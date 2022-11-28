Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Family Council: Did You Say Matching?!
Our 60th year of serving the Los Alamos community has been a busy one for sure. Here are some highlight numbers to show what we’ve been doing so far this year:. Nearly 6,000 appointments at the Counseling Center;. Nearly 10,000 visits at the Youth Activity Centers;. 453 clients at...
ladailypost.com
Council Adopts Revisions To Chapter 18 Nuisance Code
Los Alamos County Councilor Sara Scott during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting makes the motion to adopt Ordinance No. 02-334, to repeal and replace the text in Chapter 18 of the County Code, which addresses nuisances. The motion passed 4-3, in which Councilors Melanee Hand, David Reagor and Council Chair Randall Ryti opposed and Councilors David Izraelevitz, Council Vice Chair Denise Derkacs, Keith Lepsch and Scott supported. While Izraelevitz, Scott and Derkacs called the changes a compromise and adding that the code is now clearer, lenient and easier to understand, Ryti, Reagor and Hand expressed that more work is needed to be done on Chapter 18. Lepsch did not voice his reasons for supporting the ordinance. While this council voted on the issue, it is not completely off the table. Ryti mentioned that he plans to bring this issue back for discussion once the new council is sworn in. Screenshot/LADP.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Public Schools Is Hiring Bus Drivers
Los Alamos Public Schools wants to put folks in the driver’s seat. The LAPS Transportation Department is hiring bus drivers and substitute bus drivers. Training is available. LAPS employees are eligible for PTO, medical, dental and vision coverage, life insurance, YMCA membership and a retirement plan. In addition, there...
ladailypost.com
Betty Ehart Senior Center Renovations Begin Thursday
White Rock Senior Center. Photo by Bernadette Lauritzen. The Los Alamos and White Rock senior center lunches will look a little different Thursday, as an upcoming renovation plan is scheduled for the Betty Ehart Senior Center (BESC) location. The BESC staff will be moving their meal staff from Los Alamos...
rrobserver.com
Small Business Saturday means business
What happens if everyone in Rio Rancho, Corrales, Bernalillo, Placitas and Albuquerque makes it a point to make every day Small Business Saturday and buys locally?. When New Mexicans shop at a locally owned business, they are supporting New Mexico’s largest employers. Small businesses employ over 50 percent of New Mexico’s workforce.
ladailypost.com
Donate The Gift Of Life On Giving Tuesday!
ALBUQUERQUE — It’s the most meaningful gift you can give this holiday season, and it won’t cost you anything. This Giving Tuesday New Mexico Donor Services (NMDS) encourages everyone to give the ultimate gift – LIFE!. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and...
Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
ladailypost.com
Rotary Interact: ‘Spread The Warmth’ Food/Clothing Drive
During this season of giving, the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Rotary Interact Club, a student-led group dedicated to service, will be hosting a community-wide food and winter clothing donation drive. All food and clothing received will be distributed to various charities that aim to assist the homeless and refugee population in New Mexico.
CABQ seeking proposals for downtown housing projects; millions in funds available
The deadline to submit proposals is in 2023.
New tradition for Albuquerque Old Town tree lighting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tradition begins Friday at the Old Town Christmas tree lighting. Last year, the Aceves family bid farewell to “Henry’s Tree,” a tradition that started in 1994. This year, a 30-foot sequoia will be decorated and lit. Things were going to change with a new owner of the plaza and many […]
desertexposure.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Smiles Of Tyranny
Last night, County Council voted in favor of passing the Chapter 18 Nuisance Code with a 4-3 vote. Scott, Izraelevitz, Derkacs and Lepsch voted in favor, leaving Hand, Reagor and Ryti voting against adopting the new code. It is amazing to me that the four individuals that voted to pass...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Police prepare to disband their Open Space Division
Albuquerque Police are just months away from disbanding their Open Space Division. Target 7 spoke with a retired Open Space officer and Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina to learn more. Anthony Martinez worked for the division for more than a decade. "I grew up here and this bosque out in...
