical signals like those used in Lidar, trans-oceanic fiber amplifiers or in data center telecommunications. The ability to achieve quantum-limited amplification of optical signals contained...
Reikan’s FoCal Mobile Brings Autofocus Calibration to Smartphones
Reikan, the company behind the FoCal automatic lens calibration tool, is bringing its technology to smartphones with the FoCal Mobile app. FoCal says it released its desktop calibration software almost 10 years ago with the goal of bringing fully automatic autofocus calibration to Canon EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 7D cameras, running only on Windows computers. Since then, the company has expanded its support to include almost 60 Nikon and Canon cameras including the latest Nikon Z mirrorless cameras and it also runs on both Windows and macOS. The company has also expanded its feature set to more than just calibration.
The task of magnetic classification suddenly looks easier, thanks to machine learning
Knowing the magnetic structure of crystalline materials is critical to many applications, including data storage, high-resolution imaging, spintronics, superconductivity, and quantum computing. Information of this sort, however, is difficult to come by. Although magnetic structures can be obtained from neutron diffraction and scattering studies, the number of machines that can support these analyses—and the time available at these facilities—is severely limited.
GOKKCL portable power stations with up to 2,000 W power and solar charging begin crowdfunding
The GOKKCL portable power station is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. Two models are available, the GOKKCL 1200 and the GOKKCL 2000, with maximum AC outputs of 1,200 W and 2,000 W, respectively. Other outputs on the device include one 150 W DC, four 12 W USB-A and two 100 W USB-C ports. The lower-powered gadget has a 960 Wh capacity, and the higher-powered model has a 1,997 Wh LiFePO4 battery, allowing you to power a 65 W fridge for 30 hours or fully charge a 50 Wh laptop 39 times.
A List of Web Sources to Help With Your Ruby Programming Assignment
Ruby is a relatively new computer language, having only been around since 1995. Ruby aims to make programming more logical and practical. You may experience difficulties completing assignments if you are just starting to learn this language. Getting programming assignment help from specialised services like Geeksprogramming is one solution. There, Ruby specialists assist you in completing the process more quickly and effectively.
OneFormer: An Universal Image Segmentation Framework That Unifies Segmentation With A Multi-Task Train-Once Design
Pixels are divided into many segments during the process of image segmentation. Such categorization may be instance-based or semantic (e.g., road, sky, building). A unique research effort was put into these two segmentation tasks in earlier segmentation systems, which used specialized structures. In a recent attempt to combine semantic and instance segmentation, Kirillov et al. suggested panoptic segmentation, with pixels sorted into discrete segments for objects with well-defined shapes and an amorphous segment for amorphous background areas. However, rather than bringing together the earlier projects, this endeavor produced unique, specialized panoptic structures (see Figure 1a).
Desktop Metal: AM 2.0 Highlights from the Formnext Show Floor
Formnext, the leading international platform for Additive Manufacturing and industrial 3D Printing, returned in full swing to the halls of the Frankfurt convention center in Germany this November. With challenging economic forecasts headlining the news around the world, manufacturers from a variety of industries came eager to discover agile production solutions to help their businesses survive and thrive in through forecasted challenges – and Desktop Metal’s portfolio of innovations took center stage.
Photographer Shocked as SpaceX Rocket Flies Through His Shot
A photographer who climbed to the top of a mountain planning to capture the Milky Way serendipitously captured a SpaceX Rocket. Joshua Defibaugh tells PetaPixel that climbed to the top of Mount Mansfield, the tallest mountain in Vermont, to shoot some nighttime pictures. “The funny thing about this shot is...
Chilean utility Colbún completes 230MW PV project with 32MWh battery storage system
Utility Colbún has inaugurated a solar-plus-storage project with a 32MWh battery energy storage system in the Atacama region of Chile. The Diego de Almagro project is a 330-hectare site comprising 470,000 solar panels totalling 230MW of power and a 8MW/32MWh BESS allowing for four hours of full power discharge.
Brick and iron heat battery for zero-carbon industrial processes
California’s Rondo Energy announced it has released two models of its Rondo Heat Battery (RHB), an energy storage system that dispatches both heat and electricity for industrial applications. The battery is made of readily available materials such as bricks and iron. The Bill Gates-backed company developed the battery as...
The New 7Artisans 35mm f/2 Mark II for Leica Rangefinders is Just $250
7Artisans has announced a new large-aperture prime lens for the Leica M Mount, the M35mm f/2 Mark II, an updated model of its previous 35mm f/2 for Leica rangefinders that has since been discontinued. The updated lens features significant design and performance changes compared to the original. The manual focus...
Elementum 3D signs material development agreement with SLM Solutions
Metal-based additive manufacturing requires a need for collaboration between hardware OEMs and material providers to work together to solve for their customers’ problems. SLM Solutions recently announced the record-breaking NXG XII 600E and a flexible manufacturing solution, providing an answer to some of the biggest challenges of the AM industry regarding build envelope limitation.
Gogoro Brings Its Smart Battery Swapping Technology To The Philippines
Gogoro is one of the global leaders in the rapidly growing electric mobility industry, largely thanks to its intuitive and innovative battery swapping technology. Although the company has been around for several years now, it has seen a huge spike in expansion in recent years. The Taiwanese company has been opening its doors in several countries around Asia, and the most recent of which is the Philippines.
Vero Updates its Policy to Assure Users it Doesn’t Own Their Photos
Vero has updated its terms of use to remove the word “perpetual” from the license section to make it clear that the image rights granted by users are limited to the time that users have a Vero account. Vero has been steadily growing in popularity among photographers for...
Topaz Labs’ Biggest Sale of the Year Ends Dec 2
There’s still time to save big on all photo and video enhancement apps during Topaz Labs Black Friday / Cyber Monday Sale, but you have to act fast. Save 25% across the board on all individual apps and SAVE UP TO 60% when you buy a bundle. Act now! These money-saving offers end on December 2.
Compact, advanced, precise fine dust monitoring instrument becomes fully EN 16450 certified.
Palas GmbH’s Fidas® Smart System became fully EN 16450 certified, since it achieved approval for PM10 from TÜV Rheinland on 14th November 2022, having already gained approval for PM2.5 in April 2022. Fidas® Smart 100 is currently the world's smallest fine dust monitor for regulatory measurements to determine ambient air quality.
