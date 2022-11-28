**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Emergent Metals Corp. ("Emergent" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange:EMR) announces that it has completed a second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news releases of July 26, September 2, September 28, and October 31, 2022. In connection with the closing of the Second Tranche of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$300,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole transferable common share purchase warrant(a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.26per Share until November 30, 2024, which is 24 months from the date of issuance.

