This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
starvedrock.media
Bringing Holiday Cheer To Veterans In La Salle
A holiday tradition started during the height of the pandemic continued Wednesday in the wind and cold. A handful of volunteers joined staffers with the La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission to paint holiday displays on windows at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle. Lissa Olson with the veterans commission estimates the group painted 50 to 70 windows as some veterans looked on and even interacted with the group.
‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora
A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime. Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
959theriver.com
The City of Joliet Will Host Santa Clause… again
Send-Off on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Members of the Joliet Police, Fire, and Public Works departments will escort Santa throughout Joliet to say good-bye to residents before heading back to the North Pole to prepare for his journey on Christmas Eve. A map of the route,...
The Independent Newspapers
Displaying their crafts at the Lombard Christmas Mart
Scott Johnson of Lombard was one of over 100 artists, crafters and vendors who participated in the annual Lombard Christmas Mart on Saturday, Nov. 5. Johnson sells custom tumblers that can be used to keep drinks hot or cold. He said drinks can be kept hot in these tumblers for four to six hours, or cold for 12 to 16 hours. Johnson said he creates the custom tumblers out of blank, stainless-steel tumblers, and started his business, “I Tumble For You,” two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
This Is Illinois' Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider put together a list of the most unique holiday traditions in each state.
WIFR
Wildlife rescue asks for community help, rescues blind racoon from Machesney Park tree
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A local wildlife rescue has been in a whirlwind this week with one of their furry patients. According to Christina’s Critters Wildlife Rehabilitation, “Ruby” the blind raccoon, had been stuck in a tree in Machesney Park since Thanksgiving. With some help from...
Morton Arboretum's ‘Illumination' Named Among Best Christmas Light Displays in US
A new report is shining a light on a popular holiday display in Chicago's suburbs - the Morton Arbortum's Illumination show. U.S. News and World Report ranked the 23 best Christmas lights displays in the U.S. and the Lisle display was cited as one of the go-to shows for the Midwest.
blockclubchicago.org
15-Year-Old Chicago Activist Jahkil Jackson Giving Away 10,000 ‘Blessing Bags’ To Those In Need Tuesday
CHATHAM — Fifteen-year-old activist Jahkil Jackson is leading a Giving Tuesday effort to distribute more than 10,000 bags of essential supplies to unhoused people across 60 cities, including his home town of Chicago. The distribution will be led by 425 youth volunteers nationwide. The Chicago giveaway kicks off at...
First Gold Coin Donations Made at Salvation Army Red Kettles in Geneva, Batavia
In what has become a yearly tradition, the Salvation Army of Chicagoland has received its first gold coin donations into its iconic red kettles, with at least two valuable coins donated in the Chicago suburbs. According to officials, an anonymous donor dropped a 1-ounce American Buffalo coin, valued between $1,900...
Giving Tuesday: How you can give and get help in Chicago area
This time of year is often about getting together with loved ones to share a family meal.
Inflation taking toll on food banks as more Chicagoland families face hunger
Help "Feed the Love" as more and more families go hungry.
fox32chicago.com
McDonald’s McGold Card: How you can win free food for life
CHICAGO - What would you do if you had free McDonald’s for life? Well, now is your opportunity to find out!. McDonald’s is kicking off the holiday season with the chance to win one of their secret McGold Cards that get you free food for life. According to...
kanecountyconnects.com
New Name, Same Critical Mission
Kane County’s Pre-Arrest Diversion is a division of the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office and has been working since December, 2021 to help connect people who have had contact with the criminal legal system as a result of substance use disorder, mental illness, and/or a lack of resources with treatment and other support.
Find The Perfect Gift At These 5 Magical Holiday Markets This Season
The holidays are right around the corner and as it’s gifting season, we’re all on the lookout for that unique gift to show our loved ones we care. Whether shopping at an indie artisan market or browsing the Christmas stalls, Chicago is filled with a host of unique festive markets this season. Keep reading for all the market info: When: December 15-16 Introducing your holiday gifting mecca, featuring everything from antiques, and jewelry, to quirky household items beloved treasures, and so much more. PS: Free gift wrapping is also available! The festive market features over 100 vendors, each selling unique items ranging from traditional Christmas decor to priceless antiques, innovative paintings, and a whole range of gourmet food options. You never know what you’re going to find here– from vintage blazers, to sparkling rings, and antique statues, this famed market has been around since 2003! When: December 1-4
thechicagogenius.com
Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley
Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
Sneaker and Streetwear Retailer SNIPES Launches ‘We All Eat’ Initiative To Tackle Food Insecurity and Nutrition Scarcity in the United States
Today, leading sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES will launch “We All Eat,” an initiative created to tackle the problem of food deserts throughout the United States. Joining forces with local organizations, “We All Eat” will provide capital support, operational manpower, and innovation solutions to address the lack of healthy food options in communities throughout the country. As part of the initiative, the brand has partnered with Dion’s Chicago Dream and CookUnity to provide fresh produce and nutritious meals to those in need.
