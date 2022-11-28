Read full article on original website
Gold has a path to $2,000 and silver to $25 in the second half of 2023 - Bank of America
However, gold still has a solid path to $2,000 by the end of the year, according to the...
Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
Bitcoin climbs to $16,450 as several analysts warn about a potential 40% pullback
Traditional markets weren't so lucky as the protests in China had far-reaching consequences for global markets. At the...
Gold prices holding major gains above $1,800 as U.S. core PCE rises 5% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce but is not seeing any new momentum following weaker-than-expected inflation data.2. On a monthly basis, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.2% last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday. The inflation data was cooler than expected, as consensus forecasts called for a 0.3% rise.
Now is the time to build a small position in gold even if prices can move lower - DeCarley Trading's Carley Garner
In an interview with Kitco News, Garley Garner, co-founder of the brokerage firm DeCarley Trading, said that investors...
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
Resilience in gold... higher levels foretold?
This past Wednesday whilst many a StateSider were preoccupied toward getting from home base to grandma's place, or worse, under the stress and duress of hosting Thanksgiving in full finesse, one might have missed Gold instantly regress ... then impress!. In fact, where else are ya gonna see a chart...
Equity Metals boosts indicated silver resources by 297% at the Silver Queen project in BC
In its press release, the company said that the MRE update features a significant increase in contained silver...
Thor touts 'another outstanding quarter' as gold production in Nigeria continues at a steady rate
The company also reported a net profit of $10,431,167 ($0.016 profit per share) for the nine months to...
Why electric vehicles are not yet a worry for the platinum metals sector - WPIC's Trevor Raymond
(Kitco News) - A supply deficit and growing industrial and investor demand set the stage for a platinum price recovery according to Trevor Raymond, CEO of the World Platinum Investment Council. This week Raymond spoke to Kitco Mining correspondent Paul Harris at Mines and Money London. Compared to other metals,...
Gold soars 2% as Fed rate hike slowdown prospects hurt dollar
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 2% on Thursday to climb above the key $1,800 per ounce pivot, as the dollar weakened on prospects of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and signs of cooling U.S. inflation. Spot gold rose 1.6% to $1,797.35 per ounce by 10:25 a.m....
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 bln of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) will join HSBC (HSBA.L) in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Friday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake...
XRP is the third largest holding on Coinsquare - Canada's largest crypto exchange
Despite being the subject of a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for nearly...
HSBC eyes bumper dividend from $10 bln sale of Canada business to RBC
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) for $13.5 billion Canadian dollars ($10.04 billion) in cash, paving the way for a potential bumper payout for shareholders later down the line. HSBC, which once billed itself as...
December 2022 market forecast: gold, silver, and PGMs
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Gold, Silver, and the PGMs have rebounded today following a week of decline. In this Market Update presentation Jeffrey Christian discusses CPM Group's Forecast for the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023. He also explains some of the things CPM Group expects will drive the metals going forward, and how it will affect their prices.
HSBC to sell Canada business to RBC for $10 bln
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) for $13.5 billion Canadian dollars ($10.04 billion) in cash. The sale comes as HSBC pursues a strategy of focusing its resources on its core markets, amid pressure from its biggest shareholder Ping An to improve its performance.
Gold prices holding near session highs above $1800 as ISM manufacturing contracts to 49
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading near session highs, holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce as recession fears continue to grow, with the manufacturing sector falling into contraction territory, according to the latest report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Thursday, the ISM said its manufacturing...
Fidelity Crypto is a go: $4.5 trillion firm launches retail crypto trading
"Fidelity Crypto is your opportunity to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum in the Fidelity Investments App," the...
BlackRock Investment Institute not chasing post-Powell rally
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - BlackRock Investment Institute is not "chasing" the stock rally triggered by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's latest comments because U.S. interest rates are still likely to stay elevated, its global chief investment strategist said on Thursday. Stock markets have been cheered by comments from Powell...
There is nothing that can pull the U.S. out of this multi-year 'real recession,' warns 'Big Short' Michael Burry
(Kitco News) Despite the better-than-expected Q3 GDP data Wednesday morning, "The Big Short" investor Michael Burry is projecting an unavoidable, "real" multi-year recession for the U.S. In a now-deleted tweet, Burry told his followers: "What strategy will pull us out of this real recession? What forces would pull us so?...
