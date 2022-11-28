ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge

The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Department of Correction announces officer-worn body camera program

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Correction Body-Worn Cameras (BWC) pilot program has launched and marks the first-time use of officer-worn body cameras within the Department. The initiative is taking place at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center (SBCC), a maximum-security facility and the DOC’s reception and diagnostic center for all newly incarcerated males.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newportdispatch.com

Brattleboro woman wanted in Massachusetts cited

SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 34-year-old incarcerated woman from Brattleboro will face extra charges, police say. Authorities were notified that Victoria Pease, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts. The warrant was for a felony charge related to heroin. Pease was issued...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WSBS

This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared

A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
MARLOW, NH
WSBS

Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?

When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

State Rideshare Law Amended to Aid Regional Airports

HYANNIS – An amendment has been made to a Massachusetts law regarding air travel and rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft in an attempt to aid regional airports. The update now allows airports not operated by MassPort to impose fees and certain requirements on rideshare services that move in and out of those facilities. […] The post State Rideshare Law Amended to Aid Regional Airports appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Healey Urges Residents to Research Charities Before Donating

HYANNIS – This Giving Tuesday and holiday season at large, Attorney General and Governor-Elect Maura Healey is urging residents to research charities ahead of any potential donations they intend to make. She encourages residents to ask questions of any solicitors to ensure they know where their money will go, as well as avoid paying by […] The post Healey Urges Residents to Research Charities Before Donating appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

State Officials Highlight Collaboration at Opioid Roundtable

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey addressed the state’s efforts to address the opioid crisis in recent years at a roundtable discussion. The meeting reflected on the Baker Administration’s work to combat the crisis over the last eight years, including increased state funding and the passing of two laws that limited […] The post State Officials Highlight Collaboration at Opioid Roundtable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts

The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Breathalyzer scandal could reopen 27,000 drunk driving cases

IN A CASE that has echoes of the notorious drug lab scandals, the state’s highest court will consider whether to make up to 27,000 defendants in drunk driving cases eligible for new trials because of problems with the state’s use of breathalyzer tests. The Supreme Judicial Court is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power

With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Advocates call for more police oversight after WBUR investigation

Criminal justice advocates are pushing the state to do more to oversee police after a WBUR investigation discovered some officers accused of wrongdoing simply moved to new departments. WBUR found over a dozen current officers have previously been fired or forced to resign over violations like sexual assault, domestic violence,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy