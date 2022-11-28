ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMU

Woman killed in crash on East Broadway identified

COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department released details Friday of Thursday's head-on crash on East Broadway. Sue Underwood, 83, of Columbia, is the victim of the fatal crash near the Hominy Creek Trail Bridge. Police said the other driver involved, Jonathan Key, 33, was taken to a local hospital...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

170 pounds of meth seized on I-44 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY - the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it seized 170 pounds of methamphetamine from an out-of-state driver on Interstate 44 in Greene County on Nov. 29. Rafael Solis, 30, was stopped for a traffic violation on I-44 when the patrol seized the meth from his car, officials said.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Suspect wanted in southern Boone County shooting arrested

COLUMBIA − A Fulton man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Hartsburg has been arrested. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Higgins, 33, is the suspect in Saturday's shooting in the 16000 block of S. James Sapp Road. Higgins is charged with first-degree assault and armed...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Memphis homicide suspect arrested in Columbia

COLUMBIA − A Memphis, Tennessee, homicide suspect was arrested in Columbia Thursday with the help of the U.S. Marshals and Columbia Police Department. Kevin Fennell, 34, is charged with first-degree murder after a Nov. 15 deadly shooting in Memphis. Investigators from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

One person killed in crash on East Broadway

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash on East Broadway Thursday afternoon. Police said the other driver involved was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. Both lanes of East Broadway were blocked off between Timberhill...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Forum Boulevard land surveys begin Monday

COLUMBIA − Engineering Surveys & Services, a consultant for the city of Columbia Public Works, will conduct land surveying activities along the Forum Boulevard corridor beginning Monday, Dec. 5, as weather permits. The surveying is part of the initial steps to support planning and design for the proposed Forum...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missourians bike for a cause during "Cranktivus"

COLUMBIA – Biking enthusiasts gathered in Columbia Saturday for the "Cranktivus" food drive. The part food drive, part bike event has been running for 9 years. Participants arrived at Walt’s Bike Shop at noon. There, they grabbed grocery lists, planned their routes and headed out to get food. All the food collected benefits the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 2

Missouri lawmakers were able to begin filing legislation on Thursday before the upcoming session in January. A bill to prohibit teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic and automatic weapons was prefiled by state Representative David Tyson Smith on Thursday. House Bill 208 would make buying or leasing a semi-automatic or automatic firearm...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Moberly Christmas Festival supports local businesses and community

MOBERLY - The Moberly Christmas Festival is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in celebration of the town's businesses and traditions. The fest began with various holiday pop-up shops as well as arts and crafts downtown. The event brings the community together, according to Moberly Area Chamber...
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

Twice Blessed hosts annual Christmas Store

COLUMBIA- Twice Blessed hosted its second annual Christmas Store for the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midway Locus Grove Church. Twice Blessed is a store located down the street from the church. The store supplies items from food. Clothing, toiletries, and house essentials free of charge. "Jill...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Undefeated

Thirteen weeks of blowouts led up to a final face off between Blair Oaks and Lamar in the MSHSAA Class 2A State Championships. People in Wardsville clamored throughout the week to prepare to send off their high school football team up to Columbia. The cheerleaders practiced and made signs; parents lined Route B to wave off the team and students at the elementary, intermediary and high school caravanned to Faurot Field to witness the Falcons' final win of the season.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge boys basketball defeats Truman in Phog Allen Invitational

Rock Bridge boys basketball beat Truman 69-58 in the first round of the Phog Allen Invitational on Thursday in Independence. The Bruins (2-0) advanced to the semifinals and will face Olathe North at 7:05 p.m. Friday. Kewpies advance to championship game. Hickman girls basketball took down St. Dominic 58-43 in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri Career and Technical Education programs receive ARPA funds

BOONVILLE – Fifty-one Missouri Career and Technical Education programs across the state received Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) grant, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). According to a press release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “the grant’s funds must be used to enhance or extend...
BOONVILLE, MO

