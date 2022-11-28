Read full article on original website
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
TechRadar
The UK is still facing a major digital skills shortage
Adults want new skills, while the next generation don't appreciate what they've always known. Research from CRM giant Salesforce suggests that an alarming proportion of UK workers are not confident in their digital capabilities, despite ranking digital skills as the most important for the future workplace. The company's report (opens...
TechRadar
Lots of firms still don't really seem to be fully backing hybrid working
New research from VMWare suggests that many employers aren’t all that keen on hybrid working, despite numerous studies suggesting that WFH could have a positive effect on productivity. The company's report (opens in new tab), "The Distributed Work Dilemma: When Innovation and Job Satisfaction Compete", surveyed 5,300 HR and...
Nominate now for next Top Workplaces
In the competition for employment, Top Workplaces celebrates the companies that are getting it right. The awards program -- a partnership with azcentral and The Arizona Republic sales team -- honors quality workplace culture, and it’s underway for the third year. Organizations with 35 or more employees in Arizona are eligible to compete...
TechRadar
The cloud networking market is broken – Netmaker is trying to fix it
From businesses to individual users, everybody seems to be using the cloud. And, with organizations migrating more and more towards a remote or hybrid work model, cloud computing is simply going to get bigger and bigger. The market's overall value exceeded $368 billion (opens in new tab) in 2021, and...
TechRadar
5G-Advanced will push the boundaries of 5G technology
The speed and depth of 5G (opens in new tab) adoption have surpassed all expectations. Less than two years since standardization was finalized, 5G already covers half of all countries, serving almost a third of the world’s population. With two billion connections forecast by 2025, and one billion connections expected by the end of the year, 5G is on track to become the most rapidly adopted mobile (opens in new tab) technology in history.
TechRadar
These are the file types most likely to be hiding malware
For the first time in three years, Microsoft Office files are no longer the most common file type for malware distribution. That's according to HP Wolf Security's latest Threat Insights Report (opens in new tab) for Q3 2022. Analyzing data from “millions of endpoints” running its cybersecurity solution, HP concluded...
TechRadar
Malware on Macs: How real is the threat, and should we actually care?
Apple offers various built-in malware defenses with its Mac operating systems, which has traditionally made them much more secure than Windows and other devices. However, this doesn’t mean your Mac can’t get a virus. In fact, a 2020 report (opens in new tab) by Malwarebytes (opens in new...
TechRadar
Google picks the best Android apps and games of 2022 – download them now
Google has followed Apple in announcing its apps and games of the year – and if you're looking for something new to install on your Android phone then these Play Store picks are well worth checking out. These picks were made (opens in new tab) by the Google Play...
TechRadar
Apple's App Store monopoly is not new, even if Elon Musk pretends it is
I like Apple App Store. It's like a superstore or even a Costco for Apps, not so much in price but in the vast quantities of everything. There are millions of apps across countless categories. You could lose yourself in the virtual aisles. Like most super systems, there's a rich...
TechRadar
Apple is set to release its Meta Quest Pro rival in 2023, but it could be too late
It looks like we might not have to wait much longer to see Apple’s first foray into virtual reality. There are multiple headsets in production, which will run on the newly-christened ‘xrOS’, according to a new article on Bloomberg from well-known Apple reporter Mark Gurman. xrOS is...
TechRadar
Hands on: Adobe Project Blink preview
Project Blink, from Adobe Labs, lets you edit videos like you're editing a word document. That makes it incredibly simple to use and accessible to just about everyone who's ever used Microsoft Word or similar. Its simplicity means you won't get the sort of total control over clips and audio as you would in video editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro, but if you want to turn things like webinars into useable video content, this is ideal.
TechRadar
1Password reveals passwordless authentication add-on for all your favourite browsers
Top password management firm 1Password has just released a new “sign-in with” feature, which enables users to automatically save and fill in the logins they use for 3rd party "single sign-on" providers. Single sign-on (SSO) allows employees to log into a variety of their accounts with just one...
TechRadar
New Windows update may ruin your Task Manager
From monitoring performance to ending unresponsive programs, many Windows users will find themselves in Task Manager at some point - but an update to Windows 11 may now pose a problem. Users with the KB5020044 preview for Windows 11 22H2 may be affected with an issue that renders the Task...
TechRadar
5G will reach one billion subscribers this year
New research from Ericsson expects 5G subscriptions on smartphones to reach one billion by the end of 2022, with providers driving adoption despite geopolitical and economic uncertainty. By 2028, the number of 5G subscriptions will pass five billion, according to Ericsson's report (opens in new tab), which would account for...
TechRadar
AWS sets its sights on space for the future of cloud capabilities
Cloud computing has revolutionized all kinds of business and workplace environments, but one of the biggest players in the industry now hopes it can help accelerate the next big breakthroughs in space as well. Speaking at the recent AWS re:Invent 2022 event, Clint Crosier, the company’s director of aerospace and...
TechRadar
UK shoppers still buying into the Black Friday rush
Parcel volumes increased over the sales period, despite the country’s economic situation. ecommerce industry is still in rude health, as despite being in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, UK consumers remained steadfast in their commitment to the sales period. Delivery management firm nShift found that UK parcel volumes...
TechRadar
How to use GIT with your web hosting
If you're a software developer, chances are you're familiar with GIT. For those who aren't, GIT is a distributed version control system that allows developers to track changes in their code, share code with others, and create different "branches" of their code to experiment with new features without affecting the main code base.
TechRadar
ExpressVPN Aircove review
Aircove is an appealing VPN router, especially if your connected home is stuffed with smart devices which need ExpressVPN's top-rated protection. Setup is exceptionally easy, you're ready to go in a few minutes, and it's good value, too. Aircove is a powerful Wi-Fi router which comes with ExpressVPN built in...
TechRadar
Windows, Chrome and Firefox zero-days exploited to spread malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) are saying that a commercial company from Spain developed an exploitation network (opens in new tab) for Windows, Chrome, and Firefox, and likely sold it to government entities sometime in the past. In a blog post published earlier this week, the...
