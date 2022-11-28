Watching Jim Harbaugh hoist the metallic football that is the B1G Champions Trophy last season felt like the coronation of a long, arduous journey. I felt a certain elation watching Michigan's destruction of Iowa, the feeling that we hadn't been there before. This year? Michigan's three touchdown defeat of Purdue felt almost ordinary, since we have been here before. That doesn't make it any less enjoyable. For the second straight year, your Michigan Wolverines are B1G Football Champions. After 17 years without a B1G title and 18 years without an outright title, Michigan has gone back-to-back in outright fashion for the first time since 1991-92. They have won 13 games for the first time in program history and are headed to back-to-back College Football Playoffs for the first time in program history.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO