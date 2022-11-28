Read full article on original website
SB Nation
All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
SB Nation
Now that the United States is eliminated, who should you root for at the World Cup?
The hopes and dreams of the United States men’s national team came to an end on Saturday, as the USMNT was knocked out of the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands. If you are a supporter of the USMNT, the end of their run does not mean your rooting interests have to draw to a close. There is a lot of incredible soccer left to be played, and as such, it might be time to find a new team to follow for the next few weeks.
SB Nation
Will the United States automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup?
With their 2022 World Cup hopes dashed by a loss Saturday to the Netherlands in the round of 16, the United States men’s soccer team now turns their eyes towards the 2026 World Cup. With the second youngest team in the 2022 World Cup, there is hope that despite the exit in the round of 16, the team can put together a deeper run in the 2026 World Cup.
American soccer success in World Cup remains a dream
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — American soccer success in the World Cup remains a dream. The U.S. team looked better in this year’s World Cup, but the results were the same as in 2010 and 2014. The Americans were eliminated in the round of 16 following a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday.
SB Nation
Bailey Wright shares heartache after historic Australia win over Denmark
After Australia’s heroic performance against Denmark to reach the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time in their history, Sunderland defender Bailey Wright revealed the personal difficulties he’s playing through for his country. Wright, who joined Sunderland from Bristol City in 2019, and recently...
SB Nation
Did the shine completely come off Belgium’s golden generation?
Romelu Lukaku couldn’t help but cry after the final whistle blew for Belgium’s final group stage game at the 2022 World Cup. Belgium was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup on Thursday after failing to defeat Croatia in a must-win game, and he missed a handful of golden chances to send Belgium into the knockout rounds.
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: England vs Senegal | Now it Begins
When the draw for the World Cup in Qatar was made, most observers felt that England's progression from a group containing Iran, Wales and the United States would be fairly perfunctory and so it has proven. No disrespect to any of those teams, but none were considered soccer heavyweights beforehand and though there were a few surprises along the way, those qualifying for the final 16 from Group B were always highly likely to be The Three Lions plus one other.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Morocco World Cup Star Being Watched By Liverpool
One of the fun storylines coming out of the World Cup has been the Moroccan National Team winning Group F over Croatia and Belgium. The Atlas Lions managed to beat Belgium and Canada while drawing with Croatia, making them one of five teams to go unbeaten in the group stage and setting up a Round of 16 showdown with Spain.
SB Nation
World Cup Recaps: Canada 1-2 Morocco | Atlas Lions top group, Canada exits with pride
Canada and Morocco arrived at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar with two very different goals; Morocco were attempting to pull off a huge surprise and top the group whereas Canada was trying to get their first points of the tournament. In the end, Morocco advanced to the World...
SB Nation
December 2nd-4th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 13
We have already written about Son Heung-Min advancing to the Round of 16 and Rodrigo Bentancur bouncing out of the World Cup today, but there were two other games that happened today as well. We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons,...
SB Nation
Big boys Netherlands, Argentina big-boy wannabes USA, Australia in Round of 16
Saturday was another day where I had to contend with the challenge of experiencing football on the radio while driving around the Wild Wild West, but that did give me a chance to listen to a bit more post-match coverage and reaction than I normally would’ve, which was quite instructive (and quickly quite exasperating) after the USA’s 3-1 defeat by the Netherlands.
SB Nation
South Korea cried happy tears, Suarez cried sad tears, and the World Cup group stage got even wilder
Uruguay decided to park the bus late in its final match of group play against Ghana. Uruguay knew they would advance out of group play if their 2-0 lead over Ghana held while South Korea finished with a tie in their match against Portugal. That strategy backfired in a big way, and now South Korea has advanced out of the group while Uruguay is going home.
SB Nation
Darwin Núñez Apologizes For Uruguay’s World Cup Exit
Uruguay were on the losing end of one of the most dramatic moments in recent World Cup history on Friday, eliminated from the group stages due to a last gasp goal scored by South Korea in their win over Portugal despite winning their own match against Ghana. The late goal...
SB Nation
Winners and Losers from the greatest group stage in World Cup history
A World Cup’s group stage is a beast on its own. The storylines and drama that develop from that much football in a short period of time make the group stage feel like its own entity. A chaotic mini-season of world-class international football before the tournament really gets serious in the knockout round.
SB Nation
Uruguay out but haunt Ghana again, South Korea win it late and advance on goals scored
Asamoah Gyan, 2010. André Ayew, 2022. Penalties, missed against Uruguay by Ghana. The former, in the knockout rounds — the famous Luis Suárez handball. The latter, today in the final game of the group stage. Ghana, consigned to heartbreaking defeat both times. Ghana, with Baba Rahman getting...
SB Nation
How F1 can replace the Chinese Grand Prix
Back in September, Formula One announced their schedule for the 2023 season, set to be their most ambitious in history. 24 races were placed on the calendar including three in the United States, the most ever in a single F1 season. But if F1 wants to keep that number of...
SB Nation
Full Sale of Liverpool FC Unlikely According to Club Sources
Ever since news first broke that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group were considering a sale of the club, the focus in the English media has been on the prospect of a full sale, with billionaires and nation-states being given the salacious transfer rumour treatment. Early on, though, manager Jürgen Klopp...
SB Nation
Morocco, Croatia take care of business as Belgium falter yet again at 2022 World Cup
When the draw was made, the last team just about anyone expected to top Group F, the group featuring the 2018 World Cup runners-up, Croatia, the best qualifiers from CONCACAF, Canada, and the last hurrah of the Belgian Golden Generation, were Morocco. But the Atlas Lions have defied the odds...
SB Nation
Manchester City Women v Brighton Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women welcome Brighton and Hove Albion Women to the Academy Stadium on Sunday, eager for the three points that will keep them in touch with the top three. United’s 5-0 home win over Villa and Arsenal’s 1-0 home victory over Everton was added to as Chelsea thrashed bottom club Leicester 8-0 away from home. Chelsea are currently 9 points ahead of City, with the blues six points behind United and Arsenal,
