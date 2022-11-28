ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

secretatlanta.co

A Spectacular 50,000-Square-Foot Arts Center Just Opened In Atlanta

Art and entertainment lovers in the Atlanta metropolitan area are in for a treat now that Exhibition Hub’s Art Center is open to the public. Only 10 miles from downtown Atlanta, the new Doraville art center is situated on a five-acre site, with more than 250 parking spaces (music to any city driver’s ears)! The scale of the site also presents the opportunity to host both indoor and outdoor experiences.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Cute Holiday Market Pop-Ups To Explore This Christmas

Sometimes it can be hard to find that perfect gift for family and friends, but don’t worry Secret Atlanta has you covered. Give a unique gift to your loved ones this year by shopping some of this local holiday pop-ups around town. Check out 10 of the cutest little markets popping up this season.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

The holidays are here in full swing, and we’re celebrating by getting out and exploring the city. Here are six of our favorite things to do in Atlanta this weekend:. Get inspired with Michelle Obama and Tyler Perry at the Fox. We’re so excited that former First Lady of...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

The Best Dishes Eater Atlanta Ate in November

Eater Atlanta’s editor and contributors spend every week dining out at multiple restaurants and pop-ups in search of the next great bite or cocktail. Some meals and drinks are definitely better than others and deserve a shoutout. Below are the best dishes Eater’s editor ate in November. The...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Long-time Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the December 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Holiday Events Galore!

The holiday celebrations are back in full force, and everyone is ready to get out and get together for a good time. Here are some of the area events, shows, concerts, and parties that will get your holiday spirit burning bright. Family Fun and Shopping Buckhead Village The Veranda Jewel Box welcomes guests into an […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Major development to expand Atlanta’s Botanical Garden causes controversy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are mixed feelings around town about a proposed expansion of the Atlanta Botanical Garden. While many people like the idea of added green space, others are against the construction of a new storage facility. Neighborhood advocate Jenifer Keenan says it was very disappointing...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?

This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
ATLANTA, GA
Ellen Eastwood

Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 years

When Darrel and Patrice bought their home in East Point, Georgia, it was an act of faith. They paid $250,000 for a small house on 2.5 acres in 2012. As Patrice said:. That was a lot of money to us. We hugged, and I cried because we didn't know how we were going to pay the mortgage the following month. We had $1,000 in the bank between the two of us."
EAST POINT, GA
Eater

It Appears Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand on Moreland Is Closed

It appears the original location of Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand closed on Moreland Avenue in East Atlanta due to the sale of the property, a representative for the restaurant tells Eater. Owner Delia Champion plans to retire “after a lifetime in the restaurant business,” the representative goes on to say.
ATLANTA, GA
CNBC

The Rise of Atlanta

The metro Atlanta region emerged as a national economic bright spot in recent decades. This sparked a population boom in Atlanta's sprawling suburbs, fueling concerns over equity. The current vanguard of groups in the city are attempting to build with density while preserving affordable housing. Local planners believe that the BeltLine, a 22-mile loop that provides a pedestrian path and community space, will reconnect neighborhoods, providing a bridge to the city's future.
ATLANTA, GA

