Jan Blachowicz’s rematch vs. Corey Anderson was a memorable one for many reasons. Back at UFC Fight Night 167 in February 2020, Blachowicz viciously knocked out Anderson. Not only it was a nice knockout, but Blachowicz also put an end to Anderson’s impressive winning streak while avenging his 2015 loss. On top of that, Blachowicz immediately turned to then-light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and flexed on him in front of his hometown. It was a scene.

1 DAY AGO