Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
Elementary Students Across Massachusetts Will Be in Charge of Naming 12 New MassDOT Snowplows
There's frost on windows and a chilly bite in the air which can only mean one thing- snow is upon us. The 2022-2023 wintry season is knocking on our doors and preparation across the state is already in full swing. It is with great news to announce to you that...
Massachusetts Department of Correction announces officer-worn body camera program
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Correction Body-Worn Cameras (BWC) pilot program has launched and marks the first-time use of officer-worn body cameras within the Department. The initiative is taking place at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center (SBCC), a maximum-security facility and the DOC’s reception and diagnostic center for all newly incarcerated males.
Brattleboro woman wanted in Massachusetts cited
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 34-year-old incarcerated woman from Brattleboro will face extra charges, police say. Authorities were notified that Victoria Pease, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts. The warrant was for a felony charge related to heroin. Pease was issued...
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
Massachusetts residents can earn $75 by getting a COVID shot at these locations
Massachusetts public health officials are offering state residents a chance to earn $75 if they receive any COVID-19 vaccine at select clinics around the state by the end of the year. Any of the COVID shots — a first dose, second dose or booster — will earn a $75 gift...
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?
When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
Meet the Massachusetts man whose eviction led to bee attack on deputy sheriffs
Before Alton King Jr.’s $1.5 million home gained infamy as the scene of a bizarre honeybee assault on sheriff’s deputies amid an eviction proceeding, it was the site of a posh fundraiser for then-gubernatorial hopeful Deval L. Patrick in 2006 and for countless pick-up basketball games since. The...
State Rideshare Law Amended to Aid Regional Airports
HYANNIS – An amendment has been made to a Massachusetts law regarding air travel and rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft in an attempt to aid regional airports. The update now allows airports not operated by MassPort to impose fees and certain requirements on rideshare services that move in and out of those facilities. […] The post State Rideshare Law Amended to Aid Regional Airports appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
Healey Urges Residents to Research Charities Before Donating
HYANNIS – This Giving Tuesday and holiday season at large, Attorney General and Governor-Elect Maura Healey is urging residents to research charities ahead of any potential donations they intend to make. She encourages residents to ask questions of any solicitors to ensure they know where their money will go, as well as avoid paying by […] The post Healey Urges Residents to Research Charities Before Donating appeared first on CapeCod.com.
State Officials Highlight Collaboration at Opioid Roundtable
HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey addressed the state’s efforts to address the opioid crisis in recent years at a roundtable discussion. The meeting reflected on the Baker Administration’s work to combat the crisis over the last eight years, including increased state funding and the passing of two laws that limited […] The post State Officials Highlight Collaboration at Opioid Roundtable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Massachusetts Sisters Share Heartwarming Mission on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ [VIDEO]
Two Massachusetts sisters got national attention on Monday morning’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan thanks to their heartwarming effort to make the holidays special for children in need. Santa’s Porch in Hopedale has been making spirits bright for the past seven years, and LeeAnn and Laurie DePietropolo...
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
Breathalyzer scandal could reopen 27,000 drunk driving cases
IN A CASE that has echoes of the notorious drug lab scandals, the state’s highest court will consider whether to make up to 27,000 defendants in drunk driving cases eligible for new trials because of problems with the state’s use of breathalyzer tests. The Supreme Judicial Court is...
As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power
With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
Advocates call for more police oversight after WBUR investigation
Criminal justice advocates are pushing the state to do more to oversee police after a WBUR investigation discovered some officers accused of wrongdoing simply moved to new departments. WBUR found over a dozen current officers have previously been fired or forced to resign over violations like sexual assault, domestic violence,...
BREAKING: Massachusetts Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show, Closed Nov 30th.
Now that we officially gave thanks, it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing. Christmas, the time for buying things. Oh wait, my name is not Scrooge my bad. I love Christmas, you might be thinking that it's the music I mainly love but no it's the holiday lights of course!
