ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees

Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
CoinTelegraph

BlockFi bankruptcy filing triggers a wide range of community reactions

As crypto lending platform BlockFi filed for bankruptcy, members of the crypto community reacted with mixed feedback as another platform fell during the current bear market. Despite BlockFi citing the FTX contagion as the reason for its bankruptcy filing, podcaster Matt Odell pointed out a different explanation. Odell wrote that the lending platform went bankrupt because it was lending customer funds to high-risk traders who played with leverage recklessly. “This is a tale as old as Bitcoin, leverage kills, and trusted third parties are security holes,” he added.
decrypt.co

BlockFi Owes $1 Billion to Just Three of Its Largest Creditors: Bankruptcy Filing

The largest creditors include the trustee company that manages its BlockFi Interest Accounts, FTX US, and the SEC. BlockFi Inc. owes more than $1 billion to three of its largest creditors, including $30 million it has yet to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the $100 million settlement that was announced in February, according to the company’s bankruptcy filing.
Benzinga

Compass Minerals Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Compass Minerals To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Compass...
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Provident Bancorp Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Provident Bancorp To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Provident...
GEORGIA STATE
Gizmodo

Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing

Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has gone from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down last Friday, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out just how screwed the company and all its investors are.
Benzinga

Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
EWN

BlockFi declares bankruptcy, files Chapter 11

Crypto lender BlockFi declared bankruptcy on Monday after exposure to FTX. The company had some 100,000 creditors and around $256 million in cash when chapter 11 was filed. FTX backed the lender with a $250 million loan following Three Arrows Capital exposure. Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy...
kitco.com

XRP is the third largest holding on Coinsquare - Canada's largest crypto exchange

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Despite being the subject of a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for nearly...
Motley Fool

One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends

Marqeta is a fintech that's had excellent growth, but concerns about its business have the stock down significantly this year. The fintech heavily relies on one customer for revenue and is working to diversify its revenue streams. It looks to help companies create their own financial products, called embedded finance...
Benzinga

Emergent Closes Private Placement

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Emergent Metals Corp. ("Emergent" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange:EMR) announces that it has completed a second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news releases of July 26, September 2, September 28, and October 31, 2022. In connection with the closing of the Second Tranche of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$300,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole transferable common share purchase warrant(a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.26per Share until November 30, 2024, which is 24 months from the date of issuance.
NEVADA STATE
Benzinga

Why This Bakkt Holdings Analyst Is Turning Bullish On The 'Unique' Crypto Company

Rosenblatt Securities believes Bakkt Holdings Inc’s BKKT unique position in the cryptocurrency space has created a buying opportunity. What Happened: Rosenblatt analysts on Wednesday initiated coverage on Bakkt with a Buy rating and set a price target of $2.20, citing the company’s unique ties to digital assets and blockchain technology.
Benzinga

GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of GE GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable January 25, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022. The ex-dividend date is December 14, 2022. About...
Benzinga

Analyzing Expeditors International's Short Interest

Expeditors International's EXPD short percent of float has risen 3.81% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.83 million shares sold short, which is 7.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.4 days to cover their short positions on average.

Comments / 0

Community Policy