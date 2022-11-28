Northmor started its wrestling season by splitting a pair of matches Thursday when the school hosted Mansfield Senior, Ontario and Upper Sandusky in a bracket quad. The Golden Knights opened their night by topping Mansfield Senior by a 46-36 count. Of those points, 30 came via pin. Cohan Hurst won his 106-pound match in 14 seconds for the quickest fall of the match. At 126 pounds, Cowin Becker took 17 seconds to dispatch his opponent, while Braedyn Kiener finished off his opponent at 285 pounds in 21 seconds. Also, Carson Campbell won in 37 seconds at 138 pounds and Ashton Clark earned a pin in 42 seconds at 175 pounds.

GALION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO