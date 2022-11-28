Read full article on original website
Equity Metals boosts indicated silver resources by 297% at the Silver Queen project in BC
In its press release, the company said that the MRE update features a significant increase in contained silver...
UK's FTSE 100 index closes flat, logs third-straight weekly gain
Dec 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index was subdued on Friday as gains in financials and consumer staple stocks were offset by losses in oil majors BP and Shell, and stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data also depressed sentiment after a strong week. The blue-chip index (.FTSE) closed flat. It rose...
Silver rally stops TD Securities out of tactical short
March silver futures have rallied more than 9% this past week, last trading at $23.40 an ounce. Silver...
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 bln of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) will join HSBC (HSBA.L) in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Friday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake...
Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
CPM Trade Signal - December 1, 2022
Prices as of 12:30 p.m. EST 1 December 2022 $1,815.85 (Basis the February 2023 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 1 December 2022 to 16 December 2022. Gold prices rose strongly over the course of November following hints by the Fed at its last Federal Open Market Committee meeting that it plans to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Jerome Powell’s speech on 30 November gave the market further confirmation about the Fed’s intent to slow the pace of interest rate hikes going forward. There have been some signs of softening inflation, with the most recent CPI, PPI, and PCE data coming in softer than expected. U.S. November employment data to be released on 2 December, also is projected to show some signs of softening. All of these factors seem already baked into gold prices, however, which increases the potential for gold prices to soften in the near term.
New York to charge crypto companies for their supervision
Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris announced the new proposal via a press release, which noted that...
Indian rupee premiums close to bottoming, RBI key moving part -analysts
MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The premiums on the Indian rupee are unlikely to fall much further, with current levels almost fully incorporating the U.S. and India interest rate differentials, analysts said. The USD/INR 1-year implied forward premium plunged almost 50 basis points (bps) in November to 1.88% – its...
Gold and silver off to the races, or is this another false start
Not only has the price action turned bullish, but gold has managed to hold critical support for the...
SBF is a 'pawn', 'someone above' may be controlling him - Mark Yusko
Guest(s): Mark Yusko Founder, CEO, and Chief Investment Officer, Morgan Creek Capital Management.
Blackstone REIT restriction a possible warning sign for markets
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - While there has been little wider fallout from this week's surge in redemption requests at an unlisted Blackstone real estate income trust (REIT), it is being read by some as a warning sign. Blackstone (BX.N) limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted REIT on Thursday...
Morgan Stanley making 'modest' job cuts; CEO 'wouldn't bet against' Musk
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley is making modest job cuts across the globe, Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said, as Wall Street comes under pressure with dealmaking slowing down. "Some people are going to be let go," Gorman said at the Reuters NEXT conference, without specifying numbers....
Egypt to auction $990 mln in one-year dollar T-bills on Thursday- central bank
CAIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Egypt will auction $990 million in one-year dollar T-bills on December 5, the Egyptian central bank said on Thursday. The auction will be settled on December 6, the bank added. Reporting by Alaa Swilam; writing by Yomna Ehab;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle.
Growing gold footprint to 1 to 5 million ounces - Heliostar Metals
Due to his past work at Newcrest, Charles Funk had a clear goal for Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR).
Bitcoin Dec. 2 daily chart alert - Price action pauses early Friday
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady on a routine pause late this week after posting...
Benchmark German yield falls to two-month low as Powell signals smaller hikes
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields dropped on Thursday, following U.S. Treasuries, after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signalled the central bank could slow its pace of policy tightening as soon as its December meeting. Powell said the Fed was "slowing down" from the previous pace of three-quarter...
Copper processing company gets backing from BMW
German car maker BMW announced on Thursday that it had invested in Jetti Resources, which has the technology to extract copper from low grade material. On Saturday mining audiences manager Michael McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable. McCrae also covered gold's big run in November.
Sentiment shows gold price has the momentum to move solidly above $1,800
The latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that Wall Street analysts and Main Street retail investors are...
Outflows at Credit Suisse have partially reversed - chairman
ZURICH, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Client fund outflows at Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) have partially reversed and very few clients have left entirely, Chairman Axel Lehmann told a Financial Times conference on Thursday. "It was a storm in the retail and partially in the wealth management segment, in particular in Asia,...
