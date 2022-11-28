Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. left hanging by Deontay Wilder over WBC mandatory
Andy Ruiz Jr. is beginning to wonder what he might have to do to get Deontay Wilder in the ring for their WBC mandatory fight. World Boxing News confirmed on many occasions that Premier Boxing Champions boss Al Haymon wants the last bout of Ruiz’s contract to be the Wilder fight.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar
Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
UFC announces any fighter that trains under James Krause will not be permitted to fight
The UFC has released a statement on the James Krause situation. On November 5, a featherweight fight between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner took place. Minner – who is coached by Krause – was the betting underdog but in the hours before the fight, a ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and to win by KO.
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: First He Said It Wasn’t His Weight Class, Now It's His Arm; What [Can I] Say?
Dmitry Bivol couldn’t help but break out into a smile when he was informed of another one of Canelo Alvarez’s justifications for his loss in their light heavyweight title bout in May. In what was a minor upset, Russia’s Bivol outpointed Mexico’s Alvarez over 12 rounds to successfully...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce a “bigger challenge” than Usyk
By Craig Daly: Tyson Fury prefers to face Joe ‘The Juggernaut’ Joyce next rather than IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) will need elbow surgery before he faces Usyk or Joyce next. Last Saturday night, Fury successfully defended his WBCC title, stopping Derek Chisora in the tenth round at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner abused for being overweight in Black Prime promo
Adrien Broner faced a torrent of abuse in a promo for Black Prime’s debut Pay Per View as many see “The Problem” as out of shape. The Cincinnati man urged fans to sign up for Black Prime to watch Terence Crawford, where he will make a special announcement.
Full fight video: Jan Blachowicz flattens Corey Anderson, then flexes on Jon Jones
Jan Blachowicz’s rematch vs. Corey Anderson was a memorable one for many reasons. Back at UFC Fight Night 167 in February 2020, Blachowicz viciously knocked out Anderson. Not only it was a nice knockout, but Blachowicz also put an end to Anderson’s impressive winning streak while avenging his 2015 loss. On top of that, Blachowicz immediately turned to then-light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and flexed on him in front of his hometown. It was a scene.
Alex Pereira Puts Takedown Defense on Display in Indigenous Wrestling Contest, Sends Message to Khamzat Chimaev
With talk of a potential fight between newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev in full swing, the Brazilian kickboxer is putting his takedown defense on display. In a video uploaded by The MAC Life on YouTube, Pereira can be seen taking part in...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko to be announced soon
By Craig Page: Bill Haney says he thinks there would be an announcement soon on his son, undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 14 KOs), and #1 WBC Vasyl Lomachenko. Bill points out that it won’t be him that makes the announcement for the Haney vs. Lomachenko fight because that’ll...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Josh Kelly beats Williamson
Last night, it was Josh Kelly’s (12-1-1, 7 KOs) world and we were just living in it. A flawless performance from the Sunderland man saw him make light work of a tremendously gifted opponent in the dethroned Troy Williamson (19-1-1, 14 KOs). However, the British Super Welterweight Championship is making its way to Sunderland with ‘PBK’ after a truly phenomenal performance, scored 118-110, 119-109 and119-111 by the judges, live on Channel 5 from the Utilita Arena, Newcastle.
BoxingNews24.com
Munguia rejects Janibek fight, wants Golovkin or Charlo next
By Craig Daly: Jaime Munguia has made it clear that he’s not interested in using his #1 ranking with the WBO to challenge middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly for his title. You can argue that no one expected Munguia to agree to a fight against Janibek (13-0, 8 KOs) because...
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk to attend Fury vs. Chisora 3 on Saturday in London
By Scott Gilfoid: Unbeaten unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will attend ringside this Saturday night to watch WBC belt-holder Tyson Fury defend against journeyman Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, UK. Upset with Usyk referring to him as a drunk, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) warned recently that he...
