1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 11/30/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Walters Dr. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan on November 29, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2018 Dodge Caravan driven by Greggory Briscoe, 45, of Manhattan had been driving westbound on Walters Dr., turned left at the stop sign at Tuttle Creek Blvd. to enter the roadway, and was hit by a northbound 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Rylee Dickson, 22, also of Manhattan causing the Caravan to flip on its side. Briscoe was entrapped in the van for a short time before breaking through and exiting out of the front window. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Dickson was transported to Via Christi for treatment of chest pain. Briscoe was issued a citation for failure to yield.
Riley County Health Department says flu season has potential to be severe
Riley County health officials say cases of the flu are presenting earlier this year than any of the past 13 years. The health department noted in a Facebook post Monday that data so far indicates the 2022 flu season will be severe, based on indicators from across the globe, including Australia, where a lot of H3N2 flu cases have already been seen. This strain is particularly concerning to elderly individuals and young children.
Coin toss determines Grant Township clerk race in Riley County
A coin flip was held at Monday’s Riley County Commission meeting to break a tie in the election of the Grant Township Clerk. Travis Shanahan, the current clerk finished with 19 votes in the Nov. 8 election. So did Riley County resident Larry Noble. Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo explains that a coin toss, while rare in local elections, has happened before.
In Focus 11/28/22: Melissa Kirkwood, Deanna Likes, Jonathan Mertz, Gina Snyder, Karla Hagemeister
On Monday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with Melissa Kirkwood from Sunset Zoo. Flint Hills Discovery Center Marketing Coordinator Deanna Likes and Event Sales Coordinator Jonathan Mertz also joined the program. In our final segment Downtown Manhattan Inc. Executive Director Gina Snyder and Flint Hills Breadbasket Executive Director...
K-State College of Agriculture nearing deadline for massive 75 million dollar fundraising effort
Nearly a week remains in a massive fundraising effort undertaken by Kansas State University for a planned infrastructure overhaul within the College of Agriculture. Fundraising for a 3 to 1 match from the state of Kansas began in mid-July, with K-State being tasked with raising $75 million in private donations to qualify for a state match of $25 million and another $25 million guaranteed. Dean Ernie Minton talks about one of the two projects, that are planned on the north side of campus — an agromony research center and a separate innovation center.
PICK & PREVIEW: K-State at Butler
Butler head coach Thad Matta is remembered most for the success he had as the head coach at Ohio State, which included a couple of Final Four appearances and Big Ten titles. Before Matta made himself one of the most feared coaches in the Midwest with the Buckeyes, he was on the sidelines at Butler from 1997-2001 as both an assistant coach and head coach of the Bulldogs. Now, he’s back on the sidelines inside Hinkle Fieldhouse in 2022 after not being a head coach from 2017-2022.
