MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Walters Dr. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan on November 29, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2018 Dodge Caravan driven by Greggory Briscoe, 45, of Manhattan had been driving westbound on Walters Dr., turned left at the stop sign at Tuttle Creek Blvd. to enter the roadway, and was hit by a northbound 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Rylee Dickson, 22, also of Manhattan causing the Caravan to flip on its side. Briscoe was entrapped in the van for a short time before breaking through and exiting out of the front window. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Dickson was transported to Via Christi for treatment of chest pain. Briscoe was issued a citation for failure to yield.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO