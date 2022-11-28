Read full article on original website
In Case You Missed It: Cher Co-Host ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
In case you missed it, Legendary Singer Cher was the Co-Host on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday. In honor of her new Decades Eau de Parfum Collection, Cher revisits some of her iconic moments through the decades, including the crazy story of how she got her start doing background vocals with Sonny and Phil Spector in the ’60s. Cher also reacts to Jimmy Fallon’s account of her idea to slap or kiss him on “The Tonight Show,” and explains why she gravitates toward younger men in her love life. see her video clip inside….
In Case You Missed It: Gwen Stefani Performance At Christmas In Rockefeller Center
Singer Gwen Stefani got in the festive mood as she performed at the Christmas in Rockefeller Center. The event aired on NBC November 30th. She performed medleys, “Santa Clause is Comin’ to Town” and “Under the Christmas Lights”. Later, her husband Blake Shelton joined her on stage for a duet. They are super cute together!
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam And Husband Brad James Reveal Their Expecting On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
On the Thursday, December 1 edition of “Tamron Hall,” actress, director and entrepreneur Keshia Knight Pulliam, who rose to stardom on “The Cosby Show,” was joined by her husband Brad James to announce publicly for the first time that they are expecting their first child together! Knight Pulliam showed off her baby bump to the Tam Fam for the first time, opening up to Tamron about how much this pregnancy means to her and her family in the wake of previous miscarriages. The couple spoke candidly about their relationship and family life, with James hilariously recounting he and Keisha’s first meeting and flirtation on set. See the clip inside…
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Nick Cannon Gave A Health Update To Fans After Coming Down With Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
How ‘Blonde’ Star Ana de Armas Became Marilyn Monroe
In re-creating the most famous of icons, one might think the approach would be to mimic the original. If only resurrecting Marilyn Monroe for director Andrew Dominik’s Blonde had been that simple. “Andrew said to me, ‘Don’t just put Marilyn’s makeup on Ana [de Armas]. You have to find Marilyn within Ana,’ ” says makeup department head Tina Roesler Kerwin. With only a few weeks to prepare for the Netflix film, Kerwin and hair department head Jaime Leigh McIntosh’s first day of production was a photo shoot creating the still images that would show Marilyn’s rise to fame throughout the film....
Will Smith and ‘Emancipation’ Director Defend Releasing the Slave Film Now
One of the biggest wild cards of this year’s awards season is Emancipation, the biographical slavery epic starring Will Smith. It’s also the contender with the most baggage, thanks to its star and controversial subject material.The AppleTV+ film, in select theaters now and streaming on Dec. 9, comes only nine months following this past year’s Academy Awards, where Smith infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The timing of the film, in relation to the Oscars slap, has raised some eyebrows. Additionally, folks on social media have expressed...
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jada Pinkett Smith At ‘Emancipation’ World Premiere In Los Angeles
The whole Smith family came out to support for Apple Original Films world premiere of Emancipation in Los Angeles. Will Smiths wife Jada Pinkett-Smith was glowing and in a loving mood as she hugged her boo on the carpet looking amazing wearing a puff ball of white couture! That’s how you show up to a carpet and support your man lol!
Heidi Klum Poses For Her Promo Shoot For ‘America’s Got Talent All Stars’ Season 1
America’s Got Talent: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2nd, 2022! This is a different show than the popular reality competition series America’s Got Talent that’s going on season 18. The same judges will be in the house with Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell and the doll, Heidi Klum. Sofia Vergara will not be on the show, that’s a bummer. This show will be a bit different than before and they will have winners and finalists but this time fan favorites and best viral moments! It will be acts from all around the world that will compete for the grand prize and get the “Ultimate All Star Title”.
Supermodel Beverly Johnson Shared Her Story Entering Menopause On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
On today’s special hour of “Tamron Hall” dedicated to exploring individual journeys with menopause and informing women about what to expect, supermodel and entrepreneur Beverly Johnson joined Tamron to share her own experience. During the candid conversation, Johnson detailed her hysterectomy, which, after receiving no warning from her doctor, caused her to enter menopause at the age of 47. Johnson opened up about how the surprising transition into menopause affected her both physically and mentally.
First Look: Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’
I have always loved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a couple! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world with their union on May 19th, 2018 and from that union they now have two children, Archie and Lillibet. They have gotten a lot of backlash for their romance. Now Netflix has made a documentary series on their love affair and I’m here for it! Its reported that Netflix offered the couple nearly 100 million for the deal, wow! The couples hotly and most anticipated series is coming soon this month and I have the trailer inside, check it out….
Wardrobe Breakdown: Idris Elba And Sabrina Dhowre At The 36th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards
Actor Idris Elba and his lovely and curvy wife Sabrina Dhowre attended the 36th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAAs) at Cipriani South Street in New York City last night! At the extravagant event, Christian Louboutin received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Idris Elba. I love when couples...
