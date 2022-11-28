Thirteen weeks of blowouts led up to a final face off between Blair Oaks and Lamar in the MSHSAA Class 2A State Championships. People in Wardsville clamored throughout the week to prepare to send off their high school football team up to Columbia. The cheerleaders practiced and made signs; parents lined Route B to wave off the team and students at the elementary, intermediary and high school caravanned to Faurot Field to witness the Falcons' final win of the season.

