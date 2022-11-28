ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

bernco.gov

MDC Seeks Next of Kin for Inmate Who Passed Away

Bernalillo County – The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) is requesting the community’s assistance with locating next of kin for an inmate who passed away at MDC this week. On Wednesday, Nov.30, at 7:23 a.m., the Metropolitan Detention Center staff responded to an emergency code for an inmate in...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth

Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth. Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth. Trial for man charged in fatal drunk driving crash …. The trial for a former police officer accused of driving drunk and killing two people has a start date. It will begin in mid-December.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Law license temporarily taken away from former APD officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Police Department officer who pled guilty to DWI while driving an APD vehicle will lose his law license for several years. Nicholas Laskar was pulled over in May 2021 on Highway 550 west of Bernalillo after another driver witnessed him weaving and tailgating.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

BCSO's Air Unit is moving forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is moving forward with its Air Support Unit. Sgt. Charles Lill is now the new pilot and he's been with the department for more than 15 years. "I actually already have a fixed wing and a rotor wing license, so they're...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Shooting investigation in Southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 300 Coal Avenue SW. One individual is listed in critical condition and has been transported to the hospital, according to APD. This is a breaking news story stay with KOAT for updates.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man convicted of trafficking meth and heroin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal jury has convicted an Albuquerque man of drug trafficking. In 2018, he was caught with meth and heroin hidden in a Coca-Cola soda box in his car, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Rafael Columbie was charged with federal crimes after a New Mexico State Police Officer pulled Columbie […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

