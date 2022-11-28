Read full article on original website
In Wilmington, a new life for defunct ski center
Paleface estate and mansion sold to wellness entrepreneurs. The former Paleface ski center and adjoining estate in Jay has been sold to a downstate couple who plan on keeping the property in the hospitality business, with a focus on wellness and planetary health. The complex was purchased by Richard and...
Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington
Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
Town of Massena’s retiree plan draws criticism
TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - To balance its budget, the town of Massena is making changes to its retiree health care plan. That’s drawing criticism from a statewide advocacy group that says this move is happening all over New York and it’s not right. To save...
John Ernst’s Adirondack legacy
On a rainy day in June, John and Margot Ernst sat before a roaring fire in their second home in North Hudson. The four-bedroom contemporary house provides spectacular views of Elk Lake and distant High Peaks. On this day, the mountaintops were shrouded in clouds. The Ernsts stepped out on their stone terrace, pointing to the purple lupine that each year has spread down their hillside. A loon called in the mist.
City of Plattsburgh honors late Firefighter Scott LaFlesh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The entire Plattsburgh City Fire Department honored retired city firefighter, Scott LaFlesh, who died last week from complications linked to aid he provided to New York City after 9/11. At the funeral service and celebration of life Monday morning, the city’s fire department paid tribute to...
Sharp Bridge Campground, One The Oldest In The Adirondacks, Getting Upgrades
The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are holding a joint public comment period to solicit comments for the Sharp Bridge Public Campground and Day Use Area Draft Unit Management Plan (UMP). The campground is located on NYS Route 9, 15 miles...
Unique Connection Series Trip Report: Massena, New York
If you have read my articles in the past, then you know I love out-of-the-way airports, airlines, and aircraft and would do almost anything to adventure to a new city or fly on a unique, rare aircraft type. So in continuation of this series, which I call my “Unique Connection Series”, I will go over a unique flight between two cities using a small, unusual airport as a stopover. The uniqueness of the connection might be referring to the small size of an airport, a unique aircraft type, or both.
Narcan kits installed outside north country businesses
Several businesses across the north country will soon be equipped with emergency Narcan kits, as part of an Adirondack Health Institute initiative to expand public access to the lifesaving drug.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only one of those license holders is in the North Country. More than a year after New York legalized adult recreational use of marijuana, the state is approving licenses that will allow retail cannabis shops to open for business. “So far, New York state has issued 36 licenses in this initial batch,” said Aaron Ghitelman with the N.Y. Office of Cannabis Management.
Holiday train to make stops in North Country on Monday
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard for holiday cheer! On Monday night, the Canadian-Pacific holiday train will be making stops across Northern New York. People will have the opportunity to take in the lights and enjoy a 30-minute live performance. Attendees are also asked to bring cash or a canned food donation. Those donations will go back into the community through local food pantries.
Williston Selectboard member to face charges for stalking
Gordon St. Hilaire is due to appear in court on Thursday to face charges that he stalked his ex-girlfriend and vandalized her vehicle. He is also alleged to have asked a Williston police officer to look up the license plate of a man he thought was seeing his ex. Read the story on VTDigger here: Williston Selectboard member to face charges for stalking.
Police warn of trailhead vehicle break-ins in Essex County, New York
ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. — Police are issuing a warning to drivers in Essex County, New York, after a spate of recent vehicle break-ins. Officials said four separate car break-ins have been reported at trailheads along Route 9 in Keene, Moriah and Chesterfield. The Essex County Sheriff's Office is reminding...
Weather service issues warnings for high wind, heavy snow and lakeshore flooding
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you haven’t done so already, secure your Christmas decorations because it’s pretty windy out there. The National Weather Service lifted its high wind warning at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson and Lewis counties. An advisory replaces it until 1 a.m. Thursday. Wind gusts of 50 miles per hour are possible.
Massena woman found dead along road in the town of Lisbon
A woman was found dead by the side of the road in the St. Lawrence County town of Lisbon last week. State police have identified the woman as 25-year-old Ashli Bernard of Massena. Bernard’s body was discovered in a ditch on Thanksgiving day. A police spokesperson said the cause...
North Country woman found dead in roadside ditch, New York police say
LISBON, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Northern New York woman was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday. New York State Police say the body of Ashli Bernard, 25, of Massena, was found on the side of Pray Road in the town of Lisbon at about 1:15 p.m.
