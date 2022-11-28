The holidays are right around the corner and as it’s gifting season, we’re all on the lookout for that unique gift to show our loved ones we care. Whether shopping at an indie artisan market or browsing the Christmas stalls, Chicago is filled with a host of unique festive markets this season. Keep reading for all the market info: When: December 15-16 Introducing your holiday gifting mecca, featuring everything from antiques, and jewelry, to quirky household items beloved treasures, and so much more. PS: Free gift wrapping is also available! The festive market features over 100 vendors, each selling unique items ranging from traditional Christmas decor to priceless antiques, innovative paintings, and a whole range of gourmet food options. You never know what you’re going to find here– from vintage blazers, to sparkling rings, and antique statues, this famed market has been around since 2003! When: December 1-4

