Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South
Severe weather including tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts hit parts of the South on Tuesday, with an estimated 11 million people in nine states under threat. The National Weather Service confirmed that several tornadoes had touched down in Mississippi, although there were no immediate reports of damage. Tornado watches were also in effect for parts of Southwest Alabama, while a flurry of tornado warnings were issued in Louisiana, the National Weather Service said.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Maryland: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Maryland: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Only a stone’s throw away from our nation’s capital, you may be wondering when the first snow in Maryland falls. A pleasant mix of forests and oceans, Maryland has a lot to offer the average outdoor enthusiast and traveler. But what can you expect out of visiting Maryland during the wintertime season and how much does it truly snow in this state?
lazytrips.com
How long does it take to drive across Maryland?
Maryland sits in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States and borders Virginia, West Virginia, District of Columbia in the south and west, Pennsylvania in the north, and Delaware in the east. Baltimore is Maryland's biggest city. It takes 4 hours to drive through Maryland from Delaware in the east...
Maryland Weather: Temperatures will fall overnight before windy and wet weather arrives
BALTIMORE -- It will be a chilly start to your Tuesday with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid-30s for most Maryland residents. Expect a decent amount of sunshine throughout the day with temperature highs topping out near 50 by the afternoon. Clouds will increase from the west Tuesday evening into Tuesday night as a storm system approaches the area. Wednesday will be a windy and wet day with south winds sustained 15-20 miles per hour and gusts over 30 miles per hour expected by afternoon.Rain will spread into the region during the early morning hours and continue through late morning. More showers can be expected with the front as it moves through by late afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the low 60s for highs ahead of the cold front, then turn sharply colder once it passes Tuesday night. Temperatures will dip into the 20s by Thursday morning with sunny skies and highs in the mid040s by afternoon. It will continue to stay chilly into Friday with temperature highs in the 40s. Clouds will rapidly increase Friday night ahead of the next storm that will bring rain to the area to start the weekend.At this point, Sunday looks dry.
WJLA
Md. school division plans to use $65M in remaining COVID funds on electric buses, and more
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News on Your Side is tracking what public schools are doing with billions of dollars in unspent federal COVID-19 relief funds. Some school districts plan to use the money on electric school buses and other projects that have nothing to do with addressing learning loss worsened by the pandemic.
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
WSLS
Snow, cold, ice, oh my! It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Virginia
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. We will turn the calendar page over to December later this week, which means it’s time to start thinking about winter weather in Virginia. The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week.
Alabama won't try lethal injection again on "execution survivor" Alan Eugene Miller, but it may try new method
Montgomery, Alabama — Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday. The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death.
Bay Net
Law Enforcement Employee Nabs $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Walking around the Maryland Lottery Winner’s Circle, a Charles County resident took a close look at the silly hats, royal crowns and cash-decorated jackets. And he marveled aloud at actually being in the room where winners are welcomed and photographed. After years of reading...
WTOP
Time is running out for Md. drivers with unpaid tolls to save money
The clock is ticking for Maryland drivers to pay outstanding toll bills without having to pay any late fees. Maryland transportation officials launched a program in February allowing drivers who have late fees associated with unpaid video tolls to pay their tolls without facing penalties for tardiness. That nine-month grace...
WTOP
Will DC have a white Christmas this year?
Now that the D.C. area has seen intermittent winter temperatures between the mild spells, many might be wondering whether snow will arrive early and create a magical winter wonderland in time for Christmas. Believe it or not, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration literally has a definition for a white...
Maryland charter school enrollment rising, traditional public school counts declining
(The Center Square) – The number of Maryland students enrolling in charter schools is rising as pupil counts in traditional public schools across the state are trending downward, a recent study reveals. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit trade association, recently released “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic.” According to the organization’s findings, Maryland has been in the midst of a gradual...
Missouri executes man over 2005 killing of police officer
A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was executed Tuesday night. Kevin Johnson, 37, died after an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It was the state's second execution this year and the 17th nationally. Two more executions are scheduled in Missouri for the first few weeks of 2023.
Maryland cops find 15-year-old boy sleeping with loaded AR-15
Police in Maryland found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15 is his bed after receiving a call from a concerned person inside the home. Hyattsville Police Department responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers entering the home entered with a rifle shield. When officers entered the room, they observed the 15-year-old suspect laying on his back, asleep with a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle loaded with a black magazine to the left of his body, police said in a news release. An officer retrieved the weapon from the suspect. Officers were not able to locate a serial number on the rifle because it was covered by a black glue substance. The teen was taken into custody without any issues.
2 killed in small plane crash at Southern California airport
Two people aboard a small plane were killed when it crashed Wednesday morning at an airport in the Southern California city of Torrance, authorities said. The crash involving a single-engine Arion Lightning occurred at about 11 a.m., while the pilot was attempting to land at Torrance Municipal Airport, also known as Zamperini Field, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to CBS News.
WTOP
Inova sees ‘unprecedented patient volumes’ post-Thanksgiving
A Virginia hospital system said that it is seeing “unprecedented patient volumes” following the Thanksgiving holiday. Inova cited the spikes in flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and other illnesses as the reason for the surge and the strain on hospital capacity, particularly emergency departments. “Inova Emergency...
fox5dc.com
2 men shot, injured in DC’s Chinatown neighborhood
WASHINGTON - Authorities say two men were shot early Wednesday morning in D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting was reported at 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street in the northwest. According to the police report, one of the victims flagged down a DC Police officer at the intersection...
CBS News
Confirmed case of bird flu found at farm in Maryland
BALTIMORE - A confirmed case of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI). or bird flu, has been detected in Maryland. The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed poultry from a Washington County farm has tested positive for HPAI. State...
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify 2022 midterm election results
Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, a decision that was quickly challenged in court by the state's top election official. The refusal to certify by Cochise County in southeastern Arizona comes amid pressure...
Washingtonian.com
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions
When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
