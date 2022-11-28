Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amber Waterman: Her husband pleads innocent to helping her dispose of pregnant victim’s bodyLavinia ThompsonSpringfield, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
KOMU
Woman killed in crash on East Broadway identified
COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department released details Friday of Thursday's head-on crash on East Broadway. Sue Underwood, 83, of Columbia, is the victim of the fatal crash near the Hominy Creek Trail Bridge. Police said the other driver involved, Jonathan Key, 33, was taken to a local hospital...
KOMU
170 pounds of meth seized on I-44 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY - the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it seized 170 pounds of methamphetamine from an out-of-state driver on Interstate 44 in Greene County on Nov. 29. Rafael Solis, 30, was stopped for a traffic violation on I-44 when the patrol seized the meth from his car, officials said.
KOMU
Suspect wanted in southern Boone County shooting arrested
COLUMBIA − A Fulton man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Hartsburg has been arrested. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Higgins, 33, is the suspect in Saturday's shooting in the 16000 block of S. James Sapp Road. Higgins is charged with first-degree assault and armed...
KOMU
Memphis homicide suspect arrested in Columbia
COLUMBIA − A Memphis, Tennessee, homicide suspect was arrested in Columbia Thursday with the help of the U.S. Marshals and Columbia Police Department. Kevin Fennell, 34, is charged with first-degree murder after a Nov. 15 deadly shooting in Memphis. Investigators from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task...
KOMU
One person killed in crash on East Broadway
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash on East Broadway Thursday afternoon. Police said the other driver involved was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. Both lanes of East Broadway were blocked off between Timberhill...
KOMU
Forum Boulevard land surveys begin Monday
COLUMBIA − Engineering Surveys & Services, a consultant for the city of Columbia Public Works, will conduct land surveying activities along the Forum Boulevard corridor beginning Monday, Dec. 5, as weather permits. The surveying is part of the initial steps to support planning and design for the proposed Forum...
KOMU
Mid-Missourians bike for a cause during "Cranktivus"
COLUMBIA – Biking enthusiasts gathered in Columbia Saturday for the "Cranktivus" food drive. The part food drive, part bike event has been running for 9 years. Participants arrived at Walt’s Bike Shop at noon. There, they grabbed grocery lists, planned their routes and headed out to get food. All the food collected benefits the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
KOMU
Candlelight Lodge closes Friday after more than 60 years as an assisted living facility
The Candlelight Lodge was more than just a home to many people looking for assisted living in the Columbia area. Over its long history, the building housed cross-country travelers, female aviators in training and even Harry Truman during the attack on Pearl Harbor. But for the past 63 years, Candlelight...
KOMU
Where are Logboat’s lights? A change of venue heralds big change for the local brewer
No, the Grinch didn't steal Logboat Brewing Company's holiday bling this year. The spectacular Christmas-themed holiday lights that have decked the Columbia brewery since 2017, thanks to a partnership with Candy Cane Crib, will light up at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a new, temporary venue: Rose Music Hall. The public...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 2
Missouri lawmakers were able to begin filing legislation on Thursday before the upcoming session in January. A bill to prohibit teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic and automatic weapons was prefiled by state Representative David Tyson Smith on Thursday. House Bill 208 would make buying or leasing a semi-automatic or automatic firearm...
KOMU
Moberly Christmas Festival supports local businesses and community
MOBERLY - The Moberly Christmas Festival is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in celebration of the town's businesses and traditions. The fest began with various holiday pop-up shops as well as arts and crafts downtown. The event brings the community together, according to Moberly Area Chamber...
KOMU
Twice Blessed hosts annual Christmas Store
COLUMBIA- Twice Blessed hosted its second annual Christmas Store for the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midway Locus Grove Church. Twice Blessed is a store located down the street from the church. The store supplies items from food. Clothing, toiletries, and house essentials free of charge. "Jill...
KOMU
Undefeated
Thirteen weeks of blowouts led up to a final face off between Blair Oaks and Lamar in the MSHSAA Class 2A State Championships. People in Wardsville clamored throughout the week to prepare to send off their high school football team up to Columbia. The cheerleaders practiced and made signs; parents lined Route B to wave off the team and students at the elementary, intermediary and high school caravanned to Faurot Field to witness the Falcons' final win of the season.
KOMU
Rock Bridge boys basketball defeats Truman in Phog Allen Invitational
Rock Bridge boys basketball beat Truman 69-58 in the first round of the Phog Allen Invitational on Thursday in Independence. The Bruins (2-0) advanced to the semifinals and will face Olathe North at 7:05 p.m. Friday. Kewpies advance to championship game. Hickman girls basketball took down St. Dominic 58-43 in...
KOMU
Blair Oaks defeats Lamar 32-27 in Class 2 state championship
COLUMBIA - The Blair Oaks Falcons won the Class 2 high school football championship Friday at Faurot Field after a matchup against the Lamar Tigers. Blair Oaks came into the game 13-0 this season and won its third state title in the last five years. Coach Ted LePage, who is...
KOMU
Missouri Career and Technical Education programs receive ARPA funds
BOONVILLE – Fifty-one Missouri Career and Technical Education programs across the state received Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) grant, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). According to a press release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “the grant’s funds must be used to enhance or extend...