Santa Fe Reporter
City Council Takes Up Midtown, Gun Resolutions This Week
During a special meeting starting at 5 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Santa Fe City Council is scheduled to discuss and vote upon the master and community plans for the Midtown site—the culmination of a series of “moving forward” public meetings this month. The Council will also hear a resolution from Mayor Alan Webber that seeks to prohibit deadly weapons at some city facilities—a proposal he first mentioned last May in his newsletter. According to an accompanying memo, while the New Mexico constitution prohibits local governments from “regulat[ing], in any way, an incident of the right to keep or bear arms,” NMSA 1978, Section 30-7-2.1, prohibits deadly weapons in “any...public buildings or grounds, including playing fields and parking areas that are not public school property, in or on which public school-related and sanctioned activities are being performed” and " a number of city properties fall into these categories.” To that end, Webber’s resolution directs the city manager to post appropriate signage prohibiting deadly weapons at any relevant city locations. The resolution notes various grim data points, including: 22 school shootings in New Mexico between 1971 and June 2022, resulting in six deaths and 10 injuries; a 2017 school shooting at the Clovis-Carver Library in Clovis, New Mexico; and more than 311,000 students who have experienced gun violence in the US since the 1999 Columbine High shooting. Locations included in the resolution include all three public libraries; recreation facilities, including the Genoveva Chavez Community Center; the convention center; and any locations where students visit for school or school-sanctioned activities.
Santa Fe Reporter
Nuclear Activists: Former Official Had Conflict of Interest
Nuclear activists allege conflict of interest by former ED official. Concerned Citizens for Nuclear Safety and Honor Our Pueblo Existence have filed a petition asking the state Water Quality Control Commission to vacate a decision permitting a radioactive liquid waste treatment facility at Los Alamos National Laboratory, citing a conflict of interest by the commission’s former chair, Stephanie Stringer. According to the groups, Stringer, who also previously served as a deputy cabinet secretary for the environment department, did not recuse herself from a decision favorable to LANL, even though she was in the midst of applying for a job with the federal agency that oversees it: the National Nuclear Security Administration. Lawyer Lindsay Lovejoy, who is representing CNNS, tells the Santa Fe New Mexican Stringer’s job transition was kept “secret” until it was completed: “If this had been disclosed while the case was still pending…she would’ve had to disqualify herself,” Lovejoy said. NNSA confirmed Stringer’s employment to the paper, but did not make her available for an interview. Anti-nuclear activists say Stringer is the latest in a series of environment department employees who went to work for either the lab or its regulatory agencies. “This practice doesn’t protect the people of New Mexico or the land or the water or the air,” CCNS Executive Director Joni Arends tells the New Mexican. “It really needs to stop.”
Medal of Honor recipient from New Mexico dies at 97
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The second-to-last living Korean War Medal of Honor recipient has died at the age of 97. Hiroshi Miyamura was born in Gallup in 1925 and received the Medal of Honor for single-handedly covering the retreat of his troops when they were overrun. Miyamura killed 50 enemy troops before being captured. He spent […]
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Kent Grimmett Budge March 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022
KENT GRIMMETT BUDGE March 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022. Kent Grimmett Budge passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, at the age of 60 due to complications from a car crash. Although he died far from his home in Los Alamos, New Mexico, he was fortunate to be surrounded by family when he passed. We appreciate the wonderful care that he received from the highly skilled doctors and nurses at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.
State asks for public input about Fenton Lake
The state is conducting a survey for a New Mexico lake.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, New Mexico health system hit contract impasse
Contract negotiations have stalled between UnitedHealthcare and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, the Albuquerque Journal reported Nov. 26. Lovelace operates five hospitals and 51 clinics across New Mexico. According to a system spokesperson, a break between the two organizations could affect up to 13,400 UnitedHealthcare members, including 9,700 Medicare Advantage patients.
rrobserver.com
New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2
Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
Comments / 0