Ridgefield, CT

Celebrate the Holidays at Darien Library!

Have some festive fun in these holly, jolly programs at Darien Library. Mail Merge with Google Docs – — Just in time for the holiday cards!. and Sunday, 12/18 at 2 p.m. Tuesday, 12/13 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, 12/15 at 6 p.m. Conference Room. Wednesday, 12/14 at...
DARIEN, CT
Artwork, Accessories, Books, Décor, and More by Local Consignors at KTM&HC’s Holiday Boutique in the Barn

The holiday season is in full swing, and shoppers will find a fantastic assortment of gifts – including dozens of locally made items – at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn! Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique is open from Thursdays to Sundays through December 18.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley Launches Giving Tuesday Campaign

Giving Tuesday, November 29th, 2021, refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving observed across the nation and is a day that encourages people to do good after days of celebrating and online shopping. Giving Tuesday, also known as #GivingTuesday for hashtag purposes, was created in 2012 as a simple idea that has become a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people to transform their communities. Over the past nine years it has grown into a day that inspires millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Tina Cobelle-Sturges painting sells for $110,000 at RADical Hope auction, raises funds to prevent the #2 killer among college students

Tina Cobelle-Sturges’ painting auctioned off at RADical Hope Foundation's fundraising event last night in New York City for $110,000. A well-known Ridgefield artist, Sturges was recently asked by the RADical Hope Foundation to create a piece of art symbolic of the nonprofit’s mission:. To break the grip of...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Resident Receives 10K Entrepreneur Grant

Congratulations to Kevin Davis owner of Ridgefield's Mind-Body Botanicals who is the winner of a 10K National Down Syndrome Society and Voya Cares® Grant. NDSS and Voya Financial are proud to award $10,000 to Kevin and his company, Mind Body Botanicals, so they can grow their business of selling essential oil-infused ultra moisturizing towelettes!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Volunteers Wanted to Serve on Town of Southbury EMS Committee

The Town of Southbury is looking for volunteers to serve on the Emergency Medical Services Committee. Any Southbury resident interested in serving on this Committee should forward a letter of interest and resume to the First Selectman’s office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
SOUTHBURY, CT
Now IT Works awards 1st Community Impact IT Partner Grant to ACT of CT

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut receives technology grant. Now IT Works has named ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut the first recipient of its Community Impact IT Partner Grant. Located in Ridgefield, CT, ACT of CT is a growing, non-profit theater organization that brings high-quality arts programming to the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Milford Plunges for BRRRistol on Saturday at Walnut Beach

In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Police Chief Keith Mello and PFC Marilisa Anania to promote the upcoming fundraiser – Milford Plunges for BRRRistol which will take place at Walnut Beach this Saturday, December 3. Watch the episode on YouTube...
MILFORD, CT
Ridgefield Diwali: A Celebration of Light

November 5 brought singing, dancing, and delicious food to the Indian community of Ridgefield. This year's Diwali celebration was at Ridgefield's very own Rec Center. Diwali commemorates the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness; it is commonly referred to as the festival of lights. After two years of virtual events, over 30 families gathered in person to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this community occasion.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Four new Board of Directors join Lounsbury House

Lounsbury House, Ridgefield’s historic community center, has announced the appointment of four new Board of Director members as well as the full slate of officers and members for 2023. Joining the Board are Dennis Bishop, Corrinne DiVestea, Karen Savir, and Marisa Schafer. “All four of our newest Board members...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Second Verizon Red Balloon Float in Wilton on December 2

Verizon will perform a second red balloon float on Friday, December 2nd. The second float allows residents to determine any possible impact now that the leaves are gone from the trees. The second float also allows Verizon to take photos from specific private properties, as requested by those property owners. Verizon has begun contacting those property owners.
WILTON, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Rebel and Rose Tattoo

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Rebel and...
WESTPORT, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Danbury: Metal Supermarkets

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Metal Supermarkets!
DANBURY, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Amy Kahn Russell Jewelry

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Amy Kahn...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Westport Police to Hold Annual Holiday Toy Drive

The Westport Police Department Benevolent Association, in partnership with the Westport Police Athletic League, will be hosting their annual “Holiday Toy Drive”, that provides toys to underprivileged children throughout Fairfield County. Officers will accept new, unopened and unwrapped toys, as well as cash donations in the parking lot...
WESTPORT, CT

