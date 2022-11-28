The University of Arkansas Athletics Department released this statement from Men’s Basketball guard Davonte Davis around 2:50pm Wednesday:. “I am excited to be back with my teammates and coaches. I want to thank my family, our fans, the Razorback basketball program and especially Coach Muss for the support shown to me this last week. I look forward to continuing my development as a leader and basketball player as this team focuses on our goals for this season.”

