Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er

Photo Courtesy: Clear Creek County

Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning.

"Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.

As a part of the closure, dispersed camping along Guanella Pass Road is now prohibited and access to the popular fourteener, Mount Bierstadt, has been blocked.

Hikers will still be able to climb Mount Bierstadt during the closure, but the detour will add nearly a mile-long walk to the trailhead.

"A gate at the Naylor Lake Road intersection (on the Georgetown/I-70 side) is installed next to a large parking lot for winter recreation. This gate is 0.8 miles from the Mount Bierstadt Trailhead," the release said.

The pass is expected to reopen on May 26th, 2023 leading into Memorial Day weekend.

"Despite the seasonal closure, there are still some winter recreation areas that people can visit. On the Georgetown side, there is Silver Dale Recreation Area (1.5 miles from downtown Georgetown), which includes loops of trails that are great for hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and mountain biking," the release said.

A map of nearby recreation areas can be found here.