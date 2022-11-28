CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department held a promotion ceremony at Freedom Point located in Liberty Park. The following officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Nov. 19: Agent Jason Smock and Detective Brittany Hubbard. Agent Smock has been with the Clarksville Police Department since December 2009 and served as an agent in the Special Operations Unit. Detective Hubbard has been with the Clarksville Police Department since May 2015 and served as a detective in District 1 Criminal Investigations and was a background investigator in the Professional Integrity Unit. Dispatcher Samantha Jenkins was promoted to Dispatch Supervisor effective October 8, 2022, she has been with the Clarksville Police Department since July 2019.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO