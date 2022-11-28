Read full article on original website
CNBC
Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees
Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi bankruptcy filing triggers a wide range of community reactions
As crypto lending platform BlockFi filed for bankruptcy, members of the crypto community reacted with mixed feedback as another platform fell during the current bear market. Despite BlockFi citing the FTX contagion as the reason for its bankruptcy filing, podcaster Matt Odell pointed out a different explanation. Odell wrote that the lending platform went bankrupt because it was lending customer funds to high-risk traders who played with leverage recklessly. “This is a tale as old as Bitcoin, leverage kills, and trusted third parties are security holes,” he added.
decrypt.co
BlockFi Owes $1 Billion to Just Three of Its Largest Creditors: Bankruptcy Filing
The largest creditors include the trustee company that manages its BlockFi Interest Accounts, FTX US, and the SEC. BlockFi Inc. owes more than $1 billion to three of its largest creditors, including $30 million it has yet to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the $100 million settlement that was announced in February, according to the company’s bankruptcy filing.
Benzinga
Benzinga
CNBC
FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
Gizmodo
Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing
Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has gone from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down last Friday, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out just how screwed the company and all its investors are.
Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried declares he has ‘2 weeks to raise $8b’ after FTX bankruptcy
‘I was one of the world’s greatest fundraisers; now I’m the fallen wreckage of one.’
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
BlockFi declares bankruptcy, files Chapter 11
Crypto lender BlockFi declared bankruptcy on Monday after exposure to FTX. The company had some 100,000 creditors and around $256 million in cash when chapter 11 was filed. FTX backed the lender with a $250 million loan following Three Arrows Capital exposure. Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy...
kitco.com
XRP is the third largest holding on Coinsquare - Canada's largest crypto exchange
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Despite being the subject of a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for nearly...
Elon Musk rips 'environmental, social, and governance' scores: 'the devil'
Elon Musk on Sunday likened ESG, the non-financial standards used by asset managers and investors in financial decision-making, to "the devil."
Motley Fool
One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends
Marqeta is a fintech that's had excellent growth, but concerns about its business have the stock down significantly this year. The fintech heavily relies on one customer for revenue and is working to diversify its revenue streams. It looks to help companies create their own financial products, called embedded finance...
This Crypto Exchange Was Fined Over $360K By US Government For Allowing Crypto Transactions In Iran
Kraken overlooked hundreds of crypto transactions from users in Iran for more than $1.6 million. Lending services to Iran violates sanctions set by the U.S. government. Kraken, one of the top crypto exchanges by trading volume, has agreed to pay up more than $360,000 in a settlement for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Benzinga
Emergent Closes Private Placement
**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Emergent Metals Corp. ("Emergent" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange:EMR) announces that it has completed a second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news releases of July 26, September 2, September 28, and October 31, 2022. In connection with the closing of the Second Tranche of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$300,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole transferable common share purchase warrant(a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.26per Share until November 30, 2024, which is 24 months from the date of issuance.
Why This Bakkt Holdings Analyst Is Turning Bullish On The 'Unique' Crypto Company
Rosenblatt Securities believes Bakkt Holdings Inc’s BKKT unique position in the cryptocurrency space has created a buying opportunity. What Happened: Rosenblatt analysts on Wednesday initiated coverage on Bakkt with a Buy rating and set a price target of $2.20, citing the company’s unique ties to digital assets and blockchain technology.
Benzinga
GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of GE GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable January 25, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022. The ex-dividend date is December 14, 2022. About...
Crypto World Reacts to BlockFi Bankruptcy — What’s Next?
The FTX fallout is continuing, and the latest domino to fall is fellow crypto platform BlockFi, which filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 28, saying this "follows the shocking events surrounding FTX and...
Benzinga
Analyzing Expeditors International's Short Interest
Expeditors International's EXPD short percent of float has risen 3.81% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.83 million shares sold short, which is 7.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
