ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Suspects snatch woman’s car keys, try to find her vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A spare car key helped a woman get away from a pair of would-be car thieves, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the Bel Air Apartments at 505 Bel Air Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, the woman reported that two males approached her, snatched her car keys out of her hand and then fled to the parking lot trying to locate her vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Stone High student charged with bringing a gun to school

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County School Superintendent Inita Owen says it was the best possible outcome for a terrible situation. One day after a student brought a loaded gun to the Stone High School campus, Owen praised students and staff for how they handled the incident. “We teach...
STONE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Biloxi shooting leaves 14-year-old wounded

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Sunday night shooting in Biloxi has left a 14-year-old wounded. Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. Officials have closed the road off, and the scene is active as of 9:16 p.m. The victim was transported via AMR to a...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Police: Suspected coastwide shoplifting spree ends in Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - When a yellow Camaro pulled into the parking lot at the Waveland Walmart on Hwy 90 Monday, the store’s asset protection employees were already on high alert. They had received information earlier that day about four people in a yellow Chevrolet Camaro going into other Walmart stores along the coast and shoplifting merchandise. Now, it appeared to be Hancock County’s turn.
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night

If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon. East...
BILOXI, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County is dead after turning a firearm on himself near 2nd Street Park in Moss Point. Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, was wanted as a suspect for allegedly entering a Marion County home and stabbing a woman multiple times while residents were asleep. Local police consider the incident to be domestic-related, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport neighborhood is finally seeing road work for a giant sinkhole. Repairs begin on the corner of Ford Street and Palmer Place. Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly. Ward 2 councilman...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy