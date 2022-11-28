Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Related
Woman dies from medical issue that led to 2-vehicle crash, coroner says
A 71-year-old woman from Slatington suffered a medical issue leading to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Washington Township and subsequently died from natural causes due to the issue, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio says. The crash was reported just after noon in the 7100 block of Route 873...
Woman pronounced dead after crash that closed route through Lehigh County
UPDATE: Woman dies from medical issue that led to 2-vehicle crash, coroner says. A 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a crash Tuesday on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The two-vehicle collision at about noon closed the road for three hours, detouring traffic...
Wanted Driver Barrels Stolen Jeep Through Morris County Intersection, Hits Car, Lands On Lawn
A Warren County man wanted for theft and burglary was on Fentanyl when he barreled a stolen Jeep through a stop sign, struck another car, ran through a fence, landed on a Morris County lawn, and later lied to police about his identity, authorities charged. Florham Park Police responded to...
wrnjradio.com
Driver may have suffered medical emergency before multi-vehicle crash in Hunterdon County, police say
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man who was unconscious and trapped in a vehicle following a crash Tuesday morning in Hunterdon County may have suffered a medical emergency beforehand, police say. The multi-vehicle crash happened at around 8:42 a.m. in the area of 356 Route 31, according...
Bucks County woman sentenced in 2021 crash that killed Korean War veteran
Deadly Crash: Andrienne Breslin's Durango crashed head-on with a vehicle being driven by 87-year-old Korean War veteran Irwin Linder.
Driver Freed With ‘Jaws Of Life,’ Hospitalized After Morris County Crash Downs Pole And Wires
A driver was extricated with the “jaws of life” before being taken to the hospital after a serious crash took down a pole and wires in Morris County, authorities said. The Lincoln Park Hose Co. 2 responded to the crash with reported entrapment and found an electrical pole down with wires in the roadway on Sunday, Nov. 27, they said.
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
wrnjradio.com
Wanted Warren County man accused of causing crash while on suspected fentanyl
FLORHAM PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – A Warren County man is accused of causing a crash while on suspected fentanyl. On Saturday, Nov. 26, shortly after 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Brooklake Road and Crescent Road for a motor vehicle crash, authorities said. Both vehicles...
Driver Hits Two Cars And Tractor-Trailer After Having Medical Emergency In Rt. 31 Crash: UPDATE
A Honda driver went unconscious and veered into two cars before hitting a tractor-trailer during a crash on Route 31 in Hunterdon County Tuesday morning, authorities said. The crash occurred near 356 Route 31 in Raritan Township just after 8:40 a.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release. A...
Massive Tow Truck Fire Backs Up Route 80 In Morris County: UPDATE
A car caught fire on a tow truck on Route 80 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down several lanes in Morris County and snarling traffic as crews responded, authorities said. The car caught fire on a flatbed in the westbound lanes near milepost 28 in Roxbury Township around 1:40 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 34-year-old Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On November 27, at around 2:50 a.m., an officer was on routine patrol in the area of Route 46 East and Cleacene Ave when the officer observed a dark sedan parked in front of a business, police said.
wrnjradio.com
61-year-old woman killed after fiery crash in Sussex County, cops say
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A 61-year-old Andover Township woman was killed after a fiery crash in Andover Township Saturday morning. On November 26, at 7:48 a.m., police a received a call of a vehicle which had veered off the road and into the woods near the intersection of Stickles Pond Road and Yates Avenue, police said.
Flipped Truck On Berks Highway Shuts Down Traffic, Officials Say
A truck flipped over on US Route 222 near the Laureldale exit in Berks County early on Monday, Nov. 28, shutting down northbound traffic as emergency crews worked the scene, according to officials. Blandon Fire Department posted a photo of the truck just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities said the...
2 hurt in Pa. shooting that followed a fight between father, son: state police
Two people were shot and another arrested after an argument that morphed into a shooting overnight Sunday in Schuylkill County, authorities said. Aaron Hopkins, 24, shot a 52-year-old woman in the arm and a 52-year-old man in the abdomen around 12:56 a.m. in a Wayne Township home, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
wrnjradio.com
Pedestrian flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 51-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Raritan Township Friday night, according to Raritan Township Police Lieutenant Scott Nelson. On November 25, at around 11:05 p.m., emergency crews responded to Johanna Farms for a...
delawarevalleynews.com
Habitual Drunk Driver Sentenced To Prison For Fatal Crash
A woman that lives in Upper Southampton Twp, Bucks County PA, will serve up to five years in state prison for a fatal accident she was involved in back in March 2021. Police said that Adrienne Breslin, 46 crossed the center line on County Line Road March 25, 2022. She slammed head on into another car.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle smoky fire in Lehigh Township
LEHIGH TWP., Pa.- A fire in rural Northampton County sent smoke billowing into the air Tuesday morning. It was reported just before 8 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road, off of Lehigh Drive, in Lehigh Township, emergency dispatchers said. The fire engulfed an in-law suite...
pahomepage.com
Scott Township home a ‘total loss’ after fire
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County has left a home in ruin. Around 7:30 a.m., officials said several fire departments responded to a fire in the 200 block of Justus Boulevard, Scott Township, for the report of a working structure fire.
Accidental fire linked to fireplace in Allentown area restaurant, officials say
Authorities responding to a fire alarm early Wednesday morning at a restaurant outside Allentown say they found a fire on the first floor near a fireplace. Crews extinguished the fire reported just before 4 a.m. at La Cabanita Restaurant in the 2700 block of South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township and ventilated the building, according to a news release from township police spokesman Cpl. Kevin J. Kress.
fox29.com
Doylestown man arrested, charged for spitting in police officer's face at high school football game
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A man who is accused of spitting in a police officer's face has been arrested by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department, authorities say. According to authorities, on November 11, 30-year-old Tyler Devlin Cook was at a high school football game yelling profanities at students in the bleachers.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0