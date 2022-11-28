Read full article on original website
tobaccoreporter.com
Netherlands Flavor Ban Effective Next Year
The Netherlands will ban all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco effective Oct. 1, 2023, reports NL Times, citing a government amendment to the Staatscourant. The ban extends to pre-filled e-cigarettes and disposable vapes as well. The ban was announced in 2020, and will also include banning packaging that depicts anything other...
tobaccoreporter.com
New Zealand Pulls More Than 300 Vape Products
More than 300 vaping products have been pulled off of New Zealand shelves, reports 1news. New Zealand’s Vaping Regulatory Authority (VRA) has looked at over 8,000 products on store shelves that had been notified to its register. “For the majority of the products reviewed, no issues have been found,...
tobaccoreporter.com
Kenya Urged to Reverse Tobacco Export Deal
Antismoking activists are urging the government of Kenya to reverse a deal to export more tobacco to South Korea, reports The Star. During a recent visit to South Korea, Kenyan President William Ruto signed a bilateral trade agreement that will see Kenya increase its exports of tea, coffee and tobacco.
tobaccoreporter.com
FDA Updates Reynolds MRTP
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has added the redacted “September 14, 2020 Amendment: Timing to Respond to September 1, 2020, FDA Deficiency Letter” to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company’s modified-risk tobacco product (MRTP) applications. On Dec. 18, 2017, the FDA filed for substantive scientific review of six...
tobaccoreporter.com
Flavor Ban Didn’t Stop Vapers
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ban on flavored tobacco products, except for menthol and tobacco flavors, did not stop consumers from vaping, reports EurekAlert!, citing a study published in Tobacco Control. The study showed that less than 5 percent of the 3,500 adult e-cigarette users surveyed quit using e-cigarettes...
