Ones to Watch: The Stars of Kids VT's Spectacular Spectacular 2022 at Higher Ground
Some big names have graced the Ballroom stage at Higher Ground in South Burlington over the past few years, including Norah Jones, They Might Be Giants, Ani DiFranco, Lyle Lovett, Bon Iver, Rough Francis, the Avett Brothers and Grace Potter. After this Saturday, December 3, that list will include the stars of the 2022 Spectacular Spectacular.
Wren Kitz, 'Natural History vol. 1'
(Another Earth, cassette, digital) It was pouring rain the day I met Wren Kitz. As I interviewed the artist, whose work at the time focused on blending whispered folk with analog tape recordings bent and manipulated in imaginative ways, the soft shhhh of the steady, soaking storm outside his Burlington home perfectly complemented his personal energy. Ditto the work we listened to as he described it.
Stuck in Vermont: Married Artists Jennifer Koch & Gregg Blasdel Collaborate Together & Collect Art
Last week, married artists Jennifer Koch and Gregg Blasdel celebrated 17 years of matrimony and 30 years as a couple. They both produce art independently and have been collaborating on prints together since 2004. Their home is a maximalist dream, with colorful collections of work created by self-taught artists from across the country. Jennifer owns and runs a frame shop called Frames for You and Mona Lisa Too. Gregg was a scholar and a professor of art for 30 years. In 1968, he wrote a seminal article in Art in America about grassroots artists, and he has spent his life documenting them.
Schmetterling Wine Shop to Host Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol
On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, Middlebury's Schmetterling Wine Shop fluttered with customers in search of perfect holiday pours. Shop owners Erika Dunyak and Danielle Pattavina offered tastes of natural wines from near and far, explaining the Alpine terroir, farming and winemaking practices of the vineyards that had produced each bottle.
From the Publisher: Right Track
Last week I did something I'd eagerly envisioned since it became possible several months ago: packed a suitcase, rolled it down Burlington's Depot Street to Union Station and boarded a train bound for New York City. For seven and a half hours, I watched the world go by — specifically, the backsides of towns along Vermont's old trade route, from the Queen City to the mouth of the Hudson River. Neither the smell of urine on the train nor the dirty windows could spoil my first trip on the new Ethan Allen Express.
Axel Stohlberg’s Exhibition of Collage and Sculpture Examines Ideas of Home
Axel Stohlberg's latest exhibition, at the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery in Montpelier, is titled "House." The single word conveys as reductively as possible what his selection of collages and assemblages is about, and it also exemplifies Stohlberg's characteristic frugality of form. More to the point is that the Middlesex artist...
Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington
Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
Good Trade Makers Market Aims to Connect Independent Vendors With Customers — and One Another
This year, Chittenden County has no shortage of holiday markets, where shoppers can buy directly from artists, craftspeople and other makers. But a new market joining the mix aims to expand shoppers' options, build connections across state lines and inspire some philanthropic fun. Good Trade Makers Market, an event born...
Obituary: Colette Ghyslene Lemaire Richards, 1938-2022
Colette Ghyslene Lemaire Richards, 84, of South Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on November 28, 2022, after suffering from a short illness. A Christian ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 10, at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction, Vt. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., with a brief service starting at 2 p.m. To view the complete obituary and send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-06543 In re Estate of CATHERINE BACKES
To the creditors of: CATHERINE BACKES , late of South Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Suresh Garimella Has Helped UVM Emerge Stronger From the Pandemic. But Who Is He, Anyway?
One of the more obscure perks of being president of the University of Vermont is getting to name a steed at the school's horse farm in Weybridge, home of the world's oldest continuous Morgan horse breeding herd. When Suresh Garimella visited the farm to exercise this privilege in fall 2019, he met a handsome black foal whom he christened Bernoulli, after the 18th-century Swiss mathematician whose namesake theorem explains aerodynamic lift. Garimella said he visits Bernoulli every chance he gets. "I'm told he recognizes me," he said. "I don't think so."
Contest: Win a Pair of Tickets to the Good Trade Makers Market
Good Trade Maker Market is a two-day holiday shopping experience at Hula Lakeside on December 3-4. The event features nearly 100 independent makers from 8 different states. Your ticket includes your choice of a small cocktail from Mad River Distillers, a small beer from Naragansett, a small coffee from Brio Coffeeworks or a Granny Squibbs iced tea.
After a Life-Altering Accident, a Young Teacher Adapts to a New Reality
Allie Bianchi's life was on a sky's-the-limit trajectory. With a fresh college degree in hand, Bianchi, 23, had finished her first year at Barre City Elementary School working as a special educator, a job she'd dreamed about. She'd started on a master's degree and still found time to babysit local...
Local Artists Create a Massive Mosaic Along the Burlington Bike Path
The SOS went out on IG on October 7. Artists Mary Lacy and Corrine Yonce needed material for the mosaic they were making on the Burlington bike path: "Do you have excess tiles/ plates/ plastic or rubber objects/ old kids toys/ plexi glass you'd like to have immortalized forever??" Lacy posted on Instagram.
WARNING Jericho Fire District No. 1 Special Meeting December 19, 2022
The legal voters of Jericho Fire District No. 1, Vermont are hereby notified and warned to meet at Deborah Rawson Library meeting room, in the Town of Jericho on Monday, December 19, 2022, between the hours of 10 o'clock (10:00) in the forenoon (a.m.), at which time the polls will open, and seven o'clock (7:00) in the afternoon (p.m.), at which time the polls will close, to vote by Australian ballot upon the following Article of business:
Letters to the Editor (11/30/22)
Ken Picard's piece on Vermont's freight railroads ["Working on the Railroad," November 16] was just what one wants from local reporting: a fascinating (and often charming) account of something important one didn't know about. I won't look at the train tracks the same way again — thank you for always making room for real reporting!
City of Burlington Warning & Notice 2022 Special City Meeting
The legal voters of the East District of the City of Burlington, Vermont are hereby warned and notified to come and vote at a Special Meeting on Tuesday, the 6th day of December, 2022. between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in their respective wards, at the voting places hereinafter named...
Revolution Kitchen in Burlington Sold to New Owner
Burlington's vegetarian restaurant baton has been passed. On Thanksgiving eve, chefs and co-owners Debra and Peter Maisel sold Revolution Kitchen at 9 Center Street to Karen Barchowski. The new owner and experienced chef is relocating to Vermont from Flagler Beach, Fla., where she most recently owned beachside mainstay Sally's Ice Cream for a decade.
A Burlington Chef with Abenaki Heritage Makes His Own Harvest Meal
Jessee Lawyer has nothing against roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. "It's the best fucking meal in the world if it's done right," said Lawyer, 35, while taking a smoke break from cooking in his backyard in Burlington's New North End on a recent Saturday morning. Lawyer spent...
