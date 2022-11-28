Read full article on original website
MPD: Suspects snatch woman’s car keys, try to find her vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A spare car key helped a woman get away from a pair of would-be car thieves, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the Bel Air Apartments at 505 Bel Air Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, the woman reported that two males approached her, snatched her car keys out of her hand and then fled to the parking lot trying to locate her vehicle.
wxxv25.com
Suspect who allegedly bit victim’s nose off turns himself in to Bay St. Louis police
Bay St. Louis Police have arrested a man who allegedly bit the nose off another man he was fighting with. Police Chief Toby Schwartz said the suspect is 51-year-old Mark Curtis Wells of Biloxi. Wells turned himself in was booked into the Hancock County jail at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. He paid the 10 percent down and was released shortly after.
Drive by shooting on Betbeze Street, 2 injured: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said two people were shot at by “unknown subjects” while parked on Betbeze Street and a woman’s car window was shot out by a stray bullet, according to a release. Officers were called to a local hospital at around 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 for two men who were […]
WLOX
Gulfport woman dies after car crashes into church, catches on fire; church members react to the tragedy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities responded to a wreck at a Gulfport church that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says the woman was 50-year-old Brandon Galloway from Gulfport. She was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma. The car crashed into First...
WLOX
Stone High student charged with bringing a gun to school
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County School Superintendent Inita Owen says it was the best possible outcome for a terrible situation. One day after a student brought a loaded gun to the Stone High School campus, Owen praised students and staff for how they handled the incident. “We teach...
WLOX
Biloxi shooting leaves 14-year-old wounded
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Sunday night shooting in Biloxi has left a 14-year-old wounded. Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. Officials have closed the road off, and the scene is active as of 9:16 p.m. The victim was transported via AMR to a...
WLOX
Police: Suspected coastwide shoplifting spree ends in Waveland
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - When a yellow Camaro pulled into the parking lot at the Waveland Walmart on Hwy 90 Monday, the store’s asset protection employees were already on high alert. They had received information earlier that day about four people in a yellow Chevrolet Camaro going into other Walmart stores along the coast and shoplifting merchandise. Now, it appeared to be Hancock County’s turn.
WALA-TV FOX10
Testimony: Alleged M&M Food Mart murderer told victim, ‘I’ll shoot your (expletive) on camera’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting at a convenience store in Theodore in September followed a videotaped fight between the alleged murderer and the victim at a gas station earlier that day, an investigator testified Monday. Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty determined that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence...
Mississippi Press
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of murder had confrontation with victim’s sister, detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting outside of a convenience store on Pecan Street came after an earlier confrontation with the victim’s sister, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Monday. The shooting occurred in August in front of Blessings Convenience, but police did not arrest Billy Russell...
Mobile Police respond to several thefts and burglaries over Thanksgiving holiday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were kept busy this Thanksgiving holiday. In total, officers responded to three burglaries and five theft of properties. What’s the difference? Alabama law classifies burglary as someone who remains illegally in a place with intent to commit a crime. Theft of property is classified as taking something without the […]
WLOX
Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night
If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon. East...
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge throws out attempted murder charges against Mobile man accused of shooting at cops
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge Tuesday ruled prosecutors do not have sufficient evidence to keep a man locked up on attempted murder charges in connection with shots fired at a pair of police officers. Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore’s ruling at a preliminary hearing means that Valeido Davidson...
WLOX
Local sheriff’s, police departments ‘Feed the Needy’ this Christmas; meal requests deadline is Dec. 12
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Local law enforcement agencies are teaming together to provide meals to those in need this holiday season with their 33rd Annual “Feed the Needy” program. Meals must be requested by December 12 by calling one of the following police or sheriff’s departments:. Biloxi...
STPSO: We need your help
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department needs your help following a shooting which occurred late Monday night in the Slidell area.
WLOX
Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County is dead after turning a firearm on himself near 2nd Street Park in Moss Point. Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, was wanted as a suspect for allegedly entering a Marion County home and stabbing a woman multiple times while residents were asleep. Local police consider the incident to be domestic-related, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WLOX
Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport neighborhood is finally seeing road work for a giant sinkhole. Repairs begin on the corner of Ford Street and Palmer Place. Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly. Ward 2 councilman...
