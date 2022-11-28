Read full article on original website
Red Cross Blood Drive at USF on 12/2Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Festival of the Gnomes on 12/3 & 12/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Shorewood Holiday Market: 12/2 - 12/4Adrian HolmanShorewood, IL
Santa Fun Run & Walk on 12/3Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Light up the Holidays Festival & Parade on 11/25Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
coalcitycourant.com
Timothy Drapeau
DWIGHT— Timothy James Drapeau, 40 of Dwight, and formerly of Coal City, died Nov. 27, 2022. Born Feb. 6, 1982 in Whittier, CA, Timothy James was the son of John Drapeau of California and Vicke (Trujillo) Drapeau of Dwight. He moved to Coal City in 1988, where he was raised and graduated from Coal City High School with the Class of 2001.
Danville intersection switches to three-way-stop
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday. The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
Danville family loses home in fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police release new details after arrests at Target in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A report of two suspicious vehicles led to three arrests in Normal Monday afternoon. Bloomington Police were called in to help and noticed one of the vehicles had tape covering its license plate. Normal Police ran the registration and learned the vehicle was involved in...
wdbr.com
3 cited for Scott’s Law violations
Tuesday, The Illinois State Police issued citations for three separate traffic crashes involving move over law violations. Two of the three crashes involved Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred in Fayette county. The second crash occurred on Interstate 94 in Cook county and the third crash involved...
Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
wglc.net
Two killed after three vehicle DeKalb County crash
GENOA – A three vehicle crash in northern DeKalb County killed two individuals Monday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois 23 near Genoa around 8 AM, where they say 6 people were also injured. Authorities say a southbound pickup driven by 50-year-old Troy A. Oates of Genoa allegedly crossed over the center line, striking a northbound pickup truck with six occupants head on. Two passengers in the northbound pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a third vehicle, who was involved after the initial collision, was treated and released at the scene. The other four occupants of the northbound truck were taken to a Rockford hospital. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for pouring paint thinner in Oak Brook theater, attempting to set it on fire
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for pouring paint thinner on the floor of the Oak Brook AMC Theater, and then attempting to light a cigarette while being escorted out of the building. David Ferguson, 33, pled...
Illinois Is Auctioning Off Unclaimed Property For The Holidays
Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from December 5 through December 9. Our online auction is a wonderful opportunity to discover rare and memorable finds, either for yourself or for that special someone who will...
Aurora woman's sister found 50 years after being kidnapped
CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a reunion one family called an early Christmas miracle.A woman who disappeared over 50 years ago was found in Forth Worth, Texas. While most of her family is with her now, one of her siblings lives in Illinois.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke with the woman's younger sister who lives in Arizona.She told CBS 2 she has spent decades trying to find her sister. She said they never gave up hope and that's exactly what brought her sister home.The story of how Melissa Highsmith disappeared has haunted her family for 51 years. Her younger sister Rebecca Del...
WAND TV
17-year-old charged in homicide investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign Police have filed charges against a 17-year-old male following an investigation into a homicide on Elm Street in early November 2022. According to Police, on November 4, 2022, officers were dispatched at 4:52 p.m. to the 1100-Block of N. Elm Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.
Secretary of State starting disability parking stings
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
Police: Teen arrested for shooting paintballs at people
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is under arrest after University of Illinois Police said he shot paintballs at people near campus over the weekend. Darriontez McMillion, 19, was arrested in Urbana on Sunday and was charged with an aggravated battery misdemeanor. Officers also determined he had a warrant for failing to appear in […]
Al Capone's west suburban grave vandalized
The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page shows the word “Evil” spray-painted in red on Capone’s grave marker.
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
Al Capone’s grave defaced in Hillside
HILLSIDE, Ill. - The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram...
WCIA
Illinois plans to pay off rest of pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The pandemic drained the state’s unemployment trust fund. Over two years, the 2-billion-dollar reserve was wiped out – and then the fund went an additional $4 billion dollars in debt. Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the state will be paying off all of...
