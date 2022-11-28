Read full article on original website
Patricia Ragsdale
Patricia Ragsdale, 81, a resident of Bayou DuLarge, Louisiana and native of Louisville, Kentucky, passed peacefully Saturday, November 26, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the Religious Service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Eloi Cemetery.
Nicholls Names Dr. Melanie Boudreaux as MBA Director
Dr. Melanie Boudreaux has been named the new Director of the Master of Business Administration program at Nicholls State University. Dr. Boudreaux, a Nicholls alumna, received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a Concentration in Human Resources in 2008 and then her Master of Business Administration in 2012. She furthered her education when she graduated from the University of South Alabama in May 2022 with a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a Concentration in Management. Melanie is a certified Society of Human Resources Management Professional and a HRCI Professional in Human Resources.
Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!
Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
Terrebonne General Honors November Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athlete
Terrebonne General Health System has announced the November Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athlete!. The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Caedon DeMello and Brynn Kelso on being honored with the November awards!
Registration Opens For Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Krewe of You Sensory Safe Mardi Gras Event
Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) invites the community to join them for their signature Krewe of You Mardi Gras Parade. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Krewe of Aphrodite Hall, 212 Venture Blvd, Houma, LA. Krewe of You is a sensory-safe...
Widespread Entergy power outage across Thibodaux area
Entergy is currently experiencing a wide-spread power outage from Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever to Labadieville, to Chackbay and all between, that started around 9:20 a.m. The entire Thibodaux substation is out and all feeders are out within. Paula Rome, Customer Service Manager for the Bayou Region for Entergy...
E.D. White football falls to St. Thomas More in the Semifinals
3:30 p.m. – Division IV Non-Select – Oak Grove vs. Homer. 7:00 p.m. – Division IV Select – Ouachita Christian vs. Vermilion Catholic. Noon – Division II Select – Lafayette Christian vs. St. Thomas More. 3:30 p.m. – Division III Select – Dunham vs....
Thibodaux Regional to host Camp Fit Kid during Christmas break
Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center will host Camp Fit Kid during Christmas break. The camp is designed to keep kids active as they engage in play, and activities with children their own age. Kids from ages 5 to 11 are invited to participate in three days of a fun while simulating their minds and bodies as they exercise, and learn about healthy habits.
Terrebonne Parish School Board to Vote on Grand Caillou Elementary Fate Tuesday, December 6
On Tuesday, December 6, the Terrebonne Parish School District will have a big decision to make when it comes to a plan for the replacement of Grand Caillou Elementary School. Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on Grand Caillou Elementary. After a discussion at the last committee meeting, the board will decide at next week’s meeting. At the last committee meeting, Superintendent Bubba Orgeron addressed the Committee on the consideration of approval of a plan for the replacement of Grand Caillou Elementary School with three options. Orgeron reminded the audience that the plans will have to be looked at from the perspective of a bigger picture and for the district as a whole in the future. The following are the options that are possible:
HPD Offers Holiday Safety Tips
With the holiday season upon us the Houma Police Department would like to say Happy Holidays from our family to yours. We would also like to provide our citizens with some safety reminders for this Holiday Season. When shopping be aware of your surroundings. Park in well lit areas. Be...
Change A Child’s Life, Become a CASA: Three information sessions to be held in December
CASA of Terrebonne’s Winter Pre-Service Training to become an advocate for a child in foster care begins on January 17, 2023. Currently, CASA of Terrebonne is serving over 50 children in foster care, yet there are still over 160 children on their waiting list. They are in need of passionate volunteers to speak up for the children of Terrebonne Parish.
Chauvin man arrested for Theft of Catalytic Converters
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man, in connection with a Theft Investigation that spanned several locations throughout Terrebonne Parish. Carson Beaty Malagarie, 41, was arrested for multiple charges associated with the investigation. On November 2, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Detectives learned that...
Vehicle Thefts Linked to incident in Mulberry Neighborhood
Houma Police Department announced that on December 1st, 2022, there were three vehicles stolen, and one of them was linked to an incident in the Mulberry Neighborhood. At approximately 5:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tulip Dr. in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with three victims; a 47-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male. The three of them advised they were walking in the area for exercise when they observed a vehicle coming towards them and causing them to exit the road as the car passed them very closely. As the vehicle passed them, they looked at the occupants of the vehicle with an expression of concern as the vehicle passed so close to them. As the vehicle drove away, it stopped further down the road where one of the occupants exited the vehicle and started discharging a firearm into the air. The victims ran for safety and there were no injuries reported as a result of the gunshots. The vehicle then sped off and fled the neighborhood in an unknown direction.
Bring a pet Home For the Holidays!
The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced a Home for the Holidays adoption fee of $25 for cats and dogs for the entire month of December. Beginning today, the shelter will offer reduced price adoptions in hopes that more animals will find forever homes this holiday. Prior to adoption, animals are...
