MDC Seeks Next of Kin for Inmate Who Passed Away
Bernalillo County – The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) is requesting the community’s assistance with locating next of kin for an inmate who passed away at MDC this week. On Wednesday, Nov.30, at 7:23 a.m., the Metropolitan Detention Center staff responded to an emergency code for an inmate in...
Albuquerque crash response turns into homicide investigation
The lanes surrounding the area were shut down, and officials were advising the public to avoid the area.
1 dead in US 550 crash, New Mexico State Police say
Police said they are still investigating.
Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth
Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth.
BernCo Commission Seeks Applications, Sets Special Meeting to Fill New Mexico House District 16 Seat
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals interested in filling the vacant New Mexico House of Representatives District 16 seat. The commission will appoint a replacement for the House District 16 seat with a term ending Dec. 31, 2022. Rep. Antonio “Moe”...
APS JROTC instructor on leave for rape charge submits plea
The judge released Garcia on his own recognizance.
If you live on ABQ’s west side, you might be able to be a temporary legislator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking for someone to fill in as a legislator until the end of the year. Residents of District 16, on Albuquerque’s west side, who are over 21 years old are eligible. Former Representative Antonio “Moe” Maestas recently resigned from representing the district in order to serve as a state senator. […]
Law license temporarily taken away from former APD officer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Police Department officer who pled guilty to DWI while driving an APD vehicle will lose his law license for several years. Nicholas Laskar was pulled over in May 2021 on Highway 550 west of Bernalillo after another driver witnessed him weaving and tailgating.
Albuquerque event will give award participants that turn in their guns
Community members will be given the opportunity to turn in their firearms for a gift card.
BCSO's Air Unit is moving forward
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is moving forward with its Air Support Unit. Sgt. Charles Lill is now the new pilot and he's been with the department for more than 15 years. "I actually already have a fixed wing and a rotor wing license, so they're...
Shooting investigation in Southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 300 Coal Avenue SW. One individual is listed in critical condition and has been transported to the hospital, according to APD. This is a breaking news story stay with KOAT for updates.
Former Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Deputy pleads guilty to false imprisonment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After detaining and tasing a 15-year-old student in 2019, former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Barnes has pled guilty to falsely imprisoning the student. Barned faces up to 18 months in prison for the felony. Law enforcement lapel video showed the former officer tasing an Española Valley High student in May of […]
Man repeatedly released following phone retailer burglaries in Albuquerque
A man is accused of causing thousands in damages to phone retail stores in ABQ.
Hospital patient arrested for shutting off roommate’s ventilator — twice
A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate's ventilator — twice — because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday.
Arrest made in string of Albuquerque mail robberies; one suspect still on the run
Although one person has been arrested for mail robberies, another person is still on the run.
Santa Fe police determine no driver error after crash kills pedestrian
Southbound lanes of Cerrillos Road from Siler Road to Calle de Cielo were closed during the investigation.
Albuquerque man convicted of trafficking meth and heroin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal jury has convicted an Albuquerque man of drug trafficking. In 2018, he was caught with meth and heroin hidden in a Coca-Cola soda box in his car, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Rafael Columbie was charged with federal crimes after a New Mexico State Police Officer pulled Columbie […]
Isleta officer’s law enforcement status revoked due to rape charge
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former Isleta Pueblo police officer accused of raping his female DWI suspect will no longer be an officer. KRQE Investigates exposed the case earlier this year, and Thursday afternoon, the Law Enforcement Academy Board voted to revoke the officer’s certification. Leon Martin was arrested just over a year ago after the […]
Metropolitan Correctional Center needs help finding family of inmate that passed away
Officials are asking anyone with connections to an inmate's family to contact them.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
