Palmer Township, PA

WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 34-year-old Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On November 27, at around 2:50 a.m., an officer was on routine patrol in the area of Route 46 East and Cleacene Ave when the officer observed a dark sedan parked in front of a business, police said.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

61-year-old woman killed after fiery crash in Sussex County, cops say

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A 61-year-old Andover Township woman was killed after a fiery crash in Andover Township Saturday morning. On November 26, at 7:48 a.m., police a received a call of a vehicle which had veered off the road and into the woods near the intersection of Stickles Pond Road and Yates Avenue, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Flipped Truck On Berks Highway Shuts Down Traffic, Officials Say

A truck flipped over on US Route 222 near the Laureldale exit in Berks County early on Monday, Nov. 28, shutting down northbound traffic as emergency crews worked the scene, according to officials. Blandon Fire Department posted a photo of the truck just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities said the...
delawarevalleynews.com

Habitual Drunk Driver Sentenced To Prison For Fatal Crash

A woman that lives in Upper Southampton Twp, Bucks County PA, will serve up to five years in state prison for a fatal accident she was involved in back in March 2021. Police said that Adrienne Breslin, 46 crossed the center line on County Line Road March 25, 2022. She slammed head on into another car.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle smoky fire in Lehigh Township

LEHIGH TWP., Pa.- A fire in rural Northampton County sent smoke billowing into the air Tuesday morning. It was reported just before 8 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road, off of Lehigh Drive, in Lehigh Township, emergency dispatchers said. The fire engulfed an in-law suite...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Scott Township home a ‘total loss’ after fire

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County has left a home in ruin. Around 7:30 a.m., officials said several fire departments responded to a fire in the 200 block of Justus Boulevard, Scott Township, for the report of a working structure fire.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Accidental fire linked to fireplace in Allentown area restaurant, officials say

Authorities responding to a fire alarm early Wednesday morning at a restaurant outside Allentown say they found a fire on the first floor near a fireplace. Crews extinguished the fire reported just before 4 a.m. at La Cabanita Restaurant in the 2700 block of South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township and ventilated the building, according to a news release from township police spokesman Cpl. Kevin J. Kress.
ALLENTOWN, PA
