hogville.net
Davonte Davis returns to Arkansas MBB Team
The University of Arkansas Athletics Department released this statement from Men’s Basketball guard Davonte Davis around 2:50pm Wednesday:. “I am excited to be back with my teammates and coaches. I want to thank my family, our fans, the Razorback basketball program and especially Coach Muss for the support shown to me this last week. I look forward to continuing my development as a leader and basketball player as this team focuses on our goals for this season.”
hogville.net
Arkansas Softball Reveals 2023 Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel has released the complete schedule for the 2023 softball season. The back-to-back SEC champions are slated to play 55 total games in the regular season with 30 being played at home inside Bogle Park. The Hogs open their 2023...
hogville.net
Poffenbarger Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger of the Arkansas women’s basketball team has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league Tuesday. This marks Poffenbarger’s first career weekly honor. Poffenbarger, a redshirt freshman, was instrumental in the Razorbacks’ 3-0 weekend at the...
hogville.net
Razorbacks rewind: No. 11 Arkansas grinds way into lead before running away from Troy, 74-61, on Monday at BWA
FAYETTEVILLE — The 11th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks got preseason national newcomer of the year Nick Smith, Jr., back on the court for his first game of the regular season on Monday, but with starting junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis out of the lineup the Hogs had to shuffle personnel while grinding for most of the game before running away from Troy, 74-61, at Bud Walton Arena.
hogville.net
Razorbacks hosting transfer lineman, offer WR
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host some recruits this weekend for official visits including University of Florida transfer offensive lineman Josh Braun. In addition, the Hogs have offered Warren Class of 2025 wide receiver Antonio Jordan a scholarship. Jordan, 6-4, 210, is the latest in a long line of talented receivers turned out by Bo Hembree and the Lumberjacks. Warren caught 43 passes for 1,041 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore.
hogville.net
Razorbacks recruiting: 2024 guard talks new Arkansas offer; another 2024 recruit plans to visit; plus 2026 in-state prospect update
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have not exactly been flush with three-point shooters of late, so perhaps a recent scholarship offer extended to a class of 2024 sharpshooter could take on added significance. Junior Elijah “Choppa” Moore (6-4 shooting guard, Carindal Hayes High School in Bronx, N.Y., Rivals...
hogville.net
Hogs Get First NCAA Berth Since 2013
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After nine seasons, the Arkansas volleyball team is back in the big dance. The Razorbacks are seeded sixth and will play the Utah State Aggies in the first round in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The winner of Utah State/Arkansas will go on to play the winner of No. 3 Oregon and Loyola Marymount on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. CT.
hogville.net
Cross proud of Troy’s valiant effort against Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE – Troy head coach Scott Cross has taken his team to both Florida State and Arkansas early this season and thus has informed assessments of his team and that pair of Power 5 schools. Troy took down the Seminoles 79-72 on Nov. 14 and led Arkansas by three...
hogville.net
Former Hog interviews for spot at Arkansas, more
FAYETTEVILLE — The search for a new strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas is underway and a former Razorback interviewed for the job on Monday. Kiero Small lettered at Arkansas in 2011 and 2013 as an outstanding blocker at fullback. He’s now the associate director of strength and conditioning for No. 2 Michigan. There, he works for Ben Herbert who was formerly at Arkansas with Bret Bielema from 2013-17.
hogville.net
MBB’s Davonte Davis taking time away from basketball
Prior to the Hogs game against Troy, members of the media were sent a release from the University of Arkansas sports information department with the following:. Statement from Arkansas Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman on Davonte Davis:. “Davonte Davis is taking some time away from basketball. He has our full...
hogville.net
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Ricky Council, Mahki Mitchell recap 74-61 win over Troy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks improve to 6-1 on the season after taking down Troy 74-61 on Monday night. Ricky Council led the team with 27 points and Anthony Black was behind him with 14 points. Nick Smith Jr. played in this one, but only six minutes. He had no points and one rebound.
