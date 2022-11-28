Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
More than 500 families receive coats, winter supplies in West Pullman
CHICAGO - Some 500 families will be a bit warmer this winter. On Tuesday, the charitable organization ‘In His Hands Resource Center’ was in West Pullman at the Kroc Center to give away coats and other winter supplies to families in need. They also handed out care kits...
Lookout Chicago, A Mobile Eyecare Clinic is coming to town!
It takes a special kind of innovation to curate events and experiences that serve the culture and community. However, Dinai Yelverton serves with enough grit and grace to get the job done. This millennial mama, wife and budding entrepreneur has taken on the challenge to bring a mobile clinic to town to service more Black and Brown kids with eye care. Yelverton, talks with the Chicago Defender about the importance of eye care for children, conversations that enhance our world and building a brand that matters in Chicago and beyond.
Chicago Public Schools teacher shot, killed while driving in Far South Side shooting
CPS said Quentine Carradine was an "integral part" of New Sullivan Elementary through his work in Special Education and as a basketball coach.
Two Chicago Women Carjacked In Same Neighborhood 30 Minutes Apart
The suspects remain on the loose.
blockclubchicago.org
15-Year-Old Chicago Activist Jahkil Jackson Giving Away 10,000 ‘Blessing Bags’ To Those In Need Tuesday
CHATHAM — Fifteen-year-old activist Jahkil Jackson is leading a Giving Tuesday effort to distribute more than 10,000 bags of essential supplies to unhoused people across 60 cities, including his home town of Chicago. The distribution will be led by 425 youth volunteers nationwide. The Chicago giveaway kicks off at...
Chicago announces $40 million in grants to local businesses, nonprofits
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced $40 million in city grants going to at least 60 neighborhood businesses and nonprofits.The community development grants range from $12,000 to $5 million each. They're going to local restaurants, theaters, and service providers."We're hear to empower our local entrepreneurs and community organizations to bring their projects to life and enrich the lives of everyone who will be impacted by the good works that will be done," she said.The 60 recipients were chosen based on project readiness, location, community impact and neighborhood needs.
fox32chicago.com
CTA hosting hiring event for bus drivers, mechanics
CHICAGO - The Chicago Transit Authority is looking for full-time bus drivers and mechanics. They are hosting an in-person fair Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malcolm X College. Financial incentives offered include a $1,000 hiring bonus. The CTA has increased the hourly wage for drivers to $28.42...
Chicago woman says daughter robbed at gunpoint in West Rogers Park
A Chicago woman said her daughter was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday, by a group of men who tried to take her vehicle.
Lightfoot to announce winners of third community development grants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago will announce the winners of the third round of community development grants this year.The money can be used for pre-development, construction, or renovation costs for permanent capital improvement projects.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be on hand for the announcement at 2 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with robbing woman on Red Line platform
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman last week on a CTA platform on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old is accused of forcefully stealing property from a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 23 at the 47th Street Red Line station, according to police. The teen...
fox32chicago.com
Police warn residents after rash of car thefts in Chicago Lawn, West Englewood
At least 10 cars have been stolen off of streets in the Chicago Lawn, Marquette Park and West Englewood neighborhoods during November, according to a CPD community alert. Around 4:45 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 6100 Block of South Talman Avenue in Chicago Lawn. Around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in...
Mayor Lightfoot travels to high-crime neighborhoods, holds roundtables to hear from community voices
CHICAGO — Marcellus Moore, a former member of the Vice Lords, has spent time in jail and on the streets of Chicago’s West Side. He’s seen it all — poverty, crime and incarceration. But inside of the Firehouse Community Art Center in North Lawndale, he witnessed something he’d never seen before. A Chicago mayor in […]
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver carjacked, two women robbed in about 10 minutes on the North Side
Chicago — An Amazon courier was carjacked and two other people were robbed at gunpoint in about 10 minutes Wednesday afternoon in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police reports. The Amazon worker was using his personal car to deliver packages when two masked men approached him in...
Sneaker and Streetwear Retailer SNIPES Launches ‘We All Eat’ Initiative To Tackle Food Insecurity and Nutrition Scarcity in the United States
Today, leading sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES will launch “We All Eat,” an initiative created to tackle the problem of food deserts throughout the United States. Joining forces with local organizations, “We All Eat” will provide capital support, operational manpower, and innovation solutions to address the lack of healthy food options in communities throughout the country. As part of the initiative, the brand has partnered with Dion’s Chicago Dream and CookUnity to provide fresh produce and nutritious meals to those in need.
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A Freezer
Kenneka JenkinsPhoto by(The Crime Wire) On September 8, 2017, 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare hotel in Rosemont. The teenager was enjoying a party with her friends in room 926. The party was set to start at 11:30 pm that night. When one of Kenneka’s friends got to the party, they found her in an intoxicated state of being. She was reportedly swaying back and forth as she went to give them a hug. According to witnesses at the party, she had been drinking a lot of cognacs. However, her friends say that she was still acting out of the ordinary. She would shift moods between wanting to dance and be part of the group and being sad and wanting to isolate herself.
Shots fired at Chicago police overnight in McKinley Park
No one was injured after shots were fired at Chicago police officers overnight in the McKinley Park neighborhood.
Giving Tuesday: How you can give and get help in Chicago area
This time of year is often about getting together with loved ones to share a family meal.
Police seek information in shooting at West Pullman gathering
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want to find people who went to a party early Saturday morning where two men were shot and killed.Someone started shooting into a crowd of about 30 people gathered for a birthday party near Halsted and Vermont in the West Pullman neighborhood.Along with the men who died, two others were hurt. Police hope people at the party might come forward with photos or video to help with the investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
Comments / 1