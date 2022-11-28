ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
97X

This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl

This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
AURORA, IL
starvedrock.media

Bringing Holiday Cheer To Veterans In La Salle

A holiday tradition started during the height of the pandemic continued Wednesday in the wind and cold. A handful of volunteers joined staffers with the La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission to paint holiday displays on windows at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle. Lissa Olson with the veterans commission estimates the group painted 50 to 70 windows as some veterans looked on and even interacted with the group.
LASALLE, IL
NBC Chicago

‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora

A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime. Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.
AURORA, IL
959theriver.com

The City of Joliet Will Host Santa Clause… again

Send-Off on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Members of the Joliet Police, Fire, and Public Works departments will escort Santa throughout Joliet to say good-bye to residents before heading back to the North Pole to prepare for his journey on Christmas Eve. A map of the route,...
JOLIET, IL
The Independent Newspapers

Displaying their crafts at the Lombard Christmas Mart

Scott Johnson of Lombard was one of over 100 artists, crafters and vendors who participated in the annual Lombard Christmas Mart on Saturday, Nov. 5. Johnson sells custom tumblers that can be used to keep drinks hot or cold. He said drinks can be kept hot in these tumblers for four to six hours, or cold for 12 to 16 hours. Johnson said he creates the custom tumblers out of blank, stainless-steel tumblers, and started his business, “I Tumble For You,” two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOMBARD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

McDonald’s McGold Card: How you can win free food for life

CHICAGO - What would you do if you had free McDonald’s for life? Well, now is your opportunity to find out!. McDonald’s is kicking off the holiday season with the chance to win one of their secret McGold Cards that get you free food for life. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

New Name, Same Critical Mission

Kane County’s Pre-Arrest Diversion is a division of the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office and has been working since December, 2021 to help connect people who have had contact with the criminal legal system as a result of substance use disorder, mental illness, and/or a lack of resources with treatment and other support.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Secret Chicago

Find The Perfect Gift At These 5 Magical Holiday Markets This Season

The holidays are right around the corner and as it’s gifting season, we’re all on the lookout for that unique gift to show our loved ones we care. Whether shopping at an indie artisan market or browsing the Christmas stalls, Chicago is filled with a host of unique festive markets this season. Keep reading for all the market info: When: December 15-16 Introducing your holiday gifting mecca, featuring everything from antiques, and jewelry, to quirky household items beloved treasures, and so much more.  PS: Free gift wrapping is also available! The festive market features over 100 vendors, each selling unique items ranging from traditional Christmas decor to priceless antiques, innovative paintings, and a whole range of gourmet food options. You never know what you’re going to find here– from vintage blazers, to sparkling rings, and antique statues, this famed market has been around since 2003!  When: December 1-4
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley

Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Sneaker and Streetwear Retailer SNIPES Launches ‘We All Eat’ Initiative To Tackle Food Insecurity and Nutrition Scarcity in the United States

Today, leading sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES will launch “We All Eat,” an initiative created to tackle the problem of food deserts throughout the United States. Joining forces with local organizations, “We All Eat” will provide capital support, operational manpower, and innovation solutions to address the lack of healthy food options in communities throughout the country. As part of the initiative, the brand has partnered with Dion’s Chicago Dream and CookUnity to provide fresh produce and nutritious meals to those in need.

Comments / 0

Community Policy