Chicago, IL

Chicago Defender

Lookout Chicago, A Mobile Eyecare Clinic is coming to town!

It takes a special kind of innovation to curate events and experiences that serve the culture and community. However, Dinai Yelverton serves with enough grit and grace to get the job done. This millennial mama, wife and budding entrepreneur has taken on the challenge to bring a mobile clinic to town to service more Black and Brown kids with eye care. Yelverton, talks with the Chicago Defender about the importance of eye care for children, conversations that enhance our world and building a brand that matters in Chicago and beyond.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago announces $40 million in grants to local businesses, nonprofits

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced $40 million in city grants going to at least 60 neighborhood businesses and nonprofits.The community development grants range from $12,000 to $5 million each. They're going to local restaurants, theaters, and service providers."We're hear to empower our local entrepreneurs and community organizations to bring their projects to life and enrich the lives of everyone who will be impacted by the good works that will be done," she said.The 60 recipients were chosen based on project readiness, location, community impact and neighborhood needs.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CTA hosting hiring event for bus drivers, mechanics

CHICAGO - The Chicago Transit Authority is looking for full-time bus drivers and mechanics. They are hosting an in-person fair Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malcolm X College. Financial incentives offered include a $1,000 hiring bonus. The CTA has increased the hourly wage for drivers to $28.42...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot to announce winners of third community development grants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago will announce the winners of the third round of community development grants this year.The money can be used for pre-development, construction, or renovation costs for permanent capital improvement projects.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be on hand for the announcement at 2 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with robbing woman on Red Line platform

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman last week on a CTA platform on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old is accused of forcefully stealing property from a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 23 at the 47th Street Red Line station, according to police. The teen...
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Sneaker and Streetwear Retailer SNIPES Launches ‘We All Eat’ Initiative To Tackle Food Insecurity and Nutrition Scarcity in the United States

Today, leading sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES will launch “We All Eat,” an initiative created to tackle the problem of food deserts throughout the United States. Joining forces with local organizations, “We All Eat” will provide capital support, operational manpower, and innovation solutions to address the lack of healthy food options in communities throughout the country. As part of the initiative, the brand has partnered with Dion’s Chicago Dream and CookUnity to provide fresh produce and nutritious meals to those in need.
Still Unsolved

The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A Freezer

Kenneka JenkinsPhoto by(The Crime Wire) On September 8, 2017, 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare hotel in Rosemont. The teenager was enjoying a party with her friends in room 926. The party was set to start at 11:30 pm that night. When one of Kenneka’s friends got to the party, they found her in an intoxicated state of being. She was reportedly swaying back and forth as she went to give them a hug. According to witnesses at the party, she had been drinking a lot of cognacs. However, her friends say that she was still acting out of the ordinary. She would shift moods between wanting to dance and be part of the group and being sad and wanting to isolate herself.
ROSEMONT, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek information in shooting at West Pullman gathering

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want to find people who went to a party early Saturday morning where two men were shot and killed.Someone started shooting into a crowd of about 30 people gathered for a birthday party near Halsted and Vermont in the West Pullman neighborhood.Along with the men who died, two others were hurt. Police hope people at the party might come forward with photos or video to help with the investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

