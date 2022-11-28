ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown

Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Get Ready Amarillo More Storage at New Heights

Storage is something we as humans just don't have enough of to store all our stuff. We continuously need more room to fill. Is there such a thing as too much storage? Can one really have too much storage?. Apparently in Amarillo, the answer is no, and if you look...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

West Texas Counseling Closes Doors

On Monday, the West Texas Counseling and Rehab building on Line Avenue closed its doors until further notice because of staffing shortage. The facility’s closure has some confused about steps to take to get their medications for substance abuse disorders which can include Meds like Methadone, Buprenorphine, and Naloxone.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Top 10 Most Popular Surnames in Amarillo

Our surnames or last names tell the story of our ancestors. These are our family names. Whether it be given at birth or taken at marriage. They are the names that let us follow our family trees. When looking at the most popular surnames in Amarillo, you can probably guess which one is number one.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Gone Without A Trace: Amarillo Man Disappears In New York City

People don't just vanish. Just as matter cannot be created or destroyed, people don't just disappear into thin air. But sometimes it sure seems like it. I have a special interest in the missing person cases of the Texas Panhandle, but it doesn't stop at the Texas state line. If someone who was part of the community vanishes--even in another state--should we not be concerned? I think we should be.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead

Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First at risk youth center coming to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Smile Big Texas is working towards the Panhandle’s first at risk youth center to help youth in the LGBTQIA+ community who are more at risk of homelessness and suicide. The center will provide day-stay, as well as longer term, overnight stays. The youth center will...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Welcoming Brand New Transportation Center

Amarillo will soon be home to a brand new state-of-the-art multimodal transportation center. The City of Amarillo’s Transit Department will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility Thursday, December 1st at 3 pm at the corner of Bowie Street and Sixth Street. The project is set to...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Canyon’s Christmas is Going Out With a Bang

Canyon really knows how to put on an event. They are a small town with a great attitude for getting things done. They have one of the biggest celebrations on the 4th of July. Heck everyone from Amarillo travels down to Canyon because we sure can't put on as great of a show.
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Police identify, arrest suspect in Tuesday east Amarillo incident

Update: Nov. 30, 7:45 a.m. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that the suspect in the east Amarillo investigation of the death of 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza has been identified. APD detailed that 35-year-old John Paul Ortega was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy