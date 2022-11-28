Read full article on original website
Celebrate the Holidays at Darien Library!
Have some festive fun in these holly, jolly programs at Darien Library. Mail Merge with Google Docs – — Just in time for the holiday cards!. and Sunday, 12/18 at 2 p.m. Tuesday, 12/13 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, 12/15 at 6 p.m. Conference Room. Wednesday, 12/14 at...
Artwork, Accessories, Books, Décor, and More by Local Consignors at KTM&HC’s Holiday Boutique in the Barn
The holiday season is in full swing, and shoppers will find a fantastic assortment of gifts – including dozens of locally made items – at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn! Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique is open from Thursdays to Sundays through December 18.
Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley Launches Giving Tuesday Campaign
Giving Tuesday, November 29th, 2021, refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving observed across the nation and is a day that encourages people to do good after days of celebrating and online shopping. Giving Tuesday, also known as #GivingTuesday for hashtag purposes, was created in 2012 as a simple idea that has become a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people to transform their communities. Over the past nine years it has grown into a day that inspires millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
Tina Cobelle-Sturges painting sells for $110,000 at RADical Hope auction, raises funds to prevent the #2 killer among college students
Tina Cobelle-Sturges’ painting auctioned off at RADical Hope Foundation's fundraising event last night in New York City for $110,000. A well-known Ridgefield artist, Sturges was recently asked by the RADical Hope Foundation to create a piece of art symbolic of the nonprofit’s mission:. To break the grip of...
Greenwich United Way to Begin Accepting Applications for 2023 Community Grants December 15
Greenwich non-profit organizations can submit grant requests until January 17. Greenwich United Way will seek applications from non-profit organizations for its community impact grants starting December 15. The deadline for organizations to apply is January 17, 2023 at 4:00 EDT. Every year Greenwich United Way awards nearly $1 million to...
Ridgefield Resident Receives 10K Entrepreneur Grant
Congratulations to Kevin Davis owner of Ridgefield's Mind-Body Botanicals who is the winner of a 10K National Down Syndrome Society and Voya Cares® Grant. NDSS and Voya Financial are proud to award $10,000 to Kevin and his company, Mind Body Botanicals, so they can grow their business of selling essential oil-infused ultra moisturizing towelettes!
New Canaan defends Most Generous Town title, Darien also wins for local nonprofits
New Canaan was awarded the coveted “Turkey Trophy” for this year’s “Most Generous Town” fundraising competition, but both The Community Fund of Darien (TCF) and the New Canaan Community Foundation (NCCF) and the neighbors they serve are the true winners of this friendly annual rivalry.
Volunteers Wanted to Serve on Town of Southbury EMS Committee
The Town of Southbury is looking for volunteers to serve on the Emergency Medical Services Committee. Any Southbury resident interested in serving on this Committee should forward a letter of interest and resume to the First Selectman’s office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
Now IT Works awards 1st Community Impact IT Partner Grant to ACT of CT
ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut receives technology grant. Now IT Works has named ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut the first recipient of its Community Impact IT Partner Grant. Located in Ridgefield, CT, ACT of CT is a growing, non-profit theater organization that brings high-quality arts programming to the...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Danbury: Michael Rosenbaum Alternative Choices Natural Healing
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Michael Rosenbaum...
Darien Human Services Charitable Opportunity: Adopt a Family or Adopt a Senior
Consider bringing joy to a struggling family or senior this holiday season. This can be done on your own or with friends, book clubs, church groups, etc. We are asking for donations of gift cards, you will receive suggestions of stores where the family/senior likes to shop to make things easier and personal.
Milford Plunges for BRRRistol on Saturday at Walnut Beach
In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Police Chief Keith Mello and PFC Marilisa Anania to promote the upcoming fundraiser – Milford Plunges for BRRRistol which will take place at Walnut Beach this Saturday, December 3. Watch the episode on YouTube...
Ridgefield Diwali: A Celebration of Light
November 5 brought singing, dancing, and delicious food to the Indian community of Ridgefield. This year's Diwali celebration was at Ridgefield's very own Rec Center. Diwali commemorates the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness; it is commonly referred to as the festival of lights. After two years of virtual events, over 30 families gathered in person to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this community occasion.
Four new Board of Directors join Lounsbury House
Lounsbury House, Ridgefield’s historic community center, has announced the appointment of four new Board of Director members as well as the full slate of officers and members for 2023. Joining the Board are Dennis Bishop, Corrinne DiVestea, Karen Savir, and Marisa Schafer. “All four of our newest Board members...
Second Verizon Red Balloon Float in Wilton on December 2
Verizon will perform a second red balloon float on Friday, December 2nd. The second float allows residents to determine any possible impact now that the leaves are gone from the trees. The second float also allows Verizon to take photos from specific private properties, as requested by those property owners. Verizon has begun contacting those property owners.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Rebel and Rose Tattoo
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Rebel and...
Be A Part of Keeping The Lights Glowing in New Canaan During 2022 Holiday Season
As our days are getting shorter and our nights are longer we find ourselves wishing for the Holiday Lights again. We are in the midst of planning for one of New Canaan’s most beloved Holiday traditions and hope we can count on you again this year. Please consider donating...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Danbury: Metal Supermarkets
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Metal Supermarkets!
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Amy Kahn Russell Jewelry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Amy Kahn...
Westport Police to Hold Annual Holiday Toy Drive
The Westport Police Department Benevolent Association, in partnership with the Westport Police Athletic League, will be hosting their annual “Holiday Toy Drive”, that provides toys to underprivileged children throughout Fairfield County. Officers will accept new, unopened and unwrapped toys, as well as cash donations in the parking lot...
