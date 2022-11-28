Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Gold, Silver, and the PGMs have rebounded today following a week of decline. In this Market Update presentation Jeffrey Christian discusses CPM Group's Forecast for the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023. He also explains some of the things CPM Group expects will drive the metals going forward, and how it will affect their prices.

