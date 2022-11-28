ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punt-Counterpunt: The Big Ten Championship 2022

Purdue Links: Preview, The Podcast, FFFF Offense (chart), FFFF Defense (chart). If you're in or around Ann Arbor, the Game Watch party's at Venue. Something's been missing from Michigan gamedays since the free programs ceased being economically viable: scientific gameday predictions that are not at all preordained by the strictures of a column in which one writer takes a positive tack and the other a negative one… something like Punt-Counterpunt.
Michigan 43, Purdue 22 - B1G Champions

Watching Jim Harbaugh hoist the metallic football that is the B1G Champions Trophy last season felt like the coronation of a long, arduous journey. I felt a certain elation watching Michigan's destruction of Iowa, the feeling that we hadn't been there before. This year? Michigan's three touchdown defeat of Purdue felt almost ordinary, since we have been here before. That doesn't make it any less enjoyable. For the second straight year, your Michigan Wolverines are B1G Football Champions. After 17 years without a B1G title and 18 years without an outright title, Michigan has gone back-to-back in outright fashion for the first time since 1991-92. They have won 13 games for the first time in program history and are headed to back-to-back College Football Playoffs for the first time in program history.
MGoRadio 8.12: Ask and Ye Shall Receive

Thank you to Underground Printing for making this all possible. Check them out at ugpmichiganapparel.com, or check out our selection of shirts on the MGoBlogStore.com! And let’s not forget our associate sponsors: Peak Wealth Management, HomeSure Lending, Ann Arbor Elder Law, Michigan Law Grad, Human Element, The Phil Klein Insurance Group, Venue by 4M, and we are recording this on SignalWire.
Upon Further Review 2022: Offense vs Ohio State

FORMATION NOTES: So I heard you like doing cocaine and then doing more cocaine and then coaching a football team's defense. OSU, like Illinois, was +1 in the box on standard downs the whole game. Unlike Illinois they did not almost always have a safety who would not be on the screen in the above shot. Otherwise: OSU ran their 4-2-5 virtually the whole game, sometimes with one "deep" safety and sometimes with two; this alignment was especially aggressive with the deepest guy at 7 yards but 10 was not uncommon.
B1G Championship Game Fee Fi Foe Film: Purdue Offense 2022

For the second straight year, we get B1G Championship Game Fee Fi Foe Film. Rejoice!! And unlike last year, the offense portion of B1G Championship Game FFFF does not have to be censored for children. That's because our Michigan Wolverines draw the Purdue Boilermakers and head coach Jeff Brohm, a coach long known for his offenses, first at Western Kentucky and now at Purdue. They have one of the B1G's top WRs and TEs, as well as a veteran QB with multiple years of starting experience. Nothing to scoff at this year.
Repeat Big Ten Champions Muppets

The freshman picked two. The sophomores scored. The Michigan Wolverines finish the fall a perfect 13-0 and Champions of the West once again. And you can't have one without the other. On to the playoffs.

