California State

The Hill

Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing

(NEXSTAR) — There are some major changes to tax deductions for tax year 2022 (to be filed in spring 2023) as many expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan go away. TurboTax is reminding filers to know which credits will be reverted or retired for filing, including changes to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Here’s a breakdown.
CNET

These 8 Tax Changes Could Impact the Size of Your Refund Next Year

With the end of the year rapidly approaching, now is a great time to get organized for tax season. Although your federal tax returns aren't due until April 18, 2023, there were a lot of changes over the past year that could impact your tax refund. And, if you started a side hustle or freelance gig, you may find you owe taxes this year.
INDIANA STATE
The US Sun

Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them

MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

Here’s How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max

Earning the maximum Social Security benefit is no easy feat; you not only need to earn quite a bit over the course of your career, you have to do it consistently. On top of that, you need to wait until age 70 to earn more deferred retirement credits and ultimately maximize your monthly check.
kmvt

Tax filing season comes with changes for taxpayers

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A combination of new rules from the Inflation Reduction Act and a phasing out of tax policies from the heart of the coronavirus pandemic could mean the options to receive the largest return may change for taxpayers. Holiday spending often has Americans thinking about how much...
WASHINGTON STATE

