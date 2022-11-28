GENOA – A three vehicle crash in northern DeKalb County killed two individuals Monday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois 23 near Genoa around 8 AM, where they say 6 people were also injured. Authorities say a southbound pickup driven by 50-year-old Troy A. Oates of Genoa allegedly crossed over the center line, striking a northbound pickup truck with six occupants head on. Two passengers in the northbound pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a third vehicle, who was involved after the initial collision, was treated and released at the scene. The other four occupants of the northbound truck were taken to a Rockford hospital. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO