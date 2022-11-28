Houma Police Department announced that on December 1st, 2022, there were three vehicles stolen, and one of them was linked to an incident in the Mulberry Neighborhood. At approximately 5:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tulip Dr. in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with three victims; a 47-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male. The three of them advised they were walking in the area for exercise when they observed a vehicle coming towards them and causing them to exit the road as the car passed them very closely. As the vehicle passed them, they looked at the occupants of the vehicle with an expression of concern as the vehicle passed so close to them. As the vehicle drove away, it stopped further down the road where one of the occupants exited the vehicle and started discharging a firearm into the air. The victims ran for safety and there were no injuries reported as a result of the gunshots. The vehicle then sped off and fled the neighborhood in an unknown direction.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO