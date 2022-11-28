Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
Related
Popular metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location to undergo $3 million remodel
ATLANTA — A busy metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location will soon be torn down and rebuilt, according to a company news release. The Chick-fil-A Peachtree at Collier across from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will begin a $3 million remodel early next year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods together
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods together. A new section of the Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting some of the city's oldest and most historic neighborhoods together.
secretatlanta.co
A Spectacular 50,000-Square-Foot Arts Center Just Opened In Atlanta
Art and entertainment lovers in the Atlanta metropolitan area are in for a treat now that Exhibition Hub’s Art Center is open to the public. Only 10 miles from downtown Atlanta, the new Doraville art center is situated on a five-acre site, with more than 250 parking spaces (music to any city driver’s ears)! The scale of the site also presents the opportunity to host both indoor and outdoor experiences.
secretatlanta.co
10 Cute Holiday Market Pop-Ups To Explore This Christmas
Sometimes it can be hard to find that perfect gift for family and friends, but don’t worry Secret Atlanta has you covered. Give a unique gift to your loved ones this year by shopping some of this local holiday pop-ups around town. Check out 10 of the cutest little markets popping up this season.
AccessAtlanta
6 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
The holidays are here in full swing, and we’re celebrating by getting out and exploring the city. Here are six of our favorite things to do in Atlanta this weekend:. Get inspired with Michelle Obama and Tyler Perry at the Fox. We’re so excited that former First Lady of...
Eater
The Best Dishes Eater Atlanta Ate in November
Eater Atlanta’s editor and contributors spend every week dining out at multiple restaurants and pop-ups in search of the next great bite or cocktail. Some meals and drinks are definitely better than others and deserve a shoutout. Below are the best dishes Eater’s editor ate in November. The...
Eater
Order Oysters Rockefeller or Buckets of Fried Chicken With Champagne at This Atlanta-Style Diner
The team behind Muss and Turner’s, MTH Pizza, and Local Three just opened another Atlanta restaurant together, this time an Atlanta version of a “21st-century diner” in Buckhead called Roshambo. Taking over the former Another Broken Egg Cafe space in the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center, Roshambo is...
secretatlanta.co
Experience Holiday Joy With This Festive Residential Light Display In Kennesaw
With so many light shows taking over iconic ATL spaces, some of the residential spaces get overlooked. But this Kennesaw gem is always a treat for the eyes, as one of the largest residential holiday lights displays in the state of Georgia, entitled Lights of Joy. There are over 230...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Long-time Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the December 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
Holiday Events Galore!
The holiday celebrations are back in full force, and everyone is ready to get out and get together for a good time. Here are some of the area events, shows, concerts, and parties that will get your holiday spirit burning bright. Family Fun and Shopping Buckhead Village The Veranda Jewel Box welcomes guests into an […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
5 local senior home repair services for aging in place
Home repair programs offer discounted or free repairs for older adults who have low income or disabilities to make it more accessible, safe and livable.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Major development to expand Atlanta’s Botanical Garden causes controversy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are mixed feelings around town about a proposed expansion of the Atlanta Botanical Garden. While many people like the idea of added green space, others are against the construction of a new storage facility. Neighborhood advocate Jenifer Keenan says it was very disappointing...
wabe.org
Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?
This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
MSNBC
Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
Popular Stone Mountain Park holiday attraction ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled
Stone Mountain Park’s annual ‘Snow Mountain’ attraction has been canceled for the 2022-2023 season, according to the park’s website. Officials with the popular tourist attraction did not offer any details for the cancellation. WSB has reached out to the park for a statement, but has not yet heard back.
When Darrel and Patrice bought their home in East Point, Georgia, it was an act of faith. They paid $250,000 for a small house on 2.5 acres in 2012. As Patrice said:. That was a lot of money to us. We hugged, and I cried because we didn't know how we were going to pay the mortgage the following month. We had $1,000 in the bank between the two of us."
Eater
It Appears Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand on Moreland Is Closed
It appears the original location of Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand closed on Moreland Avenue in East Atlanta due to the sale of the property, a representative for the restaurant tells Eater. Owner Delia Champion plans to retire “after a lifetime in the restaurant business,” the representative goes on to say.
WMAZ
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger now open; company says big plans in store
KENNESAW, Ga. — Lines wrapped around the block on Townpark Lane as Atlanta's first Whataburger opened Monday, bringing the chain's bold colors and flavors to the metro. Kennesaw's location has double-drive thru lanes and digital menu boards. Customers can also view the custom mural inside the restaurant – featuring...
CNBC
The Rise of Atlanta
The metro Atlanta region emerged as a national economic bright spot in recent decades. This sparked a population boom in Atlanta's sprawling suburbs, fueling concerns over equity. The current vanguard of groups in the city are attempting to build with density while preserving affordable housing. Local planners believe that the BeltLine, a 22-mile loop that provides a pedestrian path and community space, will reconnect neighborhoods, providing a bridge to the city's future.
AMC’s closure cost Atlanta a rare cluster of highly diverse doctors
Dr. James Fortson had been providing emergency ear, nose and throat services at Atlanta Medical Center’s downtown and Ea...
