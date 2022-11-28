Read full article on original website
Champlain Basin Watershed Outreach Projects Sought
The Lake Champlain Basin Program seeks proposals for projects that support local watershed groups and provide opportunities for informing and involving the public in Lake Champlain outreach initiatives. The Program anticipates awarding up to $750,000 to local organizations, municipalities, and educational institutions through four grant categories. Current grants will be...
Man Caught Cutting Christmas Tree on State Land
New York State Forest Ranger McCartney reported that on Saturday, November 26 at about 1:00 pm, he was checking the trail register at Moss Lake in the town of Webb, Herkimer County, in the Adirondack Park when he heard someone approaching him on the trail. The Ranger said he observed...
Adirondack Conservation News: 5 Things You Should Know
The Adirondack Council’s Forever Adirondacks Campaign Director Aaron Mair was recently in Egypt for the COP27 climate meeting. Mair said it was great to hear from Indigenous communities, but also noted that this COP meeting was highly attended by non-renewable energy concerns. But Mair came back more determined to have a positive impact on the climate change front.
A Perfect Storm of Bad Luck; One Tough Guy on Black Lake
In early September, he and his wife, Louisa, and one of their sons were camping at Black Lake in western St. Lawrence County. Thirty-six hours later he was in desperate straits, clinging to a small, rocky island and life itself. Harry’s troubles resulted from a series of questionable choices. The...
Man Spends Night Lost, Cold; 19-Year-Old Found Near Death in High Peaks; Body Recovered Near Lake George
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents throughout New York State. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people. What follows is a report, prepared...
