ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Target, Starbucks Add Something New You May Like

By Colette Bennett
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

After its invention in the late '40s, the full-service gas station quickly became the epitome of an excellent customer experience, allowing the driver to remain in their car in comfort while a friendly face took over the job of filling up the tank.

Eventually, this tradition went the way of the dodo, and unless you live in one of the rare states that still require it (such as New Jersey), people these days mostly hop out of the car to pump their own gas.

But what goes around comes around, as the old cliche goes, and now, in somewhat of a post-covid landscape, the full-service approach has come back in many ways, from curbside services offered at just about every large-scale retailer to lightning-fast shipping services as businesses try to compete with Amazon Prime.

Customers who preferred to take matters into their own hands did a fierce 180 during covid, and the change seems to have stuck, leading retailers to question what else they can offer to appeal to folks who love the time they save with curbside pick-up.

Target (TGT) - Get Free Report, which recently expanded its drive-up service capabilities due to their popularity, has now come up with a pretty clever add-on for the service, and it's most likely coming to a location near you in the very near future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4g4J_0jQBfWLa00
Image source: Starbucks

What's New at Target?

As the retailer promised in an announcement back in February, it is rolling out a cool new feature for customers coming to pick things up using its drive-thru services: Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report orders, delivered right to your car.

The service has already been rolled out to 20 of Target's locations, including California, Delaware, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and West Virginia.

If the service is available in your area, once you place a drive-up order via the Target app and indicate that you're on your way to pick it up, the app will display a pop-up offering the option to add on a Starbucks order. When you arrive, the drinks and/or food items will be delivered to your car along with your Target order.

While the retailer has not announced what stores are next up to get this service, it has said that the rollout will continue to expand across more locations as it collects customer feedback and tweaks its offerings.

Target Aims To Be a Mini-Mall

Target showed the strain of inflation fears and supply chain difficulties in its Q3 earnings call in November, with CEO Brian Cornell citing a myriad of issues the company is facing.

"Q3 profitability came in well below our expectations, driven by several factors. First and foremost, we faced an unexpected gross margin rate headwind from a higher-than-expected mix of promotional sales, as guests moved away from full-price purchases," Cornell said. "In addition, like the rest of the industry, we're facing a growing financial headwind from shortage, which is running hundreds of millions of dollars higher than a year ago. Along with other retailers, we've seen a significant increase in theft and organized retail crime across our business."

However, the retailer clearly has a plan to combat these issues. It's making some big strides this year in diversifying its in-store experience, overhauling its beauty section to create a more boutique feel as well as partnering with Ulta (ULTA) - Get Free Report to carry its products. It's also working on launching larger stores with significantly bigger backroom fulfillment space, which is a key part of an initiative to improve upon the chain's capacity for same-day delivery.

Comments / 4

Related
C. Heslop

Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations

Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Announces Opening of New Store

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SacBee, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ROSEVILLE, CA
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item

Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant Opening

By Dave Stone - https://www.flickr.com/photos/silvercreek78250/3432634625/, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: El Paso Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
EL PASO, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET

Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today

The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
90K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy