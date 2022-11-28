ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Heavy snow falls across parts of Minnesota on Tuesday

(Minneapolis, MN)--Portions of Minnesota saw as much as nine inches of snow yesterday. (Tuesday) Goodhue, Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota, and Anoka counties received between 5 to 9 inches of snow. St. Paul reported 9 inches, Burnsville and Bloomington both picked-up 8 inches, Woodbury had 7.5 inches, and Mankato reported 7 inches of snow.
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
Columbus police search for woman whose vehicle struck crossing guard

COLUMBUS — Columbus police are searching for a woman who appeared to have realized that she struck a crossing guard but did not stop on Monday afternoon. According to a press release from the Columbus Police Department, the incident occurred on West James Street and Dickason Boulevard around 1:15 p.m., the district said in an early release on Monday.
