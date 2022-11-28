ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

wgnsradio.com

Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Woman arrested in hit-and-run wreck with couple walking dog on Lafayette Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the woman accused of hitting two pedestrians on Lafayette Road and fleeing the scene earlier this month. Imec Almestica-Tisdale, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday at the County Courthouse, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. On...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

House Hit In Hopkinsville Shooting

A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Jewelry Among Items Taken In Westwood Drive Burglary

Several items including jewelry were taken in a burglary on Westwood Drive in Hopkinsville sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. Hopkinsville Police say two yellow gold rope necklaces, 8 pairs of men’s shoes, one white gold rope necklace, and two plastic jugs full of loose change were taken without the owner’s consent.
Sumner County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Squirrel causes power outage in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nearly a third of Dickson Electric System customers experienced a power outage on Tuesday. The reason? A cute little squirrel. The electric company said the critter caused a lot of chaos at the power company. Power was able to be restored quickly. “We don’t always...
DICKSON, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Promotion ceremony held at Clarksville Police Department

CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department held a promotion ceremony at Freedom Point located in Liberty Park. The following officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Nov. 19: Agent Jason Smock and Detective Brittany Hubbard. Agent Smock has been with the Clarksville Police Department since December 2009 and served as an agent in the Special Operations Unit. Detective Hubbard has been with the Clarksville Police Department since May 2015 and served as a detective in District 1 Criminal Investigations and was a background investigator in the Professional Integrity Unit. Dispatcher Samantha Jenkins was promoted to Dispatch Supervisor effective October 8, 2022, she has been with the Clarksville Police Department since July 2019.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Pedestrian severely injured in Clarksville accident

A pedestrian was flown to a Nashville hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. near the Fort Campbell Boulevard Wendy’s on the northbound side, according to Clarksville police, who say the pedestrian was taken by helicopter to a hospital where their condition was unknown.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard Monday evening. At about 5:34 p.m., the pedestrian was hit near 1683 Fort Campbell Blvd., in front of Wendy’s, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex

An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery …. An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

